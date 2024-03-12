(Alliance News) - Aquis Exchange PLC on Tuesday said it is working with Martley Capital Group to set up a new segment of the Aquis Growth Market.

Aquis Exchange is a London-based creator and facilitator of financial markets.

It said it will collaborate with the real estate investment company Martley Capital Group. Together they hope to set up a new segment of the Aquis Growth Market dedicated to trading in real asset backed investments.

This initiative will see the company's software and technology division, Aquis Technologies, utilising its "state-of-the-art trading platform" and London location to "provide the new segment with connectivity, trading mechanisms and scalability."

The new segment, called Aram or Aquis Real Asset Market, remains subject to regulatory approval.

If successful its launch will take place in the second half of the year, and it will be made available to companies owning commercial real estate, and other real assets including infrastructure, land and forestry, as well as debt products in these sectors.

Aram will be the third segment established on the Aquis Growth Market, alongside the two existing segments, Access and Apex.

Aquis Chief Executive Officer Alasdair Haynes said: "We are looking forward to working with Richard Croft and the Martley Capital team, utilising Aquis' innovative technology and primary market expertise to enable investors to access commercial property and other real assets via the public markets."

Aquis shares were untraded at GBP352.00 in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

