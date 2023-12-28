As part of its social responsibility efforts and in collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA), Arab Bank has distributed 1,178 winter blankets to 610 TUA beneficiary families from across the Kingdom within the "Lamset Dafa" initiative.

This initiative, supported by Arab Bank for the eleventh consecutive year, was launched at the beginning of winter with an aim to alleviate the financial burdens of underprivileged families supported by TUA throughout the cold season.

For his part, Director General at Tkiyet Um Ali, Mr. Samer Balkar thanked Arab Bank for its continuous support of Tkiyet Um Ali, stating: "We thank Arab Bank for its continuous support of Tkiyet Um Ali's programs over the years. This unwavering support reflects the bank's belief in TUA's vision in reaching a hunger-free Jordan and supporting the families in need."

Commenting on the initiative in specific, Balkar praised the bank's efforts in helping underprivileged families during the winter season, reaffirming that this initiative is greatly welcomed and appreciated by TUA's beneficiary families as it alleviates their burdens and spreads joy among them.

Tkiyet Um Ali provides monthly sustainable food support to 20,000 underprivileged families living in extreme poverty in all provinces and governorates across the Kingdom. The families receive monthly parcels containing food items that include all the basic nutritional elements, which fulfill the needs of a family for the entire month.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank's social responsibility program "Together" has been supporting community initiatives since its launch, through which hundreds of the bank's employees volunteered their time and effort. The program also allows customers to donate to several NGOs through Arab Bank's electronic channels that include ATMs, internet banking as well as "Together" Platinum Credit Card.