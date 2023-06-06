Arab Bank : First Bank to launch Visa Direct in Jordan in Collaboration with Visa

In collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, Arab Bank launched its new money transfer service, Visa Direct. The new service is a cross-border money transfer service that allows Arab Bank customers to transfer money from their bank accounts to eligible Visa debit, credit or prepaid card abroad via their Arabi Mobile, thus becoming the first bank to launch Visa Direct service in Jordan and third in the Middle East.

The Visa Direct service leverages Arab Bank's successful digital banking platform and Visa's extensive global reach to provide an innovative approach to global payments convenience.

This service will be offered to select countries initially listed on the Arab Bank website with more countries included on a regular basis.

Mr. Yacoub Matouk, Head of Consumer Banking at Arab Bank - Jordan, said: "The Visa Direct service is a great addition to Arab Bank's money transfer offerings, allowing Arab Bank customers to send money instantly at any time via our mobile banking platform". He added: "This service will not only revolutionize money transfers for senders, but also improve convenience for recipients.

Visa Direct is a simple, fast, secure way for individuals to transfer funds directly to eligible Visa debit, credit, and prepaid accounts. We are very excited to launch Visa Direct to consumers in Jordan as part of our constant efforts to meet our customers' expectations. This new product reflects our commitment to replacing cash by providing innovative payment solutions".

Mr. Mario Makary, Country Manager for the Levant cluster at Visa added: "Visa is excited to have Arab Bank as one of our first partners in the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region to roll out a best-in-class international money movement solution. With Visa Direct's cross border capabilities, Arab Bank customers will be able to access, move and use their money and connect with over three billion cards globally, without compromising on accessibility and security. We strongly believe that this collaboration will create better user experiences by making it easier for Arab Bank customers to access, move and use their money within a secure digital banking platform".