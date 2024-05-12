Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 MARCH 2024 (REVIEWED)

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 31 March 2024, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2024 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

12 May 2024

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Audited

31 March

31 December

Notes

2024

2023

ASSETS

Liquid funds

2,356

4,466

Trading securities

1,352

1,070

Placements with banks and other financial institutions

2,116

2,231

Securities bought under repurchase agreements

1,482

2,191

Non-trading investments

4

11,916

11,368

Loans and advances

5

18,675

19,096

Other assets

3,298

3,210

Premises and equipment

240

260

TOTAL ASSETS

41,435

43,892

LIABILITIES

Deposits from customers

22,040

23,705

Deposits from banks

4,448

4,135

Certificates of deposit

230

142

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

5,808

6,933

Taxation

116

146

Other liabilities

2,687

2,724

Borrowings

1,399

1,303

Total liabilities

36,728

39,088

EQUITY

Share capital

3,110

3,110

Treasury shares

(6)

(6)

Statutory reserve

569

569

Retained earnings

1,283

1,283

Other reserves

(1,149)

(1,046)

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

3,807

3,910

Additional / perpetual tier-1 capital

390

390

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent

4,197

and perpetual instrument holders

4,300

Non-controlling interests

510

504

Total equity

4,707

4,804

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

41,435

43,892

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2024 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Group Chief Executive

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2024 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Group Chief Executive

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Three months ended

31 March

Notes

2024

2023

OPERATING INCOME

Interest and similar income

827

661

Interest and similar expense

(594)

(438)

Net interest income

233

223

Other operating income

6

110

76

Total operating income

343

299

OPERATING EXPENSES

Staff

122

108

Premises and equipment

14

13

Other

62

53

Total operating expenses

198

174

NET OPERATING PROFIT

BEFORE CREDIT LOSS

EXPENSE AND TAXATION

145

125

Credit loss expense

7

(36)

(43)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

109

82

Taxation charge

(18)

on foreign operations

(11)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

91

71

Profit attributable to

(16)

non-controlling interests

(11)

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT

75

60

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS

PER SHARE (EXPRESSED IN US$)

0.02

0.02

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Three months ended

31 March

2024 2023

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

91

71

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Other comprehensive income (loss)

that will be reclassified (or recycled) to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation:

Unrealised loss on exchange translation in

foreign subsidiaries

(155)

(27)

Debt instruments at FVOCI:

Net change in fair value during the period

39

(28)

(116)

(55)

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be

reclassified (or recycled) to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Net change in fair value of FVOCI equity securities

during the period

(2)

4

(2)

4

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(118)

(51)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

(27)

20

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the parent

(28)

(1)

Non-controlling interests

1

21

(27)

20

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ million

Reviewed

Three months ended

31 March

2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the period

91

71

Adjustments for:

Credit loss expense

36

43

Depreciation and amortisation

16

14

Gain on disposal of non-trading debt investments - net

(10)

(4)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

-

38

Trading securities

(319)

(454)

Placements with banks and other financial institutions

(177)

(431)

Securities bought under repurchase agreements

683

344

Loans and advances

(123)

315

Other assets

(159)

(199)

Deposits from customers

(742)

(1,251)

Deposits from banks

372

267

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

(1,111)

(909)

Other liabilities

22

173

Other non-cash movements

(100)

397

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,521)

(1,586)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of non-trading investments

(6,750)

(1,899)

Sale and redemption of non-trading investments

6,096

2,346

Purchase of premises and equipment

(5)

(20)

Sale of premises and equipment

1

5

Investment in subsidiaries - net

3

2

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(655)

434

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issue (repayment) of certificates of deposit - net

84

(60)

Repayment of borrowings

-

(43)

Proceeds from borrowings

100

42

Interest paid on additional / perpetual tier-1 capital

(9)

(9)

Dividend paid to the Bank's shareholders

(70)

(46)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(8)

(7)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

97

(123)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,079)

(1,275)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(31)

(27)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

4,466

2,848

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD

2,356

1,546

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Additional /

perpetual

tier-1

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent

capital

Other reserves

Foreign

exchange

Cumulative

Pension

Share

Treasury

Statutory

Retained

General

translation

changes in

fund

capital

shares

reserve

earnings*

reserve

adjustments

fair value

reserve

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity

At 31 December 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Dividend**

Interest paid on additional / perpetual tier-1 capital

Other equity movements in subsidiaries

At 31 March 2024 (reviewed)

3,110

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,110

(6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6)

569

-

-

-

-

-

-

569

1,283

75

-

75

(70)

(9)

4

1,283

100

-

-

-

-

-

-

100

(1,126)

-

(140)

(140)

-

-

-

(1,266)

13

-

37

37

-

-

-

50

(33)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33)

3,910

75

(103)

(28)

(70)

(9)

4

3,807

390

-

-

-

-

-

-

390

504

16

(15)

1

(8)

-

13

510

4,804

91

(118)

(27)

(78)

(9)

17

4,707

  • Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves arising from consolidation of subsidiaries amounting to US$ 558 million (31 December 2023: US$ 555 million).
  • A dividend of US$ 0.0225 per share (2022: US$ 0.015 per share) for the year 2023 was approved for payment at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2024.

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent

Other reserves

All figures in US$ Million

Additional /

perpetual

Non-

tier-1

controlling

Total

capital

interests

equity

Foreign

exchange

Cumulative

Pension

Share

Treasury

Statutory

Retained

General

translation

changes in

fund

capital

shares

reserve

earnings*

reserve

adjustments

fair value

reserve

Total

At 31 December 2022

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Dividend**

Interest paid on additional / perpetual tier-1 capital

Other equity movements in subsidiaries

At 31 March 2023 (reviewed)

3,110

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,110

(6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6)

545

-

-

-

-

-

-

545

1,125

60

-

60

(46)

(9)

4

1,134

100

-

-

-

-

-

-

100

(1,114)

-

(37)

(37)

-

-

-

(1,151)

(22)

-

(24)

(24)

-

-

-

(46)

(33)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33)

3,705

60

(61)

(1)

(46)

(9)

4

3,653

390

426

4,521

-

11

71

-

10

(51)

-

21

20

-

(7)

(53)

-

-

(9)

-

2

6

390

442

4,485

  • Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves arising from consolidation of subsidiaries amounting to US$ 519 million (31 December 2022: US$ 517 million).
  • A dividend of US$ 0.015 per share (2021: US$ 0.01 per share) for the year 2022 was approved for payment at the Annual General Meeting held on 19 March 2023.

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ million

1 INCORPORATION AND ACTIVITIES

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] is incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain by an Amiri decree and operates under a wholesale banking licence issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (the "CBB"). The Bank is a Bahraini Shareholding Company with limited liability and is listed on the Bahrain Bourse. The Central Bank of Libya is the ultimate parent of the Bank and its subsidiaries (together the "Group").

The Bank's registered office is at ABC Tower, Diplomatic Area, P.O. Box 5698, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Bank is registered under commercial registration number 10299 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Group offers a range of international wholesale banking services including Corporate Banking & Financial Institutions, Project & Structured Finance, Syndications, Treasury, Trade Finance, Islamic Banking and the digital, mobile-only banking space named "ila Bank" within retail consumer banking services. Retail banking services are only provided in the MENA region.

2 BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1 Basis of preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34).

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. In addition, results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

2.2 New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations that have become applicable effective from 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any new and amended standard or interpretation that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ million

3 SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies, estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for adoption of new standards and amendments effective from 1 January 2024.

4

NON-TRADING INVESTMENTS

Reviewed

Audited

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

Debt securities

At amortised cost

6,304

5,977

At FVOCI

5,681

5,458

11,985

11,435

ECL allowance

(87)

(88)

Debt securities - net

11,898

11,347

Equity securities

At FVOCI

18

21

18

21

11,916

11,368

Following are the stage wise break-up of debt securities as of 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023:

31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Debt securities, gross

11,911

-

74

11,985

ECL allowance

(13)

-

(74)

(87)

11,898

-

-

11,898

31 December 2023 (Audited)

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Debt securities, gross

11,361

-

74

11,435

ECL allowance

(14)

-

(74)

(88)

11,347

-

-

11,347

________________________________________________________________________________________________

