Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Bank Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBK   JO1302311013

ARAB BANK GROUP

(ARBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
4.330 JOD   -0.23%
10:33aArab Bank : ESG Report 2022
PU
06/06Arab Bank : First Bank to launch Visa Direct in Jordan in Collaboration with Visa
PU
05/14Arab Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Bank : ESG Report 2022

06/13/2023 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

WELCOME

TO OUR 2022

ESG REPORT

This report captures the impact of Arab Bank on significant sustainability issues. It provides information on our approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, together with our progress, performance and ambition for the future.

Reporting Period

The reporting period covers the fiscal year that began on the 1st January 2022 and ended on December 31st, 2022.

The bank published its last report in May 2022 which covered the 2021 fiscal year.

All past reports can be accessed through the bank's website https:// www.arabbank.com/mainmenu/home/ sustainability/sustainability-reports

Reporting Framework

The bank has reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period January 1st 2022 to December 31st 2022.

Data

Unless otherwise noted, the data presented in this report covers Arab Bank's activities and operations in Jordan. In some specific cases, Arab Bank PLC Group data is presented in line with the bank's reporting policies.

Assurance

The bank's Internal Audit function has conducted a limited assurance of the report. This report has not been reviewed by an external auditor.

Feedback

We value your feedback and engagement as we strive to create long-term value together at the following email:

Together@arabbank.com.jo

Navigate This Report

TABLE OF CONTENT

3

Message from the CEO

45

Appendix A:

Restatement and Calculation

4

Arab Bank at a Glance

Methodology

6

ESG at Arab Bank

45

Appendix B:

Engaging Our Stakeholders

11

Governance

46

Appendix C:

15

Environment

Materiality Process

19

Social

47

Appendix D:

Material Topics Boundaries

33

ESG Scorecard

48

Appendix E:

GRI Content Index

Arab Bank at a Glance

ESG at Arab Bank

Governance

Environment

Social

ESG Scorecard

Read more or refer to another report for further information

3

A MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Dear stakeholders,

I am pleased to present Arab Bank's ESG Report for the year 2022.

We believe that success for a bank is not only measured by financial performance but also by our contribution to the wider society and the environment. For this reason, we have had a longstanding commitment to the ongoing integration of sustainability into our business strategy and operations, this report is an opportunity for us to share our progress with you.

The world is facing significant challenges that require urgent action. Climate change, social development needs, and environmental degradation are some of the most pressing issues that we face as a society. The global banking industry understands that it has a responsibility to address these challenges, and there is a growing recognition of the role that finance can play in achieving a more sustainable future. At Arab Bank, we are committed to contributing to this global effort.

In the Middle East region, we face unique challenges such as water scarcity, energy dependence, and socioeconomic development. Nevertheless, we recognize that these challenges also present opportunities to make a positive impact, and we are committed to using our expertise, resources, and influence to support sustainable development in the region.

Sustainable finance is a significant area of growth in our sector. Our customers and stakeholders increasingly expect us to finance projects and initiatives that have an impact on improving society and the environment. In 2022, we developed and launched a comprehensive Sustainable Finance Framework that lays the groundwork for us to issue financial instruments such as green, social and sustainable bonds.

Our Environmental and Social Risk Policy has also been enhanced and now allows us to ensure sustainability principles are integrated at the heart of our portfolio. Both the framework and the policy help us to prioritize projects that not only align with our internal sustainability objectives but also with the international Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We recognize that our responsibility also begins at home, and we are committed to reducing our internal environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices within the organization that ensure we nurture great talent. That is why, we have launched the Arab Bank Women Empowerment Strategic Framework in 2022.

We also believe that we have a responsibility towards improving local communities across the country and region. As such, we continue to make substantial community investments through our non-profit cultural and social responsibility arm - the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, which the bank established in 1978. Today, the Foundation has become a beacon of knowledge and innovation in Jordan and the Arab world as it continues to play a positive role in enriching local and regional culture, and advancing the scientific scene through knowledge, innovation, research and dialogue.

In 2022, our investment into community- based projects and initiatives exceeded USD 20 million.

Finally, we recognize that sustainability is a journey, and we are committed to continuously improving our sustainability performance and reporting transparently on our progress and challenges. We have been issuing sustainability reports annually since 2010, and this evolved ESG report looks to provide even more relevant data and information for our various stakeholders.

Randa Sadik

Chief Executive Officer

Arab Bank at a Glance

ESG at Arab Bank

Governance

Environment

Social

ESG Scorecard

4

ARAB BANK AT A GLANCE

Established in 1930, and headquartered in Amman, Jordan, Arab Bank has one of the largest global banking networks of any Arab financial institution, with over 600 branches spanning five continents.

CONSUMER BANKING AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT

An extensive range of feature-rich banking solutions for individuals, delivered through a vast branch network and integrated digital banking channels, locally and regionally. We offer a comprehensive range of financial programs that are specifically designed to cater to the needs of a diverse consumer base.

The bank also offers a comprehensive wealth management products and services with a wide range of financial solutions tailor-made for Arab Bank customers leveraging on the strength and capabilities of Arab bank group entities including Arab Bank Switzerland, AB Invest & Europe Arab Bank.

Arab Bank at a Glance

5

CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL BANKING

continents

+600

Providing international, regional and local

companies with a full range of financial solutions

through an extensive branch network and digital

branches

channels.

Arab Bank's presence

across major global

financial markets

LONDON

PARIS

FRANKFURT SINGAPORE

GENEVA

TREASURY

Manages the bank's liquidity and market risk, while providing a broad range of investment and risk management products for consumer, corporate and sophisticated customers.

SYDNEY DUBAI BAHRAIN SHANGHAI

ESG at Arab Bank

Governance

Environment

Social

ESG Scorecard

5

AWARDS AND

RECOGNITION

Throughout 2022, the bank received several awards and accolades from leading publications associations and institutions. Most notably Arab Bank received the award for Best Bank in the Middle East from Global Finance Magazine for the 7th consecutive year.

GLOBAL FINANCE

  • World's Best Financial Innovation Labs
  • World's Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site
  • Best Bank in the Middle East (seven consecutive years)
  • Best Open Banking APIs in the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best Bank for Cash Management in the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site in the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best Information Security and Fraud Management in the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best Bill Payment and Presentment In the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best SME Banking in the Middle East and Jordan
  • Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Jordan
  • Best Trade Finance Services in Jordan
  • Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Jordan
  • Most Innovative Digital Bank in Jordan
  • Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site in Jordan
  • Best Mobile Banking App Corporate Institutional in Jordan
  • Best Mobile Banking App / Consumer in Jordan
  • Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in Jordan
  • Best in Lending in Jordan
  • Best Online Deposit, Card and Investment Product Offering in Jordan
  • Best User Experience (UX) Design in Jordan

EUROMONEY

  • Best Bank in Jordan
  • Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Jordan

EMEA FINANCE

  • Best Cash Management Services in the Middle East
  • Best Trade Finance Services in the Middle East
  • Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle East
  • Best Local Bank in Jordan

THE BANKER MAGAZINE (PUBLISHED BY THE FINANCIAL TIMES)

• Bank of the Year in Jordan

GLOBAL TRADE REVIEW

• Best Trade Finance Bank in Jordan

MEED

• MENA SME Bank of the Year

Refinitiv ESG Scores

Arab Bank has been recognized for adopting an effective approach to managing sustainability and ESG topics by various international organizations, including Refinitiv ESG Scores. Refinitiv has provided Arab Bank with an ESG score of "Good" as of December 31, 2022. The bank achieved a rating of 69, surpassing local banks and ranking among the top four in the region.

Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the Middle East

The Bank has also been granted the best Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the Middle East by EMEA Finance. Further validation of the bank's leadership in delivering strategic community engagement and impact.

Arab Bank at a Glance

ESG at Arab Bank

Governance

Environment

Social

ESG Scorecard

Disclaimer

Arab Bank plc published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARAB BANK GROUP
10:33aArab Bank : ESG Report 2022
PU
06/06Arab Bank : First Bank to launch Visa Direct in Jordan in Collaboration with Visa
PU
05/14Arab Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
05/14Arab Bank : Renews its Sponsorship Agreement with Jordan Football Association
PU
05/11Arab Bank : Supports “My School is My Joy” Traffic Awareness Campaign
PU
05/08Arab Bank : Awarded “Middle East's Best Corporate Social Responsibility” By EM..
PU
05/03Arab Bank : Supports Awareness Activities at The Children's Museum Jordan
PU
05/02Arab Bank Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/01Arab Bank : profits grow by 30% to $216 million for the first quarter of 2023
PU
04/19Analysis-Crypto firms scramble for banking partners as willing lenders dwindle
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARAB BANK GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 369 M - -
Net income 2023 714 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,54x
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 3 898 M 3 898 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ARAB BANK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Arab Bank Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAB BANK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,10 $
Average target price 8,05 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randa Mohammad Sadik Chief Executive Officer
Firas Jaser Jamil Zayyad Chief Financial Officer
Sabih Taher Darwish Al-Masri Chairman
Basel Fayez Moussa Abdel Nabi Head-Information Technology
Eric J. Modave Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANK GROUP-11.27%3 907
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.30%175 661
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.02%75 870
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.70%49 255
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.42%46 291
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.67%40 340
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer