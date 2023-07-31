ARAB BANK GROUP

AMMAN - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(REVIEWED NOT AUDITED)

30 JUNE 2023

ARAB BANK GROUP

AMMAN - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(REVIEWED NOT AUDITED)

30 JUNE 2023

Table of contents

Review Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Shareholder's Equity

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

5

Page

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

6 - 34

Deloitte & Touche (ME) - Jordan Jabal Amman, 5th Circle 190Zahran Street

Amman 11118, Jordan

Tel: +962 (6) 5502200

Fax: +962 (6) 5502210

www.deloitte.com

Report on the Review of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

AM / 6631

To the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors

Arab Bank Group

(A Public Shareholding Limited Company)

Amman - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position for Arab Bank Group (A Public Shareholding Limited Company) as of June 30, 2023, and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month period ended as of June 30, 2023, changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Other Matters

  • The condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Bank for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 were reviewed and audited respectively by another auditor who expressed an unmodified conclusion and unmodified opinion on the financial information and the statements on July 28, 2022 and February 12, 2023 respectively.
  • The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information are a translation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information in the Arabic language to which reference is to be made.

Amman - Jordan

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) - Jordan

July 30, 2023

ARAB BANK GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

(Reviewed not

(Audited)

Notes

Audited)

ASSETS

USD '000

USD '000

Cash and balances with central banks

4

13 075 745

11 695 391

Balances with banks and financial institutions

5

3 512 898

4 008 144

Deposits with banks and financial institutions

6

377 935

610 306

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

7

67 129

72 253

Financial derivatives - positive fair value

201 315

196 232

Direct credit facilities at amortized cost

9

32 308 098

31 726 598

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

8

752 020

750 572

Other financial assets at amortized cost

10

9 482 165

10 002 475

Investments in associates

3 686 239

3 558 864

Fixed assets

11

516 661

530 393

Other assets

12

1 288 805

1 028 650

Deferred tax assets

236 144

279 945

Total Assets

65 505 154

64 459 823

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Banks and financial institutions' deposits

3 708 174

3 517 640

Customers' deposits

13

45 825 498

45 287 371

Cash margin

2 464 294

2 461 500

Financial derivatives - negative fair value

151 418

163 611

Borrowed funds

14

538 709

522 368

Provision for income tax

15

254 841

293 029

Other provisions

224 821

232 423

Other liabilities

16

1 756 024

1 570 172

Deferred tax liabilities

10 825

9 253

Total Liabilities

54 934 604

54 057 367

Equity

Share capital

17

926 615

926 615

Share premium

1 225 747

1 225 747

Statutory reserve

17

926 615

926 615

Voluntary reserve

977 315

977 315

General reserve

1 211 927

1 211 927

General banking risks reserve

153 030

153 030

Reserves with associates

1 540 896

1 540 896

Foreign currency translation reserve

( 380 004)

( 400 986)

Investments revaluation reserve

( 371 811)

( 362 590)

Retained earnings

19

3 433 533

3 289 293

Total Equity Attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank

9 643 863

9 487 862

Perpetual tier 1 capital bonds

18

360 527

360 527

Non-controlling interests

566 160

554 067

Total Shareholders' Equity

10 570 550

10 402 456

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

65 505 154

64 459 823

The accompanying notes from (1) to (34) form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information and

should be read with them and with the review report.

ARAB BANK GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF INCOME

(REVIEWED NOT AUDITED)

For the Six-Months

For the Three-Months

Period Ended 30 June

Period Ended 30 June

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

USD '000

USD '000

USD '000

USD '000

REVENUE

Interest income

20

1 723 198

1 132 932

891 689

577 091

Less:interest expense

21

739 117

432 367

385 950

219 018

Net Interest Income

984 081

700 565

505 739

358 073

Net commission income

22

199 557

196 017

104 810

96 966

Net Interest and Commission Income

1 183 638

896 582

610 549

455 039

Foreign exchange differences

57 434

56 106

29 597

29 888

Gain from financial assets at fair value

23

1 482

( 289)

323

( 610)

Dividends from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

8

7 410

7 205

3 207

2 272

Group's share of profits of associates

258 162

169 872

126 436

87 298

Other revenue - net

24

22 714

38 705

9 991

20 048

Total Income

1 530 840

1 168 181

780 103

593 935

EXPENSES

Employees' expenses

343 913

313 410

171 818

153 685

Other expenses

215 043

194 982

115 288

104 109

Depreciation and amortization

42 130

42 595

20 657

21 790

Expected credit loss on financial assets

298 894

221 423

167 440

145 768

Provision for impairment of investments held for sale

-

13 000

-

13 000

Other provisions

13 132

5 035

7 349

3 101

Total Expenses

913 112

790 445

482 552

441 453

Profit for the Period before Income Tax

617 728

377 736

297 551

152 482

Less:Income tax expense

15

216 460

125 379

112 581

66 168

Profit for the Period

401 268

252 357

184 970

86 314

Attributable to :

-

Bank's shareholders

383 065

241 647

174 552

82 781

-

Non-controlling interests

18 203

10 710

10 418

3 533

Total

401 268

252 357

184 970

86 314

Earnings per share attributable to the Bank's shareholders

-

Basic and Diluted (US Dollars)

31

0.59

0.37

0.26

0.12

The accompanying notes from (1) to (34) form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information and should be read with them and with the

review report.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arab Bank plc published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 08:34:01 UTC.