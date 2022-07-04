Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Supports ‘Towards Financially Educated Youth' Initiative in Cooperation with CBJ MORE

Page Content





This participation stems from the Bank's belief in its role in raising financial awareness among the youth, in order to promote financial inclusion in the Kingdom and enhance access to all community segments, especially the youth; the most numerous in the Kingdom, who are about to enter the labor market and form families, and are considered the most in need for credit and banking products and for knowledge about different e-payment instruments, educating them about sound financial planning and benefiting from banking services.





The Bank's participation came in the form of 10 "opening savings account" prizes, presented to the winning students in the test conducted by CBJ to measure the level of financial knowledge of students before and after attending the educational sessions, assessing the extent to which the students benefited from said sessions, and encouraging them to benefit from banking services and products after gaining the necessary financial education.





​Amman, Jordan: Driven by its social responsibility and role in serving the local community, Bank ABC in Jordan participated in the financial awareness campaigns "Towards financially educated youth" carried out by the Central Bank of Jordan, on the occasion of Arab Financial Inclusion Day under the slogan "The important role of the financial institutions' social responsibility in promoting financial inclusion". The youth-targeting campaigns were executed in a number of Jordanian universities throughout the Kingdom governorates.