Arab Banking Corporation Jordan PSC is a Jordan-based financial institution engaged in the provision of banking and finance services. The Bank is organized into three business segment: the Retail banking segment offers a range of products for different individual needs, including credit cards visa electron, personal loans, car loans and all types of deposits like current accounts, saving accounts, term deposits and call accounts; the Corporate banking segment includes overdrafts, revolving credit facility, discounted bills, letters of credit, letters of guarantee, export financing, multiple product facility, contract finance facilities, Islamic financing, term lending, project and structured finance, financial institutions and treasury and capital markets, and the Treasury segment includes asset & liability management, money market and placement of deposits, capital market/fixed income and equity, foreign exchange market and derivatives.

Sector Banks