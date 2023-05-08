Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support the King Hussein Cancer Foundation MORE

Page Content

Amman, Jordan:

Within the framework of its social responsibility and as part of its interests and initiatives in health sector which aim to serve the community and promote the principles of benevolence and social solidarity among its members, Bank ABC in Jordan continued its support to King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) by providing King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) with financial support, in order to contribute in drawing a smile of joy on the faces of the patients and give them hope.

The General Manager of Bank ABC in Jordan, Mr. George Farah Sofia, pointed out that supporting KHCC reflects the Bank's vision of carrying out its responsibility as an integral part of the community by supporting the efforts of medical centers and providing them with assistance so that they can fulfil their mission, driven by the belief in the need to provide this group of society with more support and attention.

