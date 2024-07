Arab Assurers Insurance Co PSC, formerly Arab Assurers Co PLC, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that provides all classes of life and non-life insurance products and services. The Company is organized into two business segment: General Insurance and Life Insurance. The General Insurance segment includes medical, marine and hull, aviation, fire, motor, general accidents and casualty, and liability insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products. The Company’s reinsurance treaties are covered by international re-insurers, such as Hannover Re (Bahrain Branch), Acr Re Takaful Mea BSC And Odyssey America Reinsurance Corp. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, Al Damanun Company for Real Estate Investments.