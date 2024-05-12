Regulatory Capital Disclosures

31 March 2024

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template

US$ million

Basel III Common Disclosure Template

PIR as on 31

Reference

March 2024

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

3,104

a

2

Retained earnings

1,218

b

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

(471)

c1+c2+c3+c4

+c5

4

Not applicable

-

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount

299

d

allowed in group CET1)

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

4,150

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Prudential valuation adjustments

-

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

27

9

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax

123

e

liability)

10

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from

14

f

temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

11

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)

-

14

Not applicable

-

15

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

33

c6

16

Investments in own shares

-

17

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

18

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital

(amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and

19

insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of

-

eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%

-

threshold, net of related tax liability)

22

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

27

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient

-

Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

197

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

3,953

2

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

Basel III Common Disclosure Template

PIR as on 31

Reference

March 2024

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock

390

surplus

31

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

390

32

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

-

33

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5)

145

g

issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group AT1)

35

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

535

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

39

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share

capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance

40

entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible

-

short positions)

41

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to

-

cover deductions

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

535

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

4,488

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

-

47

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or

48

34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group

103

i

Tier 2)

49

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

50

Provisions

236

h

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

339

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

54

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share

capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)

3

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

Basel III Common Disclosure Template

PIR as on 31

Reference

March 2024

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)

80

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

N/A

81

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions

N/A

and maturities)

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

N/A

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions

N/A

and maturities)

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

N/A

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and

N/A

maturities)

4

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

Basel III Common Disclosure Template

PIR as on 31

Reference

March 2024

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments (continued)

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities

55

that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short

-

positions)

56

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58

Tier 2 capital (T2)

339

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

4,827

60

Total risk weighted assets

30,301

Capital ratios and buffers

61

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

13.0%

62

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

14.8%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.9%

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus

64

capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus G-

2.5%

SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

66

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

N/A

67

of which: G-SIB buffer requirement

N/A

68

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk

4.0%

weighted assets)

National minima including CBB (where different from Basel III)

69

CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio

9%

70

CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio

10.5%

71

CBB total capital minimum ratio

12.5%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

8

73

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

31

74

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

252

liability)

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to

247

h*

standardised approach (prior to application of cap)

77

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach

339

  1. N/A
  2. N/A
  • As adjusted based on CBB circular OG/226/2020

5

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital

i) Step 1: Disclosure of Balance Sheet under Regulatory scope of Consolidation

US$ million

Balance sheet

as in published

financial

Consolidated

statements

PIR data

Liquid funds

2,356

-

Cash and balances at central banks

-

2,409

Placements with banks and similar financial institutions

2,116

3,547

Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending

1,482

-

Financial assets at fair value through P&L

1,352

1,352

Non-trading investments

11,916

-

Investments at Amortized Cost

-

6,303

Investments at FVOCI

-

5,627

Loans and advances

18,675

18,886

Investment properties

-

-

Interest receivable

-

608

Other assets

3,298

2,507

Investments in associates and joint ventures

-

31

Goodwill and intangible assets

-

151

Property, plant and equipment

240

240

TOTAL ASSETS

41,435

41,661

Deposits from banks

4,448

7,975

Deposits from customers

22,040

18,514

Certificate of deposits issued

230

230

Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing

5,808

5,808

Interest payable

-

979

Taxation

116

-

Other liabilities

2,687

1,803

Borrowings

1,399

1,203

Subordinated liabilities

-

-

Additional Tier 1 Instrument

390

585

TOTAL LIABILITIES

37,118

37,097

Paid-in share capital

3,110

3,110

Treasury shares

(6)

(6)

Reserves

703

703

Non - controlling interest

510

510

Expected credit losses

-

247

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,317

4,564

6

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital (continued)

ii) Step 2: Expansion of the Balance Sheet under Regulatory scope of Consolidation

US$ million

Balance sheet

as in

published

financial

Consolidated

ASSETS

statements

PIR data

Reference

Liquid funds

2,356

-

Cash and balances at central banks

-

2,409

Placements with banks and similar financial institutions

2,116

3,547

Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured

1,482

-

lending

Financial assets at fair value through P&L

1,352

1,352

Loans and advances

18,675

18,886

Non-trading investments

11,916

11,930

Of which investment NOT exceeding regulatory threshold

-

11,930

Interest receivable

-

608

Other assets

3,298

2,507

Of which deferred tax assets arising from carryforwards of

-

14

f

unused tax losses, unused tax credits and all other

Of which deferred tax assets arising from temporary

-

252

differences

Investments in associates and joint ventures

-

31

Of which Significant investment exceeding regulatory threshold

-

-

Of which Significant investment NOT exceeding regulatory

-

31

threshold

Goodwill and intangible assets

-

151

Of which goodwill

-

27

Of which other intangibles (excluding MSRs) phased in at

-

123

e

100%

Of which MSRs

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

240

240

TOTAL ASSETS

41,435

41,661

7

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital (continued)

ii) Step 2: Expansion of the Balance Sheet under Regulatory scope of Consolidation (continued)

US$ million

Balance sheet

as in

published

Consolidated

financial

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

statements

PIR data

Reference

Deposits from banks

4,448

7,975

Deposits from customers

22,040

18,514

Certificate of deposits issued

230

230

Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing

5,808

5,808

Interest payable

-

979

Taxation

116

-

Other liabilities

2,687

1,803

Borrowings

1,399

1,203

Subordinated liabilities

-

-

Of which amount eligible for TII

-

-

Of which amount Ineligible

-

-

Additional Tier 1 Instrument

390

585

Of which amount eligible for AT1

-

82

g

Of which amount eligible for TII

-

19

i

Of which amount Ineligible

-

484

TOTAL LIABILITIES

37,118

37,097

Paid-in share capital

3,110

3,110

Treasury shares

(6)

(6)

Of which form part of CET1

Ordinary Share Capital

3,110

3,110

a

Treasury shares

(6)

(6)

a

Reserves

703

703

Of which form part of CET1

Retained earnings/(losses) brought forward

1,208

1,208

b

Net profit for the current year

75

75

c1

Legal reserve

569

569

c2

General (disclosed) reserves

100

100

c3

Fx translation adjustment

(1,266)

(1,266)

c4

Cumulative changes in fair value

50

50

c5

Pension fund reserve

(33)

(33)

c6

Non - controlling interest

510

510

Of which amount eligible for CETI

-

299

d

Of which amount eligible for ATI

-

63

g

Of which amount eligible for TII

-

84

i

Of which amount ineligible

-

64

Expected credit losses

-

247

Of which amount eligible for TII (Maximum 1.25% of Credit RWA)

-

247

h

Of which amount Ineligible

-

-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,317

4,564

8

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 3 : Main features of regulatory capital instruments

Disclosure template for main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Arab Banking Corporation

Arab Banking Corporation

Banco ABC Brasil

Banco ABC Brasil

2

Unique identifier

ABC

XS2426192261

LFSC19000 (series with various suffixes)

LFSC24000 (series with various suffixes)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Laws of Bahrain

English and Bahrain Law

Laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil

Laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional CBB rules

Common Equity Tier 1

N/A

N/A

N/A

5

Post-transitional CBB rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

6

Eligible at solo/group/group & solo

Group & Solo

Group& Solo

Group

Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Common equity shares

Perpetual NC 6 Additional Tier 1 Capital

Perpetual NC 5, Sub-ordinated to all except

Perpetual NC 5, Sub-ordinated to all except

Securities

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' Equity

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in mil, as

US$ 3,110

US$ 390

BRL 519 million (of which US$ 45 million

BRL 503 million (of which US$ 37 million

of most recent reporting date)

equivalent eligible for AT1)

equivalent eligible for AT1)

9

Par value of instrument

1

1

300,000

300,00

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders equity

Shareholders equity

Liability- Amortized cost

Liability- Amortized cost

11

Original date of issuance

Various

28th March 2022

Various

Various

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

N/A

28th March 2028 and every interest payment

Yes

Yes

amount

date thereafter

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

N/A

Every interest payment date after the first

N/A

N/A

call date

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Floating (Dividend as decided by the

Fixed

Floating

Floating

shareholders)

Average market yield of 12,77%, equivalent

Average market yield of 13,487%, equivalent

18

Coupon rate and any related index

N/A

N/A

to 1,20 times the current Selic Rate of 10,65%

to 1,27 times the current Selic Rate of 10,65%

p.a.

p.a.

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

N/A

Yes

No

No

9

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 3 : Main features of regulatory capital instruments (continued)

Disclosure template for main features of regulatory capital instruments

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Partly discretionary (Insufficiency of profits)

Partly discretionary (Insufficiency of profits)

Partly discretionary (Insufficiency of profits)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

N/A

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

N/A

Convertible

Non convertible

Non convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

N/A

Non-Viability Event

N/A

N/A

25

If convertible, fully or partially

N/A

Fully

N/A

N/A

26

If convertible, conversion rate

N/A

Conversion Price as defined

N/A

N/A

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

N/A

Mandatory

N/A

N/A

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

N/A

Ordinary Shares

N/A

N/A

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

N/A

ABC

N/A

N/A

30

Write-down feature

No

No

Yes

Yes

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

N/A

N/A

CET 1 at 5.125% or below

CET 1 at 5.125% or below

32

If write-down, full or partial

N/A

N/A

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

N/A

N/A

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinated to all depositors and creditors

Subordinated to all senior obligations of the

35

bank and in priority to the Junior obligations

AT1 capital bills

AT1 capital bills

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

(including subordinated debt) of the Bank

(such as equity shares).

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

