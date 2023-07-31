Deloitte & Touche (ME) - Jordan Jabal Amman, 5th Circle 190Zahran Street

Report on the Review of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

AM / 6631

To the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors

Arab Bank Group

(A Public Shareholding Limited Company)

Amman - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position for Arab Bank Group (A Public Shareholding Limited Company) as of June 30, 2023, and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month period ended as of June 30, 2023, changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Other Matters

The condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Bank for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 were reviewed and audited respectively by another auditor who expressed an unmodified conclusion and unmodified opinion on the financial information and the statements on July 28, 2022 and February 12, 2023 respectively.

