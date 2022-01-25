ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust : Financial Statement (1367 KB)

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 11 February 2010 (as amended)) Interim Financial Information Year ended 31 December 2021

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries Review of Interim Financial Information Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021 Statements of financial position As at 31 December 2021 Group Trust 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 3 1,723,312 1,355,864 897,965 909,525 Investment in property funds 4 289,838 - - - Plant and equipment 384 520 384 520 Subsidiaries 5 - - 450,999 188,710 Amounts due from subsidiaries - - 131,129 112,202 Derivative assets 6 3,895 - 694 - 2,017,429 1,356,384 1,481,171 1,210,957 Current assets Trade and other receivables 7 78,055 20,684 4,036 17,725 Amounts due from subsidiaries - - 11,298 49 Derivative assets 6 617 9,001 617 9,001 Cash and cash equivalents 15,536 26,397 12,753 17,383 94,208 56,082 28,704 44,158 Total assets 2,111,637 1,412,466 1,509,875 1,255,115 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 26,277 20,321 20,524 15,612 Amount due to subsidiaries - - 20 29 Borrowings 9 110,141 69,456 106,700 66,915 Derivative liabilities 6 47 2,796 47 2,796 Lease liabilities 10 12,701 3,310 3,307 3,310 149,166 95,883 130,598 88,662 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 2,157 3,052 1,969 2,968 Deferred tax liabilities 11 35,057 - - - Borrowings 9 632,295 449,311 377,696 307,635 Derivative liabilities 6 5,009 12,613 5,009 12,050 Lease liabilities 10 209,183 71,515 67,558 71,515 883,701 536,491 452,232 394,168 Total liabilities 1,032,867 632,374 582,830 482,830 Net assets 1,078,770 780,092 927,045 772,285 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information. FS1

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries Review of Interim Financial Information Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021 Statement of total return Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021 Group 1 July 2021 1 July 2020 1 January 2021 1 January 2020 to to to to 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross revenue 14 68,681 59,647 135,233 117,432 Property expenses (15,207) (13,578) (30,344) (27,442) Net property income 53,474 46,069 104,889 89,990 Income from investment in property funds 5,020 - 7,636 - Other income - - 5 - Finance income 5 22 49 30 Finance expenses (16,769) (9,508) (29,490) (19,842) Net financing costs 15 (16,764) (9,486) (29,441) (19,812) Manager's base fees (4,683) (3,325) (8,669) (6,492) Manager's performance fee (686) (641) (1,387) (1,255) Trustee fees (426) (286) (751) (556) Audit fees (690) (174) (903) (410) Valuation fees (613) (70) (698) (135) Other trust expenses (3,019) (1,583) (3,996) (2,707) Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain (4,059) 6,898 (3,831) 7,980 (14,176) 819 (20,235) (3,575) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information. FS3