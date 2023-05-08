Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support the King Hussein Cancer Foundation MORE

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-06
0.7500 JOD    0.00%
01:11aArab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support the King Hussein Cancer Foundation MORE
05/07Arab Banking Jordan : Gift of Life Amman Charity Association MORE
05/07Arab Banking Jordan : Board Of Directors-(ABCO)-2023-05-07
Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support the King Hussein Cancer Foundation

05/08/2023
Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support the King Hussein Cancer Foundation
Amman, Jordan: Within the framework of its social responsibility and as part of its interests and initiatives in health sector which aim to serve the community and promote the principles of benevolence and social solidarity among its members, Bank ABC in Jordan continued its support to King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) by providing King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) with financial support, in order to contribute in drawing a smile of joy on the faces of the patients and give them hope.

The General Manager of Bank ABC in Jordan, Mr. George Farah Sofia, pointed out that supporting KHCC reflects the Bank's vision of carrying out its responsibility as an integral part of the community by supporting the efforts of medical centers and providing them with assistance so that they can fulfil their mission, driven by the belief in the need to provide this group of society with more support and attention.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is a member of Bank ABC Group, MENA's leading international bank, with Head Offices in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a solid global across five continents. It offers its clients an innovative financial products and services including wholesale banking, trade finance, project & structured finance, syndications, treasury and Islamic banking products. The Bank also provides retail-banking services through its network of banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, in addition to "ila" digital bank in Bahrain & Jordan.




Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 05:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 36,2 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2022 6,67 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
Net cash 2022 15,6 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 82,5 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 9,64%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Farah Grace Sofia Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nisreen Ali Jamil Hamati Chief Financial Officer
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chairman
Ali Walid Ali Etaiwi Head-Information Technology
Husam Kamil Mohammed Liswi Senior Vice President-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)-6.25%116
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED18.66%179 686
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%75 619
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.62%51 495
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.59%48 153
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.83%43 461
