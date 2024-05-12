Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

31 March 2024

Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Introduction

In June 2019, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as part of the Basel III reforms.

The main objective of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is to promote the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover net outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 calendar days. Under the requirements, the Bank is required to maintain an LCR requirement of at least 100% on a daily basis.

HQLA eligible securities, fall into three categories: Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 liquid assets, which are of the highest quality and deemed the most liquid is subject to no or little discount (or haircuts) to their market value and may be largely used without limit in the liquidity buffer. Level 2A and 2B securities are recognised as being relatively stable and reliable sources of liquidity, but not to the same extent as Level 1 assets. LCR rules therefore set a 40 per cent composition cap on the combined amount of Level 2A and Level 2B securities that firms may hold in their total eligible liquidity buffer. Level 2B liquid assets, which are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets, are subject to large and varying haircuts and may not exceed 15 per cent of the total eligible HQLA.

Bank ABC Group's HQLA comprised primarily "Level 1" securities (92%) with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the sovereign and central banks of countries where the Bank has branches and subsidiaries, and also include highly rated corporate debt issuances.

Outflows & Inflows

Expected outflows are generally calculated as a percentage outflow of on-balance sheet items (e.g. funding received) and off-balance sheet commitments (e.g. credit and liquidity lines) made by firms. The % of outflow varies typically by counterparties per the liquidity rules.

Expected inflows are also generally calculated as a percentage inflow on-balance sheet items and include inflows (e.g. from corporate or retail loans) that will be repaid within 30 days. To ensure a minimum level of liquid asset holdings, and to prevent firms from relying solely on anticipated inflows to meet their liquidity coverage ratio, the prescribed amount of inflows that can offset outflows is capped at 75 per cent of total expected outflows.

The cash-outflows were driven primarily by unsecured wholesale funding and inter-bank borrowings.

The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure LCR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements at all times.





Quantitative Disclosure

The Group continued to maintain a strong average LCR position over the reporting period with a prudent surplus to both Board approved risk appetite and regulatory requirements. The Group's average LCR was 271% in the first quarter of 2024 (compared to December 2023: 413%) driven by stable HQLA holdings and lower net cash outflows, reflecting the Group's focus on high-quality liquid assets across our units and aligned with overall growth in the Group's balance sheet and external liquidity environment. Bank ABC also holds adequate liquidity across all its footprint to meet all local prudential LCR requirements, where applicable.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 30th September 2023 (continued)

Quantitative Disclosure (continued)

All figures in US$ '000

31 March 24

31 December 23

Total

Total

Total

Total

unweighted

weighted

unweighted

weighted

value

value

value

value

(average)**

(average)**

(average)**

(average)**

High-quality liquid assets

1

Total HQLA

5,281

5,221

Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small

business customers, of which:

3

Stable deposits

4

Less stable deposits

1,424

142

1,401

140

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and

-

-

140

35

deposits in networks of cooperative banks

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

8,359

4,542

7,068

3,911

8

Unsecured debt

-

-

-

-

9

Secured wholesale funding

172

63

10

Additional requirements, of which:

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and other

11

11

14

14

collateral requirements

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt

-

-

-

-

products

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

252

24

278

28

14

Other contractual funding obligations

121

121

98

98

15

Other contingent funding obligations

1,689

84

1,712

86

16

Total Cash Outflows

5,098

4,374

Cash inflows

17

Secured lending (eg. reverse repos)

1,211

166

920

31

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

4,081

2,733

4,018

2,740

19

Other cash inflows

251

251

338

338

20

Total Cash Inflows

5,543

3,151

5,277

3,110

Cap on cash inflows

75%

3,823

75%

3,280

Total cash inflows after applying the cap

3,151

3,110

Total

Total

adjusted

adjusted

value

value

21

Total HQLA

5,281

5,221

22

Total net cash outflows

1,947

1,264

23

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) Average

271%

413%

  • In accordance with the CBB liquidity module, LCR presented above is a simple average of daily LCR of all working days during Q1 2024 and Q4 2023 respectively.
    The Consolidated Group LCR ratio as at 31st March 2024 was 260% (31st December 2023: 278%).
    Bank ABC acquired Blom Bank Egypt effective 11th August 2021. Whilst the integration is taking place, figures of the acquired entity has been considered based on their local regulatory submission.





Introduction

In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) effective 31 December 2019. The purpose of this disclosure is to provide the information pursuant to CBB's Liquidity Risk Management module LM 12.5 "General Disclosure Requirements".

The NSFR is a balance sheet metric which requires institutions to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to the characteristics of their assets and off-balance sheet activities over a one-year horizon. It is the ratio between the amount of available stable funding (ASF) and the amount of required stable funding (RSF). ASF factors are applied to balance sheet liabilities and capital, based on their perceived stability and the amount of stable funding they provide. Likewise, RSF factors are applied to assets and off-balance sheet exposures according to the amount of stable funding they require. As per the CBB liquidity disclosure requirement, the Consolidated NSFR is to be published on a quarterly basis. At the last reporting date, the Group NSFR remained above 100 per cent.

The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure NSFR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements.

Quantitative Disclosure

At 31 March 2024, the Consolidated Group NSFR was stable at 126% (December 2023 : 128%), well above the regulatory minimum. Available Stable Funding at Group level as of 31 March 2024 was around US$ 21.4 billion (December 23: US$ 22.1 billion) as against US$ 17.0 billion (December 23: US$ 17.3 billion) of Required Stable Funding.

The drivers of available stable funding include Bank ABC's robust capital base, substantial and reliable wholesale funding from customers and a retail deposits in MENA units. Required stable funding include financing various customers including non-financial corporates, sovereigns, PSE's

  • financial institutions and retail and small business customers. Bank ABC's HQLA requires minimal funding mainly due to the significant component of Level 1 assets in the portfolio.





Quantitative Disclosure (continued)

All figures in US$ '000

31 March 24

31 December 23

Unweighted Values (i.e. before applying relevant

Unweighted Values (i.e. before applying

factors)

relevant factors)

Total

Total

Over

Over

weighted

weighted

No specified

Less than

6 months

Over one

No specified

Less than

6 months

Over one

value

value

maturity

6 months

and less

year

maturity

6 months

and less

year

than one

than one

year

year

Available Stable Funding (ASF):

2

Regulatory Capital

4,154

4,154

4,250

4,250

3

Other Capital Instruments

498

339

838

464

325

789

4

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers:

5

Stable deposits

-

-

63

60

6

Less stable deposits

2,126

492

833

3,189

2,072

362

580

2,772

7

Wholesale funding:

8

Operational deposits

9

Other wholesale funding

20,037

3,680

7,438

13,247

21,391

4,080

8,206

14,270

10

Other liabilities:

11

NSFR derivative liabilities

-

-

12

All other liabilities not included in the above categories

1,230

-

1,318

-

13

Total ASF

21,428

22,140

Required Stable Funding (RSF):

14

Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

11,859

552

-

-

707

11,336

368

-

-

718

15

Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

Performing loans and securities:

17

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level 1 HQLA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing

-

3,625

1,017

881

1,890

-

4,464

927

789

1,854

loans to financial institutions

19

Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business customers, and

7,438

2,363

5,775

9,809

7,393

2,512

5,907

9,973

loans to sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which:

20

- With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% as per the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio guidelines

-

-

-

309

201

-

-

-

344

223

21

Performing residential mortgages, of which:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22

With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio Guidelines

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-traded equities

-

235

549

1,911

2,016

-

209

208

986

1,047

24

Other assets:

25

Physical traded commodities, including gold

26

Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts and contributions to default funds of CCPs

27

NSFR derivative assets

142

142

116

116

28

NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation margin posted

-

-

-

-

29

All other assets not included in the above categories

2,075

337

3

1,594

1,800

4,210

350

3

2,649

2,865

30

OBS items

9,586

479

10,293

515

31

Total RSF

17,044

17,311

32

NSFR (%)

126%

128%

