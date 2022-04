Arab Banking Jordan : Assembly Decision-(ABCO)-2022-04-26

Attached the Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN) which was held on 21-04-2022 and after approving it from Companies General Controller

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ