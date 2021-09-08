Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support YMWA MORE

Page Content

Amman, Jordan: Driven by its sense of social responsibility and its belief in the importance of the support provided by the Young Muslim Women Association's Center for Special Education for its students, Bank ABC in Jordan continued its support for the Center, which aims to provide humanitarian and social services for persons with special needs, by paying the expenses of two of the Center's students.

This support is part of the Bank's keenness on fulfilling its national duty to persons with special needs; in order to change the prevailing image of disability in the society and to help this segment become creative and productive citizens.

The General Manager of Bank ABC in Jordan, Mr. George Farah Sofia, said: 'Our support to YWMA stems from the care we pay for children with special needs, providing them with the humanitarian and social services that contribute in bringing a smile on their faces and ensure a brighter future for them, and that is part of our duty and social responsibility'.