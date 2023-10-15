ARAB BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB BANK
ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 15-10-2023 01:05:39 PM
PM 01:05:39 2023-10-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Perpetual Bonds
ﺔﻤﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Dear Sirs,
،ﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
Please note that Arab Bank announced the successful
2023/8/13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ،02515/1/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
issuance of USD 250 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
ﻮﺟﺮﻧ .ﺔﻤﺋﺍﺩ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ
Capital Securities. The bond is listed on the International
ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ ﻩﺬﻬﻟ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻢﺗﺃ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ
Securities Market (ISM) and the Sustainable Bond Market
ﻲﻓ ﻪﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ ،ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺃ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 250 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑﻭ ﺡﺎﺠﻨﺑ
of the London Stock Exchange.
ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﺳﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻕﻮﺳ - ﻥﺪﻨﻟ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ
.(ﻖﻓﺮﻣ) ﺔﻣﺍﺪﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Khulud Eisawi
Khulud Eisawi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
