Arab Bank : Board Of Directors-(ARBK)-2022-04-03

Kindly be informed that ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻆﻓﺎﺣ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ has resigned from the Board of Director of ARAB BANK as of the date 31-03-2022

ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻆﻓﺎﺣ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻡﺪﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ .2022-03-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ