Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Participates in “Give Hope” Campaign in Cooperation with the Hope Shop MORE

    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
Summary 
Summary

Bank ABC in Jordan Participates in "Give Hope" Campaign in Cooperation with the Hope Shop

11/14/2021 | 07:50am EST
Bank ABC in Jordan Participates in "Give Hope" Campaign in Cooperation with the Hope Shop
14/11/2021
Amman, Jordan: As part of Bank ABC in Jordan's attention to its staff and keenness on their participation in social activities with the local community and active contribution to awareness-raising programs, coinciding with the World Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign launched by the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in October 2021, the Bank's Social Committee, in cooperation with KHCC, took part in the "Give Hope" campaign organized in cooperation with the Hope Shop; by hosting KHCC representatives and offering outstanding products at affordable prices to support cancer patients, noting that the proceeds of this campaign are fully allocated to the treatment of financially disadvantaged patients in KHCC.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is always keen to participate in events and occasions, particularly awareness raising events concerned with cancer; to reflect the Bank's moral support of patients suffering from this disease which is the most widely spread disease worldwide.

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 12:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28,3 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net income 2020 1,22 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
Net cash 2020 20,5 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,7 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 9,64%
Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Sofia Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nisreen Hamati Chief Financial Officer
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chairman
Ali Etaiwi Head-Information Technology
Husam Liswi Head-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)26.09%135
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 045
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.91%75 212
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 107
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.49%57 726
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.53%55 578