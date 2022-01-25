ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust : Presentation Slides (3664 KB)

Notes:

(1) Based on number of units in issue as at 31 December 2021 of 1,452,179,433 units and 691,439 new units issued on 12 January 2022 as payment for the acquisition fee of S$0.61 million in relation to the acquisition of the development asset at Corner Heron Drive and Curlew Street, Port of Brisbane,

Queensland, which shall now be known as 21 Curlew Street, Port of Brisbane (the "Heron Property"). The acquisition of the Heron Property was completed on 11 January 2022.

(2) 2H FY2021 and FY2021 DPU of 2.464 cents and 5.034 cents respectively have taken into effect the Manager receiving 100% of the 4Q FY2021 base management fee and FY2021 performance fee in cash.

(3) NAV is computed based on the net assets attributable to Unitholders, excluding Perpetual Securities.

(4) ICR is computed based on trailing 12-month period ending on 31 December 2021. Includes margin and amortization of capitalised upfront fee, excluding non-recurring finance expenses and upfront fees written-off.

(5) Excludes unamortised transaction costs and lease liabilities recognised pursuant to FRS116 leases. 4