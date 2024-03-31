ARAB ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY /ARAL
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: ARAB ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY /ARAL Date: 31-03-2024 01:56:58 PM
Subject: Distributing Dividends
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﺍﺭﺍ/ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 01:56:58 2024-03-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ARAB ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY /ARAL announces that its Board of Directors approved on 31-03-2024 the recommendation to the company's general assembly to:-Distributing cash dividends equal to 3% of the company's paid in capital 6750000 to shareholders
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﻝﺍﺭﺍ/ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2024-03-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ -:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %3 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ 6750000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Husam Rafiq Mustafa Al- Naiseh
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Husam Rafiq Mustafa Al- Naiseh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
This decision is subject to the company's General Assembly Approval
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ
