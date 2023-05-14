Arab Bank : Annual Report 2022

During 2022, Arab central banks raised interest rates to contain inflation and support the attractiveness of their currencies. In light of global and regional economic volatility, and with the support of central banks, the Arab banking sector implemented strategies to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates locally, while adopting prudent policies and measures to ensure the quality of the credit portfolio. In addition, the Arab banking industry has embraced investments in digital and FinTech solutions as

Growth of the Arab economies improved. This was driven by the full re-opening of economic activities after the retreat of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a significant increase in the demand for many sectors including services, especially tourism, and mining activities such as oil, gas, and fertilizers. In addition, ongoing structural reforms in several countries contributed to this growth, albeit to varying degrees. In oil-exporting countries, particularly the GCC, the increase in oil prices and production levels led to strong growth rates, which had a knock-on effect in non-oil sectors as well, resulting in financial surpluses in most of these countries. Further, inflation rates in these countries were largely moderate. Arab oil-importing countries achieved good growth rates, despite being adversely affected by higher commodity prices, especially energy and food, and the impact of the higher import bill on fiscal deficits given the subsidies and on current account deficits. Some of these countries also experienced a notable depreciation of their currencies.

The global economy faced several challenges in 2022. Global growth slowed down noticeably. At the same time, inflationary momentum built up, spreading globally and reaching high levels in advanced and other countries that were unprecedented in four decades. To slow demand and contain inflation, major central banks embarked on raising interest rates at a rapid pace and started tightening their monetary policies. Further, global geopolitical tensions increased in 2022 with the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, and its ramifications including higher energy and food prices and increased risk-off sentiment toward investment particularly in emerging markets, which was another factor for slowing down the global economy. Toward the end of 2022, the global economy had some promising signs of improvement, including the reopening of the Chinese economy, moderation in the energy prices, and a slowdown in the inflation rates, prompting central banks to reduce the pace of increases in interest rates.

a strategic choice, in order to cater to the changing needs of customers, which would unlock growth opportunities for banks in addition to raising income and reducing costs over the medium-term. Broadly speaking, the Arab banking sector has maintained high levels of capital adequacy and enhanced its profitability and liquidity, while relying on a broad and stable funding base.

Despite the challenges that the world and the region witnessed in 2022, Arab Bank continued to achieve positive results through its strategic and institutional focus on utilizing its wide geographical presence and competent business diversity, as well as its own digital transformation strategy to reach strong and sustainable levels of revenue and profits growth. The Group's operating profits increased by 23% to reach $1.35 billion, and the bank continued to support its capital base and enhance its key performance indicators.

Arab Bank also continued its pivotal role in supporting the efforts aimed at developing the economies and societies which it operates in and contributing to achieving sustainable development at the economic, social, and environmental levels, locally and regionally. This role is primarily reflected in the bank's contribution to supporting and financing strategic projects across various vital sectors, financing international trade, supporting start-ups and SMEs, and promoting financial inclusion by providing advanced banking services that meet the needs of various sectors and segments.

Through its sustainability strategy, the bank continued to work with various stakeholders to support and develop the community's capabilities in the face of the challenges it faced and to build on viable opportunities. The bank also reinforced its social investment throughout the year by providing various forms of support, including monetary and knowledge support, in addition to the volunteering activities of its employees in a range of initiatives directed at pressing social issues, including health, poverty alleviation, education, orphan support and environmental protection across various governorates in the kingdom.

In the period ahead, we look forward to building on our achievements based on an ambitious future vision and an integrated institutional strategy. We remain confident in the Group's ability to consolidate its position as a leading financial institution both locally and regionally, providing the most advanced and innovative banking services and solutions to customers as a trusted banking partner to both the customers and shareholders.

To conclude, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Central Bank of Jordan for its pivotal role in sustaining the resilience and stability of the Jordanian banking system under all circumstances.

I would also like to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our shareholders and valued customers for their ongoing loyalty and trust. Our thanks also go to all our employees across the different markets for their relentless efforts and dedication. As ever, we remain determined in Arab Bank's ability to achieve the best results for all our partners who place their confidence in us.

Sabih Taher Masri

Chairman of the Board of Directors