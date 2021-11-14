Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Participates in “Give Hope” Campaign in Cooperation with the Hope Shop MORE

Page Content

Amman, Jordan: As part of Bank ABC in Jordan's attention to its staff and keenness on their participation in social activities with the local community and active contribution to awareness-raising programs, coinciding with the World Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign launched by the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in October 2021, the Bank's Social Committee, in cooperation with KHCC, took part in the "Give Hope" campaign organized in cooperation with the Hope Shop; by hosting KHCC representatives and offering outstanding products at affordable prices to support cancer patients, noting that the proceeds of this campaign are fully allocated to the treatment of financially disadvantaged patients in KHCC.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is always keen to participate in events and occasions, particularly awareness raising events concerned with cancer; to reflect the Bank's moral support of patients suffering from this disease which is the most widely spread disease worldwide.

