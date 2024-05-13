ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB BANKING CORPORATION

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

/(JORDAN)

PM 12:04:27 2024-05-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-05-2024 12:04:27 PM

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of VARNER

VARNER HOLDINGS ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

HOLDINGS LIMITED appointed Mr./Mrs. ِAMR

ﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﻭﺮﺛ ﻭﺮﻤﻋ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ LIMITED

THARWAT ALI ABOELELLA as his representative in the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ

Board of Directors of the company.

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

Letter of the representative.

Date of Appointment: 08-05-2024

2024-05-08 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Alaa Saub

Alaa Saub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

