The Careem Everything App provides earning opportunities for tens of thousands of Captains in Jordan.

· Ride-hailing and delivery Captains can now access their Careem earnings in less than 5 minutes: this would previously take up to 48 hours.



Arab Bank has signed an agreement with Careem, the region's leading multi-service app, to streamline earnings payouts for ride-hailing and delivery Captains in Jordan. The signing of this agreement comes as part of Arab Bank's efforts to deploy the latest and most innovative digital banking services and solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across various sectors.



The Careem Everything App provides earning opportunities for tens of thousands of Captains in Jordan. Following this collaboration, Careem Captains can access their earnings in less than 5 minutes, any day of the week, enabling greater financial flexibility. Previously Captains accessed earnings in up to 48 hours after initiating a transaction request on the Careem Captain app, and were unable to access earnings on weekends and public holidays.



Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Mr. Eric Modave - Deputy CEO - Chief Operating Officer at Arab Bank said: "Careem is a leading brand in the tech industry that strives to continuously innovate to improve their customers and Captains' experience. At Arab Bank, we share the same attributes to innovate for our clients, customers and employees. We are proud to have collaborated with Careem to address a significant challenge for their Captains. Streamlining Captain payouts exemplifies the joint efforts from cross functional teams to engineer safe and secure solutions to serve our clients better."



Farah Odeh, GM of Careem Jordan commented: "Today marks a significant milestone as Careem and Arab Bank join forces aligning with shared values focused on putting Captains first. Our collaboration is dedicated to enhancing convenience and enriching lives across Jordan. With Arab Bank by our side, we're committed to transforming the way people move around through the Careem app, order things, and manage their payments in Jordan."



Careem's instant payout features are powered by Careem Pay across the region. Careem Pay is the digital wallet and fintech platform within the Careem Everything App that simplifies payment processes, making it more convenient for customers, Captains, and merchants to manage money, settle bills, and make seamless transactions, both within and beyond the app.



Antonio Al Asmar, GM of Careem Rides in Jordan, UAE, Kuwait & Morocco said: "We are excited about this collaboration which is inline with our ongoing efforts to work with key local stakeholders to improve the everyday experience of ride-hailing Captains and customers. Thousands of Captains across Jordan benefit from the flexible earning opportunities our technology brings, and we will always work on initiatives that contribute to further enhancing their experience on the app."



Careem launched in Jordan in 2015, and now serves customers in Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa. Careem Jordan offers a wide range of services to cater to the diverse needs of its customers including ride-hailing, food delivery, shop delivery, DineOut, and customer and corporate on-demand delivery service (Careem Box).



Careem Plus is a monthly subscription service that offers exclusive discounts and benefits on select Careem services. Arab Bank customers now get three free months free of Careem Plus.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink