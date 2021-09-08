Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support YMWA MORE

Log in
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
09/08/2021
Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support YMWA
08/09/2021
[Link]Amman, Jordan: Driven by its sense of social responsibility and its belief in the importance of the support provided by the Young Muslim Women Association's Center for Special Education for its students, Bank ABC in Jordan continued its support for the Center, which aims to provide humanitarian and social services for persons with special needs, by paying the expenses of two of the Center's students.

This support is part of the Bank's keenness on fulfilling its national duty to persons with special needs; in order to change the prevailing image of disability in the society and to help this segment become creative and productive citizens.

The General Manager of Bank ABC in Jordan, Mr. George Farah Sofia, said: 'Our support to YWMA stems from the care we pay for children with special needs, providing them with the humanitarian and social services that contribute in bringing a smile on their faces and ensure a brighter future for them, and that is part of our duty and social responsibility'.

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28,3 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net income 2020 1,22 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
Net cash 2020 20,5 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 9,64%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Sofia Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nisreen Hamati Chief Financial Officer
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chairman
Ali Etaiwi Head-Information Technology
Husam Liswi Head-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)23.19%132
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.23%159 428
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.31.96%74 488
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.70%58 982
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.95%56 939
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-0.52%55 439