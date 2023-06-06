Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Bank Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBK   JO1302311013

ARAB BANK GROUP

(ARBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
4.410 JOD   +0.23%
02:44aArab Bank : First Bank to launch Visa Direct in Jordan in Collaboration with Visa
PU
05/14Arab Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
05/14Arab Bank : Renews its Sponsorship Agreement with Jordan Football Association
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Bank : First Bank to launch Visa Direct in Jordan in Collaboration with Visa

06/06/2023 | 02:44am EDT
In collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, Arab Bank launched its new money transfer service, Visa Direct. The new service is a cross-border money transfer service that allows Arab Bank customers to transfer money from their bank accounts to eligible Visa debit, credit or prepaid card abroad via their Arabi Mobile, thus becoming the first bank to launch Visa Direct service in Jordan and third in the Middle East.

The Visa Direct service leverages Arab Bank's successful digital banking platform and Visa's extensive global reach to provide an innovative approach to global payments convenience.
This service will be offered to select countries initially listed on the Arab Bank website with more countries included on a regular basis.

Mr. Yacoub Matouk, Head of Consumer Banking at Arab Bank - Jordan, said: "The Visa Direct service is a great addition to Arab Bank's money transfer offerings, allowing Arab Bank customers to send money instantly at any time via our mobile banking platform". He added: "This service will not only revolutionize money transfers for senders, but also improve convenience for recipients.
Visa Direct is a simple, fast, secure way for individuals to transfer funds directly to eligible Visa debit, credit, and prepaid accounts. We are very excited to launch Visa Direct to consumers in Jordan as part of our constant efforts to meet our customers' expectations. This new product reflects our commitment to replacing cash by providing innovative payment solutions".

Mr. Mario Makary, Country Manager for the Levant cluster at Visa added: "Visa is excited to have Arab Bank as one of our first partners in the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region to roll out a best-in-class international money movement solution. With Visa Direct's cross border capabilities, Arab Bank customers will be able to access, move and use their money and connect with over three billion cards globally, without compromising on accessibility and security. We strongly believe that this collaboration will create better user experiences by making it easier for Arab Bank customers to access, move and use their money within a secure digital banking platform".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arab Bank plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 369 M - -
Net income 2023 714 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,65x
Yield 2023 10,5%
Capitalization 3 980 M 3 980 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ARAB BANK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Arab Bank Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAB BANK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,21 $
Average target price 8,05 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randa Mohammad Sadik Chief Executive Officer
Firas Jaser Jamil Zayyad Chief Financial Officer
Sabih Taher Darwish Al-Masri Chairman
Basel Fayez Moussa Abdel Nabi Head-Information Technology
Eric J. Modave Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANK GROUP-9.63%3 980
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.31%171 753
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 414
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.89%48 913
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.28%45 920
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.56%41 305
