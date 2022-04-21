Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan)
  News
  Summary
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-19
0.9700 JOD    0.00%
07:45aARAB BANKING JORDAN : Bank ABC in Jordan (Arab Banking Corporation Jordan) holds its Annual General Meeting virtually MORE
PU
04/03ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Huzzeret Ramadan Campaign MORE
PU
04/02ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Double your loyalty points during Ramadan by using our Credit Cards MORE
PU
Arab Banking Jordan : Assembly Decision-(ABCO)-2022-04-21

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:04:06 2022-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)

Date: 21-04-2022 02:04:06 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-21 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ (Lumi AGM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ %87.346 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN) was held on 11:00 On 21-04-2022 at Via the visual and electronic communication Lumi, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 87.346%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 27-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (person) as Board of Directors

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺶﻳﺮﺑ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺭﺎﻤﻋ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﺴﻠﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﺴﺑ ﺖﻓﺃﺭ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﻳﺮﻜﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ ﺮﻣﺎﻋ ﻯﺪﻳﺪﺤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻥﺎﻤﻌﻧ ﻞﻴﺋﺎﺨﻴﻣ ﻲﻛﺯ ﻞﻴﺸﻴﻣ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻦﺴﺣ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﻧ ﻰﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

4

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

1

VARNER HOLDINGS

LIMITED

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:Name

NationalityAbdulrahim

Non-Jordanian

Abdurazzagh Abdulsalam Breish

ِAmmar Khalil

Non-Jordanian

Rafat Baseem Suliman Al

Jordanian

Halaseh

Amer Marwan abdul kareem Hadidi

Jordanian

Micheal Zaki Micheal

Jordanian

Numan

Nermeen Ismail Hasan

Jordanian

Nabulsi

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

4

VARNER HOLDINGS

1

LIMITED

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Future For Auditing for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Future For Auditing ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Other:

Approving the bank's future plans.

.ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Board's recommendation to distribute 6% of the bank's subscribed capital as cash dividends to its shareholders.

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %6 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ .ﻪﺑ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ruzan Wakileh

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ruzan Wakileh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
