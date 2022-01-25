Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K2LU   SG1Z70955880

ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST

(K2LU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 01/25 04:06:13 am
0.875 SGD   -1.69%
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Financial Statement (1367 KB)
PU
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Press Release (273 KB)
PU
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Presentation Slides (3664 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust : Financial Statement (1367 KB)

01/25/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust

and its subsidiaries

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 11 February 2010 (as amended))

Interim Financial Information

Year ended 31 December 2021

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries

Review of Interim Financial Information

Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021

Statements of financial position

As at 31 December 2021

Group

Trust

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

3

1,723,312

1,355,864

897,965

909,525

Investment in property

funds

4

289,838

-

-

-

Plant and equipment

384

520

384

520

Subsidiaries

5

-

-

450,999

188,710

Amounts due from

subsidiaries

-

-

131,129

112,202

Derivative assets

6

3,895

-

694

-

2,017,429

1,356,384

1,481,171

1,210,957

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

7

78,055

20,684

4,036

17,725

Amounts due from

subsidiaries

-

-

11,298

49

Derivative assets

6

617

9,001

617

9,001

Cash and cash equivalents

15,536

26,397

12,753

17,383

94,208

56,082

28,704

44,158

Total assets

2,111,637

1,412,466

1,509,875

1,255,115

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

26,277

20,321

20,524

15,612

Amount due to subsidiaries

-

-

20

29

Borrowings

9

110,141

69,456

106,700

66,915

Derivative liabilities

6

47

2,796

47

2,796

Lease liabilities

10

12,701

3,310

3,307

3,310

149,166

95,883

130,598

88,662

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

2,157

3,052

1,969

2,968

Deferred tax liabilities

11

35,057

-

-

-

Borrowings

9

632,295

449,311

377,696

307,635

Derivative liabilities

6

5,009

12,613

5,009

12,050

Lease liabilities

10

209,183

71,515

67,558

71,515

883,701

536,491

452,232

394,168

Total liabilities

1,032,867

632,374

582,830

482,830

Net assets

1,078,770

780,092

927,045

772,285

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information.

FS1

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries

Review of Interim Financial Information

Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021

Statement of total return

Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021

Group

1 July 2021

1 July 2020 1 January 2021 1 January 2020

to

to

to

to

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

14

68,681

59,647

135,233

117,432

Property expenses

(15,207)

(13,578)

(30,344)

(27,442)

Net property income

53,474

46,069

104,889

89,990

Income from investment

in property funds

5,020

-

7,636

-

Other income

-

-

5

-

Finance income

5

22

49

30

Finance expenses

(16,769)

(9,508)

(29,490)

(19,842)

Net financing costs

15

(16,764)

(9,486)

(29,441)

(19,812)

Manager's base fees

(4,683)

(3,325)

(8,669)

(6,492)

Manager's performance fee

(686)

(641)

(1,387)

(1,255)

Trustee fees

(426)

(286)

(751)

(556)

Audit fees

(690)

(174)

(903)

(410)

Valuation fees

(613)

(70)

(698)

(135)

Other trust expenses

(3,019)

(1,583)

(3,996)

(2,707)

Net foreign exchange

(loss)/gain

(4,059)

6,898

(3,831)

7,980

(14,176)

819

(20,235)

(3,575)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information.

FS3

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust and its subsidiaries

Review of Interim Financial Information

Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021

Statement of total return (continued)

Six-month period and year ended 31 December 2021

Group

1 July 2021

1 July 2020 1 January 2021 1 January 2020

to

to

to

to

Note

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income

27,554

37,402

62,854

66,603

Gain on disposal of

investment properties

-

-

1,483

-

Net change in fair value of

investment properties

3

21,692

(15,250)

97,155

(16,830)

Net change in fair value of

investment in property

funds

4

33,619

-

101,535

-

Net change in fair value of

financial derivatives

6,151

16

6,960

(3,006)

Total return for the

period/year before tax

and distribution

89,016

22,168

269,987

46,767

Tax expense

16

(37,172)

(1,177)

(38,863)

(2,136)

Total return for the

period/year after tax,

before distribution

51,844

20,991

231,124

44,631

Attributable to:

Unitholders and perpetual

securities holders

51,844

20,991

231,124

44,631

Earnings per Unit (cents)

17

Basic

3.38

1.62

16.13

3.53

Diluted

3.38

1.61

16.10

3.50

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial information.

FS4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Financial Statement (1367 KB)
PU
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Press Release (273 KB)
PU
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Presentation Slides (3664 KB)
PU
05:31pARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : 2H/Full Year FY2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
01/24Singapore Shares Close Lower; ESR-REIT Drops Over 3% on Raising Offer for ARA Logos
MT
01/24ESR-REIT Raises Offer for ARA Logos; Defers EGM, Scheme Meeting
MT
01/23ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Proposed Merger with ESR-REIT
PU
01/23ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Receives Higher Scheme Consideration From ESR-REIT
PU
01/12Ara Logos Logistics Trust Acquires Development Asset in Australia
MT
01/10ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of ARA LOGOS Logistics Tr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net income 2021 65,3 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net Debt 2021 699 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 5,89%
Capitalization 1 271 M 945 M 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,88 SGD
Average target price 0,99 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen Lee Kiah Ling Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Pek Finance Manager
How Teck Lim Chairman
Kong Puay Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Meng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST-1.11%960
PROLOGIS, INC.-8.94%113 346
GOODMAN GROUP-11.58%31 106
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-13.12%21 720
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-11.49%10 858
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-13.39%8 265