  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
  News
  7. Summary
    K2LU   SG1Z70955880

ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST

(K2LU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Business Updates Of ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust For The Third Quarter Ended 30 September 2021

10/04/2021 | 06:02am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant

to a Trust Deed dated 11 February 2010 as amended and restated)

DATE OF RELEASE OF BUSINESS UPDATES OF

ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors of ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust ("ALOG"), is pleased to announce that ALOG will release its Business Updates for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021 on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 before market opens.

By Order of the Board

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited (as manager of ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust) (Company registration no. 200919331H)

Karen Lee

Chief Executive Officer

4 October 2021

For enquiries, please contact:

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited

Cassandra Seet

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6428 7769

Email: CassandraSeet@ara-logos.com

ABOUT ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST ("ALOG")

Listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 April 2010, ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust ("ALOG") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in quality income-producing industrial real estate used for logistics purposes, as well as real estate-related assets in the Asia Pacific. ALOG is managed by ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited.

As at 30 June 2021, ALOG's portfolio comprises 29 high quality logistics warehouse properties strategically located in established logistics clusters in Singapore and Australia as well as 49.5% and 40.0% stakes in the New LAIVS Trust and Oxford Property Fund respectively. The portfolio has a total gross floor area of approximately 1.0 million square metres and is valued at approximately S$1.8 billion(1).

For more information, please visit https://www.aralogos-reit.com.

ABOUT ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ALOG is managed by ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGOS. ARA Asset Management Limited ("ARA" or the "Group") is a majority shareholder of LOGOS, which operates as ARA's global logistics real estate platform.

LOGOS is one of Asia Pacific's leading logistics property groups. It has total Assets Under Management ("AUM") of over US$16 billion, comprising 8.9 million sqm of property owned and under development across 26 ventures, including ALOG. As a vertically integrated business, LOGOS manages every aspect of logistics real estate, from sourcing land or facilities, to undertaking development and asset management, on behalf of some of the world's leading global real estate investors.

ARA is the largest real assets manager in Asia Pacific with S$116 billion(2) in gross AUM. ARA Group operates a multi- product platform diversified across assets, strategies and geographies in both public and private markets, managing real estate investment trusts (REITs) and private funds in real estate, infrastructure and credit globally. ARA's vertically- integrated business includes development and value-add asset management capabilities, an in-house capital raising team, and property management expertise in local markets where ARA invests and manages assets. With a resolute focus on creating sustainable value, ARA manages funds on behalf of many of the world's largest pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions.

For more information on ARA and LOGOS, please visit https://www.ara-group.comand https://www.logosproperty.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The value of units in ALOG ("Units") and the income derived from them, if any, may fall or rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited (as the manager of ALOG) (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors should note that they will have no right to request the Manager to redeem or purchase their Units for so long as the Units are listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. The listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of ALOG is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of ALOG.

  1. Portfolio value includes ALOG's 49.5% and 40.0% stakes in the New LAIVS Trust and Oxford Property Fund respectively.
  2. Includes assets under management by ARA Asset Management Limited and the Group of companies ("ARA Group") and its
    Associates as at 31 December 2020.

Page 2 of 2

All news about ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
06:02aARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Business Updates Of ARA LOGOS Logistics Tru..
PU
09/27ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : SGX-CS Real Estate Day Presentation
PU
08/25ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation
PU
07/27ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation
PU
07/22ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : 1H FY2021 Factsheet
PU
07/22ARA Logos Logistics Trust's Property Income Rises 17% in H1
MT
07/22ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Says Properties in Singapore, Australia Valued at Over $1 Bill..
MT
07/21ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Distributable Income Grows 36.6% Year-On-Year
PU
07/21ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Re..
PU
07/21ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : 1H FY2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net income 2021 64,3 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2021 719 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 1 312 M 968 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Karen Lee Kiah Ling Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Pek Finance Manager
How Teck Lim Chairman
Kong Puay Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Meng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST50.83%968
PROLOGIS, INC.26.86%93 464
GOODMAN GROUP12.00%28 721
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION22.09%18 463
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.13.66%8 508
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.17.41%8 308