Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Bank Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBK   JO1302311013

ARAB BANK GROUP

(ARBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
4.520 JOD   -0.66%
10:07aArab Bank : profits grow by 30% to $216 million for the first quarter of 2023
PU
04/19Analysis-Crypto firms scramble for banking partners as willing lenders dwindle
RE
04/05Arab Bank : Assembly Decision-(ARBK)-2023-04-05
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Bank : profits grow by 30% to $216 million for the first quarter of 2023

05/01/2023 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first quarter 2023, with 30% increase in net income after tax reaching $216 million as compared to $166 million for the same period last year.

The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $10.4 billion. Loans grew to $35.4 billion and deposits reached $47.7 billion. Excluding the impact of devaluation of several currencies against the US dollar, loans and deposits grew by 3% & 4%, respectively.

Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated that Arab Bank's first quarter 2023 performance was strong despite the challenging environment for banks globally and regionally. He also added that the results reflect the bank's resilience and ability to deliver sustainable growth. Mr. Masri commented that the bank remains committed towards serving customers' evolving needs, and continuing to invest in innovation and digital transformation.

Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, stated that Arab Bank continued to deliver sustainable growth rates during 2023 despite the continued elevated inflation & interest rates. Ms. Sadik commented that the bank's net operating profit grew by 50% driven by the growth in revenues from its core banking business as well as disciplined control of operating costs, where provisions held during the period reflect the bank's prudent strategy against the increased economic uncertainty witnessed globally and regionally.

Ms. Sadik added that the Group's liquidity and asset quality remains solid where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74.1% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.8%.

Ms. Sadik also highlighted Arab Bank's commitment towards innovation and digital transformation through expanding digital banking services and solutions inline with the latest trends and developments. She also noted that the bank is offering initiatives for FinTech entrepreneurs to present their ideas to develop them into innovative FinTech solutions and products.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arab Bank plc published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 14:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARAB BANK GROUP
10:07aArab Bank : profits grow by 30% to $216 million for the first quarter of 2023
PU
04/19Analysis-Crypto firms scramble for banking partners as willing lenders dwindle
RE
04/05Arab Bank : Assembly Decision-(ARBK)-2023-04-05
PU
03/30Arab Bank : Assembly Decision-(ARBK)-2023-03-30
PU
03/16Arab Bank : Disclosure (ARBK) 2023 03 16
PU
03/15Arab Bank : Volunteers Participate in Azraq Reserve Tree-Planting Initiative by RSCN
PU
03/13U.S. crypto firms seek Swiss banking partners amid banking meltdown
RE
03/09Arab Bank : G.a (arbk) 2023 03 09
PU
03/09Arab Bank : Official Sponsor of the Tenth International Conference of The Royal Medical Se..
PU
03/08Arab Bank : Employees Volunteer in Planting Forest Trees with “Himmeh w Lammeh&rdquo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARAB BANK GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 228 M - -
Net income 2023 593 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,14x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 4 099 M 4 100 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ARAB BANK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Arab Bank Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAB BANK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 8,07 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randa Mohammad Sadik Chief Executive Officer
Firas Jaser Jamil Zayyad Chief Financial Officer
Sabih Taher Darwish Al-Masri Chairman
Basel Fayez Moussa Abdel Nabi Head-Information Technology
Eric J. Modave Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANK GROUP-7.38%4 118
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%169 795
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 111
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.10%51 746
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.92%48 263
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.22.54%40 055
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer