Company's Name: ARAB BANKING CORPORATION
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
/(JORDAN)
PM 12:04:27 2024-05-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 13-05-2024 12:04:27 PM
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of VARNER
VARNER HOLDINGS ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
HOLDINGS LIMITED appointed Mr./Mrs. ِAMR
ﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﻭﺮﺛ ﻭﺮﻤﻋ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ LIMITED
THARWAT ALI ABOELELLA as his representative in the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ
Board of Directors of the company.
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment
Letter of the representative.
Date of Appointment: 08-05-2024
2024-05-08 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Alaa Saub
Alaa Saub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
