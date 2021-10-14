Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K2LU   SG1Z70955880

ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST

(K2LU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESR-REIT to buy ARA LOGOS for $1 bln as Singapore's REITs consolidate

10/14/2021 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's ESR-REIT has proposed to buy ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust for about S$1.4 billion ($1.04 billion), their managers said on Friday, adding to consolidation among the city-state's real estate investment trusts (REITs).

ESR-REIT will buy all of ARA LOGOS units for S$0.95 a piece in the cash and stock deal.

The combined ESR-LOGOS REIT will hold a portfolio of business parks, logistics, warehouse and industrial properties with total assets of about S$5.4 billion in Singapore and Australia.

In recent years, consolidation in the sector have included OUE Commercial REIT buying OUE Hospitality Trust and the merger of two Frasers REITS to create Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Citigroup Global Markets Singapore and Maybank Kim Eng Securities are the financial advisers to ESR-REIT on the deal. ARA LOGOS is advised by BofA Securities and DBS Bank.

ARA LOGOS units closed at S$0.935 on Thursday, while those of ESR-REIT's ended at S$0.465. Trading in units of both REITs were halted on Friday morning. ($1 = 1.3481 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST 1.63% 0.935 End-of-day quote.55.83%
ESR-REIT 0.00% 0.465 End-of-day quote.17.72%
FRASERS LOGISTICS & COMMERCIAL TRUST 2.03% 1.51 End-of-day quote.7.09%
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -1.11% 0.445 End-of-day quote.15.58%
All news about ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
10/14ESR-REIT to buy ARA LOGOS for $1 bln as Singapore's REITs consolidate
RE
10/14ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Proposed Merger with ESR-REIT
PU
10/04ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Business Updates Of ARA LOGOS Logistics Tru..
PU
09/27ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : SGX-CS Real Estate Day Presentation
PU
08/25ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation
PU
07/27ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation
PU
07/22ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : 1H FY2021 Factsheet
PU
07/22ARA Logos Logistics Trust's Property Income Rises 17% in H1
MT
07/22ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Says Properties in Singapore, Australia Valued at Over $1 Bill..
MT
07/21ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Re..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2021 64,3 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2021 719 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 1 356 M 1 005 M 1 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,94 SGD
Average target price 0,99 SGD
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen Lee Kiah Ling Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Pek Finance Manager
How Teck Lim Chairman
Kong Puay Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Meng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST55.83%986
PROLOGIS, INC.36.19%98 986
GOODMAN GROUP13.48%29 245
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION30.97%19 806
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.21.91%8 626
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.14.29%8 434