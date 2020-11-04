Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aquis Exchange PLC    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 03:00:00 am
435 GBX   --.--%
06:25aBritain sets up share trading clash with EU
RE
06:24aBritain sets up share trading clash with EU
RE
10/26Share trading in Europe set to be fragmented by Brexit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain sets up share trading clash with EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:25am EST
A man is seen holding EU and Britain flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks and asset managers in Britain can continue using exchanges from the European Union to trade shares from January, Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday in a bid to preserve the City of London's dominance in cross-border markets.

Britain left the EU in January and full access to the bloc under transition arrangements ends on Dec. 31, leaving both sides to decide - in the continued absence of accords on two-way financial market access - where investors in their jurisdictions can trade, known as the share trading obligation or STO.

The EU's securities watchdog ESMA has already said that from January investors from the bloc can only trade EU company shares in London if they have a sterling listing.

This would split markets by forcing chunks of trading in euros to move to the EU from London, Europe's centre for multi-currency cross-border stock trading on platforms such as the London Stock Exchange's Turquoise, Cboe, and Aquis Exchange.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it would allow firms it regulates to continue trading all EU shares on trading venues headquartered in the bloc, where they choose to do so, refusing to mirror ESMA's currency restrictions.

The FCA said its stance would keep international markets open and preserve the ability of UK-based firms to execute their share trades where they can get the best deal for customers.

"While we note ESMA's recent clarifications to reduce the potential overlap of an EU and UK STO, we chose this simple and comprehensive approach rather than to replicate restrictions based on the jurisdiction of the share issuer, or the currency in which a share is issued," said Nausicaa Delfas, the FCA's head of international.

The best solution would be for the EU to grant full share trading access for Britain under its "equivalence" regime, she said, but Brussels has yet to say if it will grant such access.

John Liver, a financial services partner at consultants EY, said the FCA statement would prove a boost for competition and choice in share trading that would be welcomed by the industry.

Turquoise, Cboe, and Aquis, which have set up EU hubs in anticipation of a clash in share trading requirements, had no immediate comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans and Gareth Jones)

By Huw Jones


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC 0.00% 435 Delayed Quote.8.21%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.95% 128 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.54% 92.5 Real-time Quote.25.26%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.56% 8472 Delayed Quote.7.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
06:25aBritain sets up share trading clash with EU
RE
06:24aBritain sets up share trading clash with EU
RE
10/26Share trading in Europe set to be fragmented by Brexit
RE
10/20Euronext resumes trading as outage raises concentration concerns
RE
10/19AQUIS EXCHANGE : Appointment of independent non-executive director to AQSE Board
PU
10/14EU watchdog works on 'Plan B' to move euro clearing from London
RE
10/13EU watchdog to clarify share trading after full Brexit
RE
10/12EU watchdog to clarify share trading after full Brexit
RE
10/12LSE prepares Dutch share trading arm in case of Brexit stalemate
RE
10/12AQUIS EXCHANGE : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,9 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 11,0 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 M 154 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,82x
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquis Exchange PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 606,00 GBX
Last Close Price 435,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Jane Beattie Independent Non-executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Clelland CFO, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Roberts Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Richard E. T. Bennett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC8.21%154
CME GROUP INC.-23.54%55 042
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.32.33%13 080
ASX LIMITED2.54%11 157
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.53%10 612
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS23.06%3 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group