ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust : Financial Statement (1367 KB)

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
and its subsidiaries
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 11 February 2010 (as amended))
Interim Financial Information
Year ended 31 December 2021
ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries
Review of Interim Financial Information
Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021
Statements of financial position
As at 31 December 2021
Group
Trust
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
3
1,723,312
1,355,864
897,965
909,525
Investment in property
funds
4
289,838
-
-
-
Plant and equipment
384
520
384
520
Subsidiaries
5
-
-
450,999
188,710
Amounts due from
subsidiaries
-
-
131,129
112,202
Derivative assets
6
3,895
-
694
-
2,017,429
1,356,384
1,481,171
1,210,957
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
7
78,055
20,684
4,036
17,725
Amounts due from
subsidiaries
-
-
11,298
49
Derivative assets
6
617
9,001
617
9,001
Cash and cash equivalents
15,536
26,397
12,753
17,383
94,208
56,082
28,704
44,158
Total assets
2,111,637
1,412,466
1,509,875
1,255,115
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
26,277
20,321
20,524
15,612
Amount due to subsidiaries
-
-
20
29
Borrowings
9
110,141
69,456
106,700
66,915
Derivative liabilities
6
47
2,796
47
2,796
Lease liabilities
10
12,701
3,310
3,307
3,310
149,166
95,883
130,598
88,662
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
2,157
3,052
1,969
2,968
Deferred tax liabilities
11
35,057
-
-
-
Borrowings
9
632,295
449,311
377,696
307,635
Derivative liabilities
6
5,009
12,613
5,009
12,050
Lease liabilities
10
209,183
71,515
67,558
71,515
883,701
536,491
452,232
394,168
Total liabilities
1,032,867
632,374
582,830
482,830
Net assets
1,078,770
780,092
927,045
772,285
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information.
FS1
Statements of financial position
Review of Interim Financial Information
Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021
Statement of total return
Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021
Group
1 July 2021
1 July 2020 1 January 2021 1 January 2020
to
to
to
to
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
14
68,681
59,647
135,233
117,432
Property expenses
(15,207)
(13,578)
(30,344)
(27,442)
Net property income
53,474
46,069
104,889
89,990
Income from investment
in property funds
5,020
-
7,636
-
Other income
-
-
5
-
Finance income
5
22
49
30
Finance expenses
(16,769)
(9,508)
(29,490)
(19,842)
Net financing costs
15
(16,764)
(9,486)
(29,441)
(19,812)
Manager's base fees
(4,683)
(3,325)
(8,669)
(6,492)
Manager's performance fee
(686)
(641)
(1,387)
(1,255)
Trustee fees
(426)
(286)
(751)
(556)
Audit fees
(690)
(174)
(903)
(410)
Valuation fees
(613)
(70)
(698)
(135)
Other trust expenses
(3,019)
(1,583)
(3,996)
(2,707)
Net foreign exchange
(loss)/gain
(4,059)
6,898
(3,831)
7,980
(14,176)
819
(20,235)
(3,575)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information.
FS3
Statement of total return
Review of Interim Financial Information
Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021
Statement of total return (continued)
Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021
Group
1 July 2021
1 July 2020 1 January 2021 1 January 2020
to
to
to
to
Note
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Net income
27,554
37,402
62,854
66,603
Gain on disposal of
investment properties
-
-
1,483
-
Net change in fair value of
investment properties
3
21,692
(15,250)
97,155
(16,830)
Net change in fair value of
investment in property
funds
4
33,619
-
101,535
-
Net change in fair value of
financial derivatives
6,151
16
6,960
(3,006)
Total return for the
period/year before tax
and distribution
89,016
22,168
269,987
46,767
Tax expense
16
(37,172)
(1,177)
(38,863)
(2,136)
Total return for the
period/year after tax,
before distribution
51,844
20,991
231,124
44,631
Attributable to:
Unitholders and perpetual
securities holders
51,844
20,991
231,124
44,631
Earnings per Unit (cents)
17
Basic
3.38
1.62
16.13
3.53
Diluted
3.38
1.61
16.10
3.50
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information.
FS4
