Arab Bank : ESG Report 2022

This report captures the impact of Arab Bank on significant sustainability issues. It provides information on our approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, together with our progress, performance and ambition for the future.
Reporting Period
The reporting period covers the fiscal year that began on the 1st January 2022 and ended on December 31st, 2022.
The bank published its last report in May 2022 which covered the 2021 fiscal year.
All past reports can be accessed through the bank's website https:// www.arabbank.com/mainmenu/home/sustainability/sustainability-reports
Reporting Framework
The bank has reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period January 1st 2022 to December 31st 2022.
Data
Unless otherwise noted, the data presented in this report covers Arab Bank's activities and operations in Jordan. In some specific cases, Arab Bank PLC Group data is presented in line with the bank's reporting policies.
Assurance
The bank's Internal Audit function has conducted a limited assurance of the report. This report has not been reviewed by an external auditor.
Feedback
We value your feedback and engagement as we strive to create long-term value together at the following email:
Together@arabbank.com.jo
Navigate This Report
TABLE OF CONTENT
3
Message from the CEO
45
Appendix A:
Restatement and Calculation
4
Arab Bank at a Glance
Methodology
6
ESG at Arab Bank
45
Appendix B:
Engaging Our Stakeholders
11
Governance
46
Appendix C:
15
Environment
Materiality Process
19
Social
47
Appendix D:
Material Topics Boundaries
33
ESG Scorecard
48
Appendix E:
GRI Content Index
Arab Bank at a Glance
ESG at Arab Bank
Governance
Environment
Social
ESG Scorecard
Read more or refer to another report for further information
3
A MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
Dear stakeholders,
I am pleased to present Arab Bank's ESG Report for the year 2022.
We believe that success for a bank is not only measured by financial performance but also by our contribution to the wider society and the environment. For this reason, we have had a longstanding commitment to the ongoing integration of sustainability into our business strategy and operations, this report is an opportunity for us to share our progress with you.
The world is facing significant challenges that require urgent action. Climate change, social development needs, and environmental degradation are some of the most pressing issues that we face as a society. The global banking industry understands that it has a responsibility to address these challenges, and there is a growing recognition of the role that finance can play in achieving a more sustainable future. At Arab Bank, we are committed to contributing to this global effort.
In the Middle East region, we face unique challenges such as water scarcity, energy dependence, and socioeconomic development. Nevertheless, we recognize that these challenges also present opportunities to make a positive impact, and we are committed to using our expertise, resources, and influence to support sustainable development in the region.
Sustainable finance is a significant area of growth in our sector. Our customers and stakeholders increasingly expect us to finance projects and initiatives that have an impact on improving society and the environment. In 2022, we developed and launched a comprehensive Sustainable Finance Framework that lays the groundwork for us to issue financial instruments such as green, social and sustainable bonds.
Our Environmental and Social Risk Policy has also been enhanced and now allows us to ensure sustainability principles are integrated at the heart of our portfolio. Both the framework and the policy help us to prioritize projects that not only align with our internal sustainability objectives but also with the international Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
We recognize that our responsibility also begins at home, and we are committed to reducing our internal environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices within the organization that ensure we nurture great talent. That is why, we have launched the Arab Bank Women Empowerment Strategic Framework in 2022.
We also believe that we have a responsibility towards improving local communities across the country and region. As such, we continue to make substantial community investments through our non-profit cultural and social responsibility arm - the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, which the bank established in 1978. Today, the Foundation has become a beacon of knowledge and innovation in Jordan and the Arab world as it continues to play a positive role in enriching local and regional culture, and advancing the scientific scene through knowledge, innovation, research and dialogue.
In 2022, our investment into community- based projects and initiatives exceeded USD 20 million.
Finally, we recognize that sustainability is a journey, and we are committed to continuously improving our sustainability performance and reporting transparently on our progress and challenges. We have been issuing sustainability reports annually since 2010, and this evolved ESG report looks to provide even more relevant data and information for our various stakeholders.
Randa Sadik
Chief Executive Officer
Arab Bank at a Glance
ESG at Arab Bank
Governance
Environment
Social
ESG Scorecard
4
ARAB BANK AT A GLANCE
Established in 1930, and headquartered in Amman, Jordan, Arab Bank has one of the largest global banking networks of any Arab financial institution, with over 600 branches spanning five continents.
CONSUMER BANKING AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT
An extensive range of feature-rich banking solutions for individuals, delivered through a vast branch network and integrated digital banking channels, locally and regionally. We offer a comprehensive range of financial programs that are specifically designed to cater to the needs of a diverse consumer base.
The bank also offers a comprehensive wealth management products and services with a wide range of financial solutions tailor-made for Arab Bank customers leveraging on the strength and capabilities of Arab bank group entities including Arab Bank Switzerland, AB Invest & Europe Arab Bank.
Arab Bank at a Glance
5
CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL BANKING
continents
+600
Providing international, regional and local
companies with a full range of financial solutions
through an extensive branch network and digital
branches
channels.
Arab Bank's presence
across major global
financial markets
LONDON
PARIS
FRANKFURT SINGAPORE
GENEVA
TREASURY
Manages the bank's liquidity and market risk, while providing a broad range of investment and risk management products for consumer, corporate and sophisticated customers.
SYDNEY DUBAI BAHRAIN SHANGHAI
ESG at Arab Bank
Governance
Environment
Social
ESG Scorecard
5
AWARDS AND
RECOGNITION
Throughout 2022, the bank received several awards and accolades from leading publications associations and institutions. Most notably Arab Bank received the award for Best Bank in the Middle East from Global Finance Magazine for the 7th consecutive year.
GLOBAL FINANCE
World's Best Financial Innovation Labs
World's Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site
Best Bank in the Middle East (seven consecutive years)
Best Open Banking APIs in the Middle East and Jordan
Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East and Jordan
Best Bank for Cash Management in the Middle East and Jordan
Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site in the Middle East and Jordan
Best Information Security and Fraud Management in the Middle East and Jordan
Best Bill Payment and Presentment In the Middle East and Jordan
Best SME Banking in the Middle East and Jordan
Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Jordan
Best Trade Finance Services in Jordan
Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Jordan
Most Innovative Digital Bank in Jordan
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site in Jordan
Best Mobile Banking App Corporate Institutional in Jordan
Best Mobile Banking App / Consumer in Jordan
Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in Jordan
Best in Lending in Jordan
Best Online Deposit, Card and Investment Product Offering in Jordan
Best User Experience (UX) Design in Jordan
EUROMONEY
Best Bank in Jordan
Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Jordan
EMEA FINANCE
Best Cash Management Services in the Middle East
Best Trade Finance Services in the Middle East
Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle East
Best Local Bank in Jordan
THE BANKER MAGAZINE (PUBLISHED BY THE FINANCIAL TIMES)
• Bank of the Year in Jordan
GLOBAL TRADE REVIEW
• Best Trade Finance Bank in Jordan
MEED
• MENA SME Bank of the Year
Refinitiv ESG Scores
Arab Bank has been recognized for adopting an effective approach to managing sustainability and ESG topics by various international organizations, including Refinitiv ESG Scores. Refinitiv has provided Arab Bank with an ESG score of "Good" as of December 31, 2022. The bank achieved a rating of 69, surpassing local banks and ranking among the top four in the region.
Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the Middle East
The Bank has also been granted the best Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the Middle East by EMEA Finance. Further validation of the bank's leadership in delivering strategic community engagement and impact.