Arab Aluminium Industry Co PSC (ARAL) is a Jordan-based company that specializes in the manufacture of aluminium products. The Company produces aluminium profiles for construction usages, as well as for local industries. Its products include wires, door and window frames and ladders, among others. As of December 31, 2012, the Company had investment in its associated companies, Jordan Aluminium Marketing Company and Al Rawabi Company for Aluminium and Steel.

Sector Aluminum