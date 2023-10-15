Arab Bank PLC is a Jordan-based bank, which is engaged in the provision of banking services. The Bank's activities are divided into three segments: Corporate and institutional banking provides banking services and finances to the corporate sector, private projects, foreign trading, small and medium sized projects, and banks and financial institutions; Treasury segment provides a range of products and services that cover foreign exchange and derivatives, money markets, certificates of deposits, interest rate swaps, stocks and other various derivatives; Consumer Banking offers such products and services as accounts, loans, cards and remittance services to individuals and Elite customers. It offers Sharia-compliant services through its subsidiary Islamic International Arab Bank plc. The Bank operates through network with over 600 branches spanning five continents.

Sector Banks