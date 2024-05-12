Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ million

1 INCORPORATION AND ACTIVITIES

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] is incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain by an Amiri decree and operates under a wholesale banking licence issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (the "CBB"). The Bank is a Bahraini Shareholding Company with limited liability and is listed on the Bahrain Bourse. The Central Bank of Libya is the ultimate parent of the Bank and its subsidiaries (together the "Group").

The Bank's registered office is at ABC Tower, Diplomatic Area, P.O. Box 5698, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Bank is registered under commercial registration number 10299 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Group offers a range of international wholesale banking services including Corporate Banking & Financial Institutions, Project & Structured Finance, Syndications, Treasury, Trade Finance, Islamic Banking and the digital, mobile-only banking space named "ila Bank" within retail consumer banking services. Retail banking services are only provided in the MENA region.

2 BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1 Basis of preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34).

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. In addition, results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

2.2 New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations that have become applicable effective from 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any new and amended standard or interpretation that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

_______________________________________________________________________________________