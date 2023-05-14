Advanced search
    ARBK   JO1302311013

ARAB BANK GROUP

(ARBK)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
4.490 JOD    0.00%
Arab Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
Arab Bank : Supports Awareness Activities at The Children's Museum Jordan
PU
Arab Bank Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Arab Bank : Annual Report 2022

05/14/2023 | 09:57am EDT
Arab Bank Group

Annual Report 2022

Arab Bank Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

4

CEO'S MESSAGE

5

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

-

MAIN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF ARAB BANK

7

-

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE

8

-

BRANCHES & STAFF DISTRIBUTION ACCORDING TO GOVERNORATES

8

-

ADDRESSES OF ARAB BANK BRANCHES AND OFFICES ABROAD

9

-

TOTAL EMPLOYEES OF ARAB BANK GROUP

11

-

CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ARAB BANK

12

-

SUBSIDIARIES & SISTER COMPANY

12

-

DETAILED INFORMATION ON THE BANK'S SUBSIDIARIES & SISTER COMPANY

18

-

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

23

-

NAMES OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WHOSE MEMBERSHIP HAS ENDED

34

-

RESIGNED BOARD MEMBERS DURING THE YEAR 2022

37

-

SENIOR EXECUTIVES

38

-

RESIGNED SENIOR EXECUTIVES DURING 2022

45

-

NAMES OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF 5% AND MORE AND SHAREHOLDERS WHO OWN

46

1% OR MORE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE BANK, THE ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNER

AND NUMBER OF PLEDGED SHARES

-

SUMMARY OF PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL AND PERFORMANCE INCENTIVES POLICIES

48

-

COMPETITIVENESS AND MARKET SHARE

49

-

MAJOR SUPPLIERS AND CLIENTS

50

-

PATENTS & GOVERNMENT PROTECTION

50

-

GOVERNMENT OR INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS REGULATIONS

50

-

ARAB BANK ORGANIZATION CHART / HEAD OFFICE

51

-

NUMBER OF STAFF AND ACADEMIC QUALIFCATIONS

52

-

TRAINING COURSES VS. TRAINEES IN JORDAN & ARAB AREAS IN 2022

54

-

RISK MANAGEMENT

56

-

ACCOMPLISHMENTS 2022

65

-

FINANCIAL IMPACT OF NON-RECURRING OPERATIONS

67

-

TIME SERIES DATA FOR MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS (2018 - 2022)

68

-

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

69

-

FUTURE OUTLOOK AND PLANS FOR 2023

75

-

EXTERNAL AUDITORS' COMPENSATION IN JORDAN AND ABROAD

77

2

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

78

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

78

WHOSE MEMBERSHIP HAS ENDED

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY SENIOR EXECUTIVES

79

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY RESIGNED SENIOR EXECUTIVES

79

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY THE RELATIVES OF MEMBERS OF THE

80

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY THE RELATIVES OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

81

OF DIRECTORS WHOSE MEMBERSHIP HAS ENDED

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY THE RELATIVES OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES

82

- NUMBER OF ARAB BANK SHARES OWNED BY THE RELATIVES OF RESIGNED SENIOR

82

EXECUTIVES

- BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPENSATIONS AND BENEFITS PAID IN 2022

83

- REMUNERATION AND BENEFITS PAID TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WHOSE MEMBERSHIP

84

HAS ENDED ON 2022

- EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS IN 2022

85

- COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS FOR RESIGNED EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT IN 2022

85

- ARAB BANK'S DONATIONS DURING YEAR 2022

86

- TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

87

-

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

88

-

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

89

ARAB BANK GROUP

- CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2022

101

-

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

191

ARAB BANK PLC

- FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2022

197

-

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

282

ATTESTATION STATEMENTS

289

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

293

GOVERNANCE REPORT

306

DISCLOSURE ABOUT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

315

AGENDA OF THE 93ND ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

316

ADDRESSES OF ARAB BANK MAJOR BRANCHES, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES AND SISTER COMPANY

317

3

CHAIRMAN,S MESSAGE

Distinguished Shareholders,

The global economy faced several challenges in 2022. Global growth slowed down noticeably. At the same time, inflationary momentum built up, spreading globally and reaching high levels in advanced and other countries that were unprecedented in four decades. To slow demand and contain inflation, major central banks embarked on raising interest rates at a rapid pace and started tightening their monetary policies. Further, global geopolitical tensions increased in 2022 with the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, and its ramifications including higher energy and food prices and increased risk-off sentiment toward investment particularly in emerging markets, which was another factor for slowing down the global economy. Toward the end of 2022, the global economy had some promising signs of improvement, including the reopening of the Chinese economy, moderation in the energy prices, and a slowdown in the inflation rates, prompting central banks to reduce the pace of increases in interest rates.

Growth of the Arab economies improved. This was driven by the full re-opening of economic activities after the retreat of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a significant increase in the demand for many sectors including services, especially tourism, and mining activities such as oil, gas, and fertilizers. In addition, ongoing structural reforms in several countries contributed to this growth, albeit to varying degrees. In oil-exporting countries, particularly the GCC, the increase in oil prices and production levels led to strong growth rates, which had a knock-on effect in non-oil sectors as well, resulting in financial surpluses in most of these countries. Further, inflation rates in these countries were largely moderate. Arab oil-importing countries achieved good growth rates, despite being adversely affected by higher commodity prices, especially energy and food, and the impact of the higher import bill on fiscal deficits given the subsidies and on current account deficits. Some of these countries also experienced a notable depreciation of their currencies.

During 2022, Arab central banks raised interest rates to contain inflation and support the attractiveness of their currencies. In light of global and regional economic volatility, and with the support of central banks, the Arab banking sector implemented strategies to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates locally, while adopting prudent policies and measures to ensure the quality of the credit portfolio. In addition, the Arab banking industry has embraced investments in digital and FinTech solutions as

a strategic choice, in order to cater to the changing needs of customers, which would unlock growth opportunities for banks in addition to raising income and reducing costs over the medium-term. Broadly speaking, the Arab banking sector has maintained high levels of capital adequacy and enhanced its profitability and liquidity, while relying on a broad and stable funding base.

Despite the challenges that the world and the region witnessed in 2022, Arab Bank continued to achieve positive results through its strategic and institutional focus on utilizing its wide geographical presence and competent business diversity, as well as its own digital transformation strategy to reach strong and sustainable levels of revenue and profits growth. The Group's operating profits increased by 23% to reach $1.35 billion, and the bank continued to support its capital base and enhance its key performance indicators.

Arab Bank also continued its pivotal role in supporting the efforts aimed at developing the economies and societies which it operates in and contributing to achieving sustainable development at the economic, social, and environmental levels, locally and regionally. This role is primarily reflected in the bank's contribution to supporting and financing strategic projects across various vital sectors, financing international trade, supporting start-ups and SMEs, and promoting financial inclusion by providing advanced banking services that meet the needs of various sectors and segments.

Through its sustainability strategy, the bank continued to work with various stakeholders to support and develop the community's capabilities in the face of the challenges it faced and to build on viable opportunities. The bank also reinforced its social investment throughout the year by providing various forms of support, including monetary and knowledge support, in addition to the volunteering activities of its employees in a range of initiatives directed at pressing social issues, including health, poverty alleviation, education, orphan support and environmental protection across various governorates in the kingdom.

In the period ahead, we look forward to building on our achievements based on an ambitious future vision and an integrated institutional strategy. We remain confident in the Group's ability to consolidate its position as a leading financial institution both locally and regionally, providing the most advanced and innovative banking services and solutions to customers as a trusted banking partner to both the customers and shareholders.

To conclude, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Central Bank of Jordan for its pivotal role in sustaining the resilience and stability of the Jordanian banking system under all circumstances.

I would also like to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our shareholders and valued customers for their ongoing loyalty and trust. Our thanks also go to all our employees across the different markets for their relentless efforts and dedication. As ever, we remain determined in Arab Bank's ability to achieve the best results for all our partners who place their confidence in us.

Sabih Taher Masri

Chairman of the Board of Directors

4

MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Distinguished shareholders,

Arab Bank Group achieved a net income after tax of $544.3 million as compared to $314.5 million in 2021. The Group also maintained its solid financial position with Group equity of $10.4 billion.

Excluding the impact of devaluation of several currencies against the US dollar, the Group's loans and deposits grew by 5% to reach $35.4 billion and $ 47.7 billion, respectively, at the end of 2022.

Arab Bank Group continued to deliver sustainable growth rates during 2022 through its branch network and footprint in local and international markets, despite the economic challenges stemming from high inflation, increased interest rates and the devaluation in exchange rates of several currencies against the US dollar. The bank's net operating profit grew by 23% to reach $1.35 billion, driven by the growth in revenues from its core banking business, its diversified sources of income, with focus on non-interest income, as well as controlling operating expenses in line with the bank's prudent strategy. The bank achieved strong performance indicators in line with its business model. The Group's liquidity and asset quality remains solid where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74.2% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.6%, higher than the minimum required by the Central Bank of Jordan according to Basel III regulations.

As part of Arab Bank's commitment towards Sustainability and its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") priorities, the bank has launched its inaugural Sustainable Finance Framework, in line with international principles, guidelines and best practices. Arab Bank is the first bank in Jordan to adopt such a Framework and obtained a second party opinion from S&P Global Ratings, which has affirmed the Framework's alignment with the related international principles.

With regard to the bank's digital transformation efforts, the bank continued to implement its ambitious strategy on this front, noting that during the year the bank launched several digital banking services and solutions across various markets to meet the evolving needs and expectations of the different customer segments, including future generations, in line with the latest trends and developments.

The year also witnessed Arab Bank receiving many awards at the local and regional levels from several prestigious international entities, most notably "Best Bank in the Middle East for 2022" for the seventh consecutive year by New York-based international publication "Global Finance". The bank also received several awards in recognition of its corporate and consumer digital banking services in Jordan and across the MENA region.

In conclusion, I would like to thank our valued customers for their continued trust and our loyal employees across the network for their ongoing loyalty and dedication.

Randa Mohammad El Sadek

Chief Executive Officer

5

Disclaimer

Arab Bank plc published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 13:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
