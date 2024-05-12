Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 MARCH 2024 (REVIEWED)
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 31 March 2024, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2024 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
12 May 2024
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Audited
31 March
31 December
Notes
2024
2023
ASSETS
Liquid funds
2,356
4,466
Trading securities
1,352
1,070
Placements with banks and other financial institutions
2,116
2,231
Securities bought under repurchase agreements
1,482
2,191
Non-trading investments
4
11,916
11,368
Loans and advances
5
18,675
19,096
Other assets
3,298
3,210
Premises and equipment
240
260
TOTAL ASSETS
41,435
43,892
LIABILITIES
Deposits from customers
22,040
23,705
Deposits from banks
4,448
4,135
Certificates of deposit
230
142
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
5,808
6,933
Taxation
116
146
Other liabilities
2,687
2,724
Borrowings
1,399
1,303
Total liabilities
36,728
39,088
EQUITY
Share capital
3,110
3,110
Treasury shares
(6)
(6)
Statutory reserve
569
569
Retained earnings
1,283
1,283
Other reserves
(1,149)
(1,046)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
3,807
3,910
Additional / perpetual tier-1 capital
390
390
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent
4,197
and perpetual instrument holders
4,300
Non-controlling interests
510
504
Total equity
4,707
4,804
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
41,435
43,892
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2024 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Group Chief Executive
ChairmanDeputy ChairmanGroup Chief Executive Officer The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Three months ended
31 March
Notes
2024
2023
OPERATING INCOME
Interest and similar income
827
661
Interest and similar expense
(594)
(438)
Net interest income
233
223
Other operating income
6
110
76
Total operating income
343
299
OPERATING EXPENSES
Staff
122
108
Premises and equipment
14
13
Other
62
53
Total operating expenses
198
174
NET OPERATING PROFIT
BEFORE CREDIT LOSS
EXPENSE AND TAXATION
145
125
Credit loss expense
7
(36)
(43)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
109
82
Taxation charge
(18)
on foreign operations
(11)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
91
71
Profit attributable to
(16)
non-controlling interests
(11)
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT
75
60
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS
PER SHARE (EXPRESSED IN US$)
0.02
0.02
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Group Chief Executive Officer
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Three months ended
31 March
2024 2023
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
91
71
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Other comprehensive income (loss)
that will be reclassified (or recycled) to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Unrealised loss on exchange translation in
foreign subsidiaries
(155)
(27)
Debt instruments at FVOCI:
Net change in fair value during the period
39
(28)
(116)
(55)
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be
reclassified (or recycled) to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Net change in fair value of FVOCI equity securities
during the period
(2)
4
(2)
4
Other comprehensive loss for the period
(118)
(51)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
(LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
(27)
20
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent
(28)
(1)
Non-controlling interests
1
21
(27)
20
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ million
Reviewed
Three months ended
31 March
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period
91
71
Adjustments for:
Credit loss expense
36
43
Depreciation and amortisation
16
14
Gain on disposal of non-trading debt investments - net
(10)
(4)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Treasury bills and other eligible bills
-
38
Trading securities
(319)
(454)
Placements with banks and other financial institutions
(177)
(431)
Securities bought under repurchase agreements
683
344
Loans and advances
(123)
315
Other assets
(159)
(199)
Deposits from customers
(742)
(1,251)
Deposits from banks
372
267
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
(1,111)
(909)
Other liabilities
22
173
Other non-cash movements
(100)
397
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,521)
(1,586)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of non-trading investments
(6,750)
(1,899)
Sale and redemption of non-trading investments
6,096
2,346
Purchase of premises and equipment
(5)
(20)
Sale of premises and equipment
1
5
Investment in subsidiaries - net
3
2
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
(655)
434
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issue (repayment) of certificates of deposit - net
84
(60)
Repayment of borrowings
-
(43)
Proceeds from borrowings
100
42
Interest paid on additional / perpetual tier-1 capital
(9)
(9)
Dividend paid to the Bank's shareholders
(70)
(46)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(8)
(7)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
97
(123)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(2,079)
(1,275)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(31)
(27)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
4,466
2,848
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
2,356
1,546
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Additional /
perpetual
tier-1
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent
capital
Other reserves
Foreign
exchange
Cumulative
Pension
Share
Treasury
Statutory
Retained
General
translation
changes in
fund
capital
shares
reserve
earnings*
reserve
adjustments
fair value
reserve
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total equity
At 31 December 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
Dividend**
Interest paid on additional / perpetual tier-1 capital
Other equity movements in subsidiaries
At 31 March 2024 (reviewed)
3,110
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,110
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
569
-
-
-
-
-
-
569
1,283
75
-
75
(70)
(9)
4
1,283
100
-
-
-
-
-
-
100
(1,126)
-
(140)
(140)
-
-
-
(1,266)
13
-
37
37
-
-
-
50
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
3,910
75
(103)
(28)
(70)
(9)
4
3,807
390
-
-
-
-
-
-
390
504
16
(15)
1
(8)
-
13
510
4,804
91
(118)
(27)
(78)
(9)
17
4,707
- Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves arising from consolidation of subsidiaries amounting to US$ 558 million (31 December 2023: US$ 555 million).
- A dividend of US$ 0.0225 per share (2022: US$ 0.015 per share) for the year 2023 was approved for payment at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2024.
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
6
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent
Other reserves
All figures in US$ Million
Additional /
perpetual
Non-
tier-1
controlling
Total
capital
interests
equity
Foreign
exchange
Cumulative
Pension
Share
Treasury
Statutory
Retained
General
translation
changes in
fund
capital
shares
reserve
earnings*
reserve
adjustments
fair value
reserve
Total
At 31 December 2022
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
Dividend**
Interest paid on additional / perpetual tier-1 capital
Other equity movements in subsidiaries
At 31 March 2023 (reviewed)
3,110
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,110
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
545
-
-
-
-
-
-
545
1,125
60
-
60
(46)
(9)
4
1,134
100
-
-
-
-
-
-
100
(1,114)
-
(37)
(37)
-
-
-
(1,151)
(22)
-
(24)
(24)
-
-
-
(46)
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
3,705
60
(61)
(1)
(46)
(9)
4
3,653
390
426
4,521
-
11
71
-
10
(51)
-
21
20
-
(7)
(53)
-
-
(9)
-
2
6
390
442
4,485
- Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves arising from consolidation of subsidiaries amounting to US$ 519 million (31 December 2022: US$ 517 million).
- A dividend of US$ 0.015 per share (2021: US$ 0.01 per share) for the year 2022 was approved for payment at the Annual General Meeting held on 19 March 2023.
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
7
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ million
1 INCORPORATION AND ACTIVITIES
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] is incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain by an Amiri decree and operates under a wholesale banking licence issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (the "CBB"). The Bank is a Bahraini Shareholding Company with limited liability and is listed on the Bahrain Bourse. The Central Bank of Libya is the ultimate parent of the Bank and its subsidiaries (together the "Group").
The Bank's registered office is at ABC Tower, Diplomatic Area, P.O. Box 5698, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Bank is registered under commercial registration number 10299 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Group offers a range of international wholesale banking services including Corporate Banking & Financial Institutions, Project & Structured Finance, Syndications, Treasury, Trade Finance, Islamic Banking and the digital, mobile-only banking space named "ila Bank" within retail consumer banking services. Retail banking services are only provided in the MENA region.
2 BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.1 Basis of preparation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34).
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. In addition, results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.
2.2 New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations that have become applicable effective from 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any new and amended standard or interpretation that has been issued but is not yet effective.
Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
8
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ million
3 SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies, estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for adoption of new standards and amendments effective from 1 January 2024.
4
NON-TRADING INVESTMENTS
Reviewed
Audited
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
Debt securities
At amortised cost
6,304
5,977
At FVOCI
5,681
5,458
11,985
11,435
ECL allowance
(87)
(88)
Debt securities - net
11,898
11,347
Equity securities
At FVOCI
18
21
18
21
11,916
11,368
Following are the stage wise break-up of debt securities as of 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023:
31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Debt securities, gross
11,911
-
74
11,985
ECL allowance
(13)
-
(74)
(87)
11,898
-
-
11,898
31 December 2023 (Audited)
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Debt securities, gross
11,361
-
74
11,435
ECL allowance
(14)
-
(74)
(88)
11,347
-
-
11,347
________________________________________________________________________________________________
9
