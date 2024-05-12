Regulatory Capital Disclosures
31 March 2024
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template
US$ million
Basel III Common Disclosure Template
PIR as on 31
Reference
March 2024
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
1
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus
3,104
a
2
Retained earnings
1,218
b
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
(471)
c1+c2+c3+c4
+c5
4
Not applicable
-
5
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount
299
d
allowed in group CET1)
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
4,150
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7
Prudential valuation adjustments
-
8
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
27
9
Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax
123
e
liability)
10
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from
14
f
temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
11
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
12
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
13
Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)
-
14
Not applicable
-
15
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
33
c6
16
Investments in own shares
-
17
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are
18
outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,
-
where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital
(amount above 10% threshold)
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and
19
insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of
-
eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)
20
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
21
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%
-
threshold, net of related tax liability)
22
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
23
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
24
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
25
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
26
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
27
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient
-
Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
197
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
3,953
2
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)
US$ million
Basel III Common Disclosure Template
PIR as on 31
Reference
March 2024
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
30
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock
390
surplus
31
of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
390
32
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
-
33
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1
-
34
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5)
145
g
issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group AT1)
35
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
36
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
535
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
37
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
38
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are
39
outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,
-
where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share
capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance
40
entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible
-
short positions)
41
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to
-
cover deductions
43
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
-
44
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
535
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
4,488
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
46
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
-
47
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
-
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or
48
34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group
103
i
Tier 2)
49
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
50
Provisions
236
h
51
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
339
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
52
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
-
53
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are
54
outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,
-
where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share
capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
3
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)
US$ million
Basel III Common Disclosure Template
PIR as on 31
Reference
March 2024
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)
80
Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
N/A
81
Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions
N/A
and maturities)
82
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
N/A
83
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions
N/A
and maturities)
84
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
N/A
85
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and
N/A
maturities)
4
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)
US$ million
Basel III Common Disclosure Template
PIR as on 31
Reference
March 2024
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments (continued)
Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities
55
that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short
-
positions)
56
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
57
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
-
58
Tier 2 capital (T2)
339
59
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
4,827
60
Total risk weighted assets
30,301
Capital ratios and buffers
61
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
13.0%
62
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
14.8%
63
Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.9%
Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus
64
capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus G-
2.5%
SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
65
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5%
66
of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement
N/A
67
of which: G-SIB buffer requirement
N/A
68
Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk
4.0%
weighted assets)
National minima including CBB (where different from Basel III)
69
CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio
9%
70
CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio
10.5%
71
CBB total capital minimum ratio
12.5%
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
72
Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials
8
73
Significant investments in the common stock of financials
31
74
Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
75
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax
252
liability)
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
76
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to
247
h*
standardised approach (prior to application of cap)
77
Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach
339
- N/A
- N/A
- As adjusted based on CBB circular OG/226/2020
5
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital
i) Step 1: Disclosure of Balance Sheet under Regulatory scope of Consolidation
US$ million
Balance sheet
as in published
financial
Consolidated
statements
PIR data
Liquid funds
2,356
-
Cash and balances at central banks
-
2,409
Placements with banks and similar financial institutions
2,116
3,547
Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending
1,482
-
Financial assets at fair value through P&L
1,352
1,352
Non-trading investments
11,916
-
Investments at Amortized Cost
-
6,303
Investments at FVOCI
-
5,627
Loans and advances
18,675
18,886
Investment properties
-
-
Interest receivable
-
608
Other assets
3,298
2,507
Investments in associates and joint ventures
-
31
Goodwill and intangible assets
-
151
Property, plant and equipment
240
240
TOTAL ASSETS
41,435
41,661
Deposits from banks
4,448
7,975
Deposits from customers
22,040
18,514
Certificate of deposits issued
230
230
Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing
5,808
5,808
Interest payable
-
979
Taxation
116
-
Other liabilities
2,687
1,803
Borrowings
1,399
1,203
Subordinated liabilities
-
-
Additional Tier 1 Instrument
390
585
TOTAL LIABILITIES
37,118
37,097
Paid-in share capital
3,110
3,110
Treasury shares
(6)
(6)
Reserves
703
703
Non - controlling interest
510
510
Expected credit losses
-
247
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,317
4,564
6
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital (continued)
ii) Step 2: Expansion of the Balance Sheet under Regulatory scope of Consolidation
US$ million
Balance sheet
as in
published
financial
Consolidated
ASSETS
statements
PIR data
Reference
Liquid funds
2,356
-
Cash and balances at central banks
-
2,409
Placements with banks and similar financial institutions
2,116
3,547
Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured
1,482
-
lending
Financial assets at fair value through P&L
1,352
1,352
Loans and advances
18,675
18,886
Non-trading investments
11,916
11,930
Of which investment NOT exceeding regulatory threshold
-
11,930
Interest receivable
-
608
Other assets
3,298
2,507
Of which deferred tax assets arising from carryforwards of
-
14
f
unused tax losses, unused tax credits and all other
Of which deferred tax assets arising from temporary
-
252
differences
Investments in associates and joint ventures
-
31
Of which Significant investment exceeding regulatory threshold
-
-
Of which Significant investment NOT exceeding regulatory
-
31
threshold
Goodwill and intangible assets
-
151
Of which goodwill
-
27
Of which other intangibles (excluding MSRs) phased in at
-
123
e
100%
Of which MSRs
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
240
240
TOTAL ASSETS
41,435
41,661
7
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital (continued)
ii) Step 2: Expansion of the Balance Sheet under Regulatory scope of Consolidation (continued)
US$ million
Balance sheet
as in
published
Consolidated
financial
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
statements
PIR data
Reference
Deposits from banks
4,448
7,975
Deposits from customers
22,040
18,514
Certificate of deposits issued
230
230
Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing
5,808
5,808
Interest payable
-
979
Taxation
116
-
Other liabilities
2,687
1,803
Borrowings
1,399
1,203
Subordinated liabilities
-
-
Of which amount eligible for TII
-
-
Of which amount Ineligible
-
-
Additional Tier 1 Instrument
390
585
Of which amount eligible for AT1
-
82
g
Of which amount eligible for TII
-
19
i
Of which amount Ineligible
-
484
TOTAL LIABILITIES
37,118
37,097
Paid-in share capital
3,110
3,110
Treasury shares
(6)
(6)
Of which form part of CET1
Ordinary Share Capital
3,110
3,110
a
Treasury shares
(6)
(6)
a
Reserves
703
703
Of which form part of CET1
Retained earnings/(losses) brought forward
1,208
1,208
b
Net profit for the current year
75
75
c1
Legal reserve
569
569
c2
General (disclosed) reserves
100
100
c3
Fx translation adjustment
(1,266)
(1,266)
c4
Cumulative changes in fair value
50
50
c5
Pension fund reserve
(33)
(33)
c6
Non - controlling interest
510
510
Of which amount eligible for CETI
-
299
d
Of which amount eligible for ATI
-
63
g
Of which amount eligible for TII
-
84
i
Of which amount ineligible
-
64
Expected credit losses
-
247
Of which amount eligible for TII (Maximum 1.25% of Credit RWA)
-
247
h
Of which amount Ineligible
-
-
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,317
4,564
8
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 3 : Main features of regulatory capital instruments
Disclosure template for main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Arab Banking Corporation
Arab Banking Corporation
Banco ABC Brasil
Banco ABC Brasil
2
Unique identifier
ABC
XS2426192261
LFSC19000 (series with various suffixes)
LFSC24000 (series with various suffixes)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Laws of Bahrain
English and Bahrain Law
Laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil
Laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional CBB rules
Common Equity Tier 1
N/A
N/A
N/A
5
Post-transitional CBB rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
6
Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
Group & Solo
Group& Solo
Group
Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Common equity shares
Perpetual NC 6 Additional Tier 1 Capital
Perpetual NC 5, Sub-ordinated to all except
Perpetual NC 5, Sub-ordinated to all except
Securities
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' Equity
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in mil, as
US$ 3,110
US$ 390
BRL 519 million (of which US$ 45 million
BRL 503 million (of which US$ 37 million
of most recent reporting date)
equivalent eligible for AT1)
equivalent eligible for AT1)
9
Par value of instrument
1
1
300,000
300,00
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders equity
Shareholders equity
Liability- Amortized cost
Liability- Amortized cost
11
Original date of issuance
Various
28th March 2022
Various
Various
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
N/A
28th March 2028 and every interest payment
Yes
Yes
amount
date thereafter
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
N/A
Every interest payment date after the first
N/A
N/A
call date
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Floating (Dividend as decided by the
Fixed
Floating
Floating
shareholders)
Average market yield of 12,77%, equivalent
Average market yield of 13,487%, equivalent
18
Coupon rate and any related index
N/A
N/A
to 1,20 times the current Selic Rate of 10,65%
to 1,27 times the current Selic Rate of 10,65%
p.a.
p.a.
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
N/A
Yes
No
No
9
Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PD 3 : Main features of regulatory capital instruments (continued)
Disclosure template for main features of regulatory capital instruments
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Partly discretionary (Insufficiency of profits)
Partly discretionary (Insufficiency of profits)
Partly discretionary (Insufficiency of profits)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
N/A
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
N/A
Convertible
Non convertible
Non convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
N/A
Non-Viability Event
N/A
N/A
25
If convertible, fully or partially
N/A
Fully
N/A
N/A
26
If convertible, conversion rate
N/A
Conversion Price as defined
N/A
N/A
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
N/A
Mandatory
N/A
N/A
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
N/A
Ordinary Shares
N/A
N/A
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
N/A
ABC
N/A
N/A
30
Write-down feature
No
No
Yes
Yes
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
N/A
N/A
CET 1 at 5.125% or below
CET 1 at 5.125% or below
32
If write-down, full or partial
N/A
N/A
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
N/A
N/A
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinated to all depositors and creditors
Subordinated to all senior obligations of the
35
bank and in priority to the Junior obligations
AT1 capital bills
AT1 capital bills
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
(including subordinated debt) of the Bank
(such as equity shares).
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 15:59:07 UTC.