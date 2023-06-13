Arab Bank : ESG Report 2022

WELCOME

TO OUR 2022

ESG REPORT

This report captures the impact of Arab Bank on significant sustainability issues. It provides information on our approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, together with our progress, performance and ambition for the future.

Reporting Period

The reporting period covers the fiscal year that began on the 1st January 2022 and ended on December 31st, 2022.

The bank published its last report in May 2022 which covered the 2021 fiscal year.

All past reports can be accessed through the bank's website https:// www.arabbank.com/mainmenu/home/ sustainability/sustainability-reports

Reporting Framework

The bank has reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period January 1st 2022 to December 31st 2022.

Data

Unless otherwise noted, the data presented in this report covers Arab Bank's activities and operations in Jordan. In some specific cases, Arab Bank PLC Group data is presented in line with the bank's reporting policies.

Assurance

The bank's Internal Audit function has conducted a limited assurance of the report. This report has not been reviewed by an external auditor.

Feedback

We value your feedback and engagement as we strive to create long-term value together at the following email:

Together@arabbank.com.jo

Navigate This Report