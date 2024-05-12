Q1 2024
Q1 2024 Results - Key Highlights
Strong momentum in strategy execution accelerates the delivery of our vision to build MENA's International Bank of the Future
Strong start to 2024 with 15% growth in revenues
Q1 Revenues at $343m reflecting strong momentum backed by core business growth, sustained interest rates and improved cost of credit
Net profit US$75m +25% YoY
Strong growth achieved on the back of robust cost discipline while facilitating an intensive investment plan to deliver our strategic roadmap
Healthy Balance Sheet
T1 Ratio 14.8%*,
NSFR 126%, LCR 260%
Capital, Funding and Liquidity metrics remain strong with healthy buffers to maintain growth momentum
ROE 7.3%**,
+130bps YoY
Reflecting the positive momentum in improving capital returns across our core businesses
*Group consolidated Tier 1 ratio of 14.8% includes a proportion of an Additional Tier 1 issuance in Q1 by Banco ABC Brazil, which is awaiting CBB approval and has an immaterial impact on the ratio
**Annualized return on equity, extrapolated Q1 net profit
Strong momentum in our Strategy Execution
Execution of the strategy is tracking well with positive momentum across all our pillars of strategy
Sustainability fully embedded in our Strategy Roadmap (First Sustainability Report for the Consolidated Group to be published this year)
Overall, the Bank continues to receive prestigious awards in Q1-24, which demonstrates early industry recognition of delivering our vision
Industry recognition continues in 2024
Bank ABC continues to attain top industry awards for its pathbreaking innovations and landmark transactions
reinforcing its position as MENA's
leading international bank.
'Best Trade Finance Provider in the
Middle East' - Global Finance World's
Best Trade Providers Awards 2024
Strong Revenue Growth Across the Franchise
TOI reached $343m during Q1 2024, +15% higher on a YoY basis, and was well diversified across our markets and business lines
Net interest income at $233m +4% year on year supported by strong loan volumes and higher interest rates
Other operating income up a strong 45% YoY reflecting increasing client cross sell and ancillary fee income
Q1 2024 TOI by business
Q1 2024 NII vs Other income, $m
+15%
16.6%
299
343
8.7%
31.8%
ABC Brasil
MENA Subsidiaries
International Wholesale Bank
Group Treasury
22.5%
Other*
20.4%
76 +45% 110
223 +4% 233
Q1 '23
Q1 '24
NII
Other Operating Income
* Other income includes activities of Arab Financial Services, ila and Equity income.
Cost to Income Ratio continues to improve
Performing while transforming and maintaining robust cost disciplines
The Group continues to enforce appropriate cost discipline without compromising on investments into the Group's digital transformation and strategic initiatives to build its "Bank of the Future".
+15% increase in TOI YoY
+14% increase in costs YoY
+1% "positive jaws"
Cost to income ratio continues to improve by 50bps to 57.8% on a headline basis and 52.8% when adjusted for ongoing investment in
digital initiatives
Operating Expenses and
Cost to Income Ratio
14%
198
174
62 Other Cost
53
14
Premises
& Equipment
13
108
122
Staff Cost
Q1 '23
Q1 '24
C/I ratio
58.3%
57.8%
C/I Ratio
53.5%
52.8%
(ex-Digital)
Improving Cost of Risk
Business growth being prudently
ECLs down 16% YoY to $36m in Q1 2024 reflecting improved cost
ECL and cost of risk, $m, bps
managed by a healthy level of risk appetite and risk frameworks
of credit
Cost of risk at 75bps improving compared to Q1 2023
43
-16%
36
NPL Ratio and Coverage ratio remain at healthy levels
Q1 '23
Q1 '24
1. Credit Loss expense / Gross Loans
Cost of risk1
Coverage
ratio
NPL Ratio
93 bps
103%
3.1%
75 bps
90%
3.8%
Healthy Capital Ratios, Well Above Regulatory Minimum
Overview
Capital base remains strong
CET 1 Ratio (13.0%) comprises the majority of Tier 1 Ratio
CET1 and Tier 1 Ratios, %
15.0% 14.8%*
10.5%
Dec-23Mar-24
CET1
Total CAR of 15.9% as of Mar 2024
Total CAR, %
16.1% 15.9%
12.5%
RWA stood at $30.3bn as of Mar 24, increasing by 0.3% over Dec 23
RWA by Type of Risk, $bn
30.230.3
2.6
3.2
27.627.1
Dec 23
Mar 24
Operational & Market Credit
ratio
13.5% 13.0%
*Group consolidated Tier 1 ratio of 14.8% includes a proportion of an Additional Tier 1 issuance in Q1 by Banco ABC Brazil, which is awaiting CBB approval and has an immaterial impact on the ratio
Well Diversified and Liquid Balance Sheet
Total Assets of $41.4bn at the end of Q1 2024, compared to $43.9bn at the 2023 year-end, a 6% reduction, reflecting short-term asset and liability management actions
Book continues to be positioned with 61% of Total Assets maturing within 1-year
Loans comprised 45% of Total Assets. Expectations are for lending growth to pick up as we progress through 2024, with a strong deal pipeline across the franchise
Net loans to customer deposits ratio at 84%, higher than YE 2023 ratio of 80%
Strong liquid funds position with LCR of 260% 1 and NSFR of 126%
1 LCR calculated net of trapped liquidity. 2 Liquid funds includes placements with banks & other financial institutions and securities bought under repurchase agreements. 3 >5 years includes undated.
Q1 2024 Assets by Instrument, $bn
43.9
41.4
3.5
Other
3.5
8.9
6.0
Liquid Funds(2)
12.4
13.3
Marketable Securities
19.1
18.7
Loans
Dec-23Mar-24
Q1 2024 Assets by Maturity, $bn
41.4
18.7
32%
16%
< 1m
47%
1m - 1Y
29%
1Y - 5Y
>5Y
22%
30%
17%
7%
Assets
Loans
