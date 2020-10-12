Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aquis Exchange PLC    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LSE prepares Dutch share trading arm in case of Brexit stalemate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 09:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said its pan-European share trading arm Turquoise will offer trading in EU-listed shares on its Dutch platform from the end of next month if there is no agreement on future direct access to the bloc by then.

Brussels is assessing whether to allow Britain's financial sector to serve EU investors under its "equivalence" system, which checks if UK market rules are as robust as those in the EU.

After Britain left the EU last January, direct access to the single market under transition arrangements ends on Dec. 31.

"Turquoise can confirm that it is planning on invoking its Brexit contingency plans on Monday 30 November 2020, unless relevant equivalence decisions to allow cross-border services between the EU and UK are agreed prior to this date," the UK exchange said in a statement. All shares would still be available for trading in London as well.

The LSE set up its Dutch hub as insurance against no direct access to EU investors.

CBOE, the biggest pan-European share trading platform, which is based in London, has also set up a hub in Amsterdam that is already open for business but with little trading so far, while London-based Aquis Exchange has set up its Brexit hub in Paris.

Without equivalence, EU investors would have to trade EU companies inside the bloc, even though many of them are heavily traded in London.

Banks have warned that fragmenting trading liquidity would make markets less efficient for users.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC -1.32% 375 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.13% 0.90556 Delayed Quote.7.25%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.44% 8920 Delayed Quote.14.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
09:54aLSE prepares Dutch share trading arm in case of Brexit stalemate
RE
02:10aAQUIS EXCHANGE : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
10/06Share trade archive would slash investor costs, study for EU says
RE
10/01Britain's FCA plays for time on EU share trading in London
RE
09/09AQUIS EXCHANGE : announces half-year results for 2020
PU
08/17AQUIS EXCHANGE : Cadence Minerals Plc - Exercise of Warrants
AQ
08/06City of London faces messy future with the EU
RE
07/20AQUIS EXCHANGE : University announces innovative collaboration with financial te..
PU
07/01European exchanges reject London's plan for shorter trading day
RE
06/25EU to propose single stock report to compete with London, document shows
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,9 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 11,0 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 103 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquis Exchange PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 606,00 GBX
Last Close Price 380,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Jane Beattie Independent Non-executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Clelland CFO, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Roberts Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Richard E. T. Bennett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC-5.47%134
CME GROUP INC.-15.60%60 755
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.45.13%14 194
ASX LIMITED4.94%11 518
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.26.80%11 031
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS38.83%4 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group