ARAB BANK GROUP
AMMAN - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(REVIEWED NOT AUDITED)
30 JUNE 2023
Table of contents
Review Report
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Shareholder's Equity
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
5
Page
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
6 - 34
Report on the Review of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
AM / 6631
To the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors
Arab Bank Group
(A Public Shareholding Limited Company)
Amman - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position for Arab Bank Group (A Public Shareholding Limited Company) as of June 30, 2023, and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month period ended as of June 30, 2023, changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Other Matters
- The condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Bank for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 were reviewed and audited respectively by another auditor who expressed an unmodified conclusion and unmodified opinion on the financial information and the statements on July 28, 2022 and February 12, 2023 respectively.
- The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information are a translation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information in the Arabic language to which reference is to be made.
Amman - Jordan
Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) - Jordan
July 30, 2023
ARAB BANK GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
(Reviewed not
(Audited)
Notes
Audited)
ASSETS
USD '000
USD '000
Cash and balances with central banks
4
13 075 745
11 695 391
Balances with banks and financial institutions
5
3 512 898
4 008 144
Deposits with banks and financial institutions
6
377 935
610 306
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
7
67 129
72 253
Financial derivatives - positive fair value
201 315
196 232
Direct credit facilities at amortized cost
9
32 308 098
31 726 598
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
8
752 020
750 572
Other financial assets at amortized cost
10
9 482 165
10 002 475
Investments in associates
3 686 239
3 558 864
Fixed assets
11
516 661
530 393
Other assets
12
1 288 805
1 028 650
Deferred tax assets
236 144
279 945
Total Assets
65 505 154
64 459 823
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Banks and financial institutions' deposits
3 708 174
3 517 640
Customers' deposits
13
45 825 498
45 287 371
Cash margin
2 464 294
2 461 500
Financial derivatives - negative fair value
151 418
163 611
Borrowed funds
14
538 709
522 368
Provision for income tax
15
254 841
293 029
Other provisions
224 821
232 423
Other liabilities
16
1 756 024
1 570 172
Deferred tax liabilities
10 825
9 253
Total Liabilities
54 934 604
54 057 367
Equity
Share capital
17
926 615
926 615
Share premium
1 225 747
1 225 747
Statutory reserve
17
926 615
926 615
Voluntary reserve
977 315
977 315
General reserve
1 211 927
1 211 927
General banking risks reserve
153 030
153 030
Reserves with associates
1 540 896
1 540 896
Foreign currency translation reserve
( 380 004)
( 400 986)
Investments revaluation reserve
( 371 811)
( 362 590)
Retained earnings
19
3 433 533
3 289 293
Total Equity Attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank
9 643 863
9 487 862
Perpetual tier 1 capital bonds
18
360 527
360 527
Non-controlling interests
566 160
554 067
Total Shareholders' Equity
10 570 550
10 402 456
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
65 505 154
64 459 823
The accompanying notes from (1) to (34) form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information and
should be read with them and with the review report.
ARAB BANK GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF INCOME
(REVIEWED NOT AUDITED)
For the Six-Months
For the Three-Months
Period Ended 30 June
Period Ended 30 June
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
USD '000
USD '000
USD '000
USD '000
REVENUE
Interest income
20
1 723 198
1 132 932
891 689
577 091
Less:interest expense
21
739 117
432 367
385 950
219 018
Net Interest Income
984 081
700 565
505 739
358 073
Net commission income
22
199 557
196 017
104 810
96 966
Net Interest and Commission Income
1 183 638
896 582
610 549
455 039
Foreign exchange differences
57 434
56 106
29 597
29 888
Gain from financial assets at fair value
23
1 482
( 289)
323
( 610)
Dividends from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
8
7 410
7 205
3 207
2 272
Group's share of profits of associates
258 162
169 872
126 436
87 298
Other revenue - net
24
22 714
38 705
9 991
20 048
Total Income
1 530 840
1 168 181
780 103
593 935
EXPENSES
Employees' expenses
343 913
313 410
171 818
153 685
Other expenses
215 043
194 982
115 288
104 109
Depreciation and amortization
42 130
42 595
20 657
21 790
Expected credit loss on financial assets
298 894
221 423
167 440
145 768
Provision for impairment of investments held for sale
-
13 000
-
13 000
Other provisions
13 132
5 035
7 349
3 101
Total Expenses
913 112
790 445
482 552
441 453
Profit for the Period before Income Tax
617 728
377 736
297 551
152 482
Less:Income tax expense
15
216 460
125 379
112 581
66 168
Profit for the Period
401 268
252 357
184 970
86 314
Attributable to :
-
Bank's shareholders
383 065
241 647
174 552
82 781
-
Non-controlling interests
18 203
10 710
10 418
3 533
Total
401 268
252 357
184 970
86 314
Earnings per share attributable to the Bank's shareholders
-
Basic and Diluted (US Dollars)
31
0.59
0.37
0.26
0.12
The accompanying notes from (1) to (34) form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information and should be read with them and with the
review report.
