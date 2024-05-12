Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

Basel III Common Disclosure Template PIR as on 31 Reference

March 2024

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock 390

surplus

31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 390

32 of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards -

33 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1 -

34 Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) 145 g

issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group AT1)

35 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out -

36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 535

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37 Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments -

38 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments -

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

39 outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, -

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share

capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance

40 entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible -

short positions)

41 CBB specific regulatory adjustments -

42 Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to -

cover deductions

43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital -

44 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 535

45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 4,488

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus -

47 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2 -

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or

48 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group 103 i

Tier 2)

49 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out -

50 Provisions 236 h

51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 339

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52 Investments in own Tier 2 instruments -

53 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments -

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

54 outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, -