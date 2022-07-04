Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
0.8200 JOD   -2.38%
05:13pARAB BANKING JORDAN : Bank ABC in Jordan Supports ‘Towards Financially Educated Youth' Initiative in Cooperation with CBJ MORE
PU
06/06ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Bank ABC in Jordan Supports Al Malath Foundation for Humanistic Care MORE
PU
04/26ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Disclosure (ABCO) 2022 04 26
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Supports ‘Towards Financially Educated Youth' Initiative in Cooperation with CBJ MORE

07/04/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank ABC in Jordan Supports 'Towards Financially Educated Youth' Initiative in Cooperation with CBJ
Page Image
Image Caption
05/07/2022
Page Content
​Amman, Jordan: Driven by its social responsibility and role in serving the local community, Bank ABC in Jordan participated in the financial awareness campaigns "Towards financially educated youth" carried out by the Central Bank of Jordan, on the occasion of Arab Financial Inclusion Day under the slogan "The important role of the financial institutions' social responsibility in promoting financial inclusion". The youth-targeting campaigns were executed in a number of Jordanian universities throughout the Kingdom governorates.

This participation stems from the Bank's belief in its role in raising financial awareness among the youth, in order to promote financial inclusion in the Kingdom and enhance access to all community segments, especially the youth; the most numerous in the Kingdom, who are about to enter the labor market and form families, and are considered the most in need for credit and banking products and for knowledge about different e-payment instruments, educating them about sound financial planning and benefiting from banking services.

The Bank's participation came in the form of 10 "opening savings account" prizes, presented to the winning students in the test conducted by CBJ to measure the level of financial knowledge of students before and after attending the educational sessions, assessing the extent to which the students benefited from said sessions, and encouraging them to benefit from banking services and products after gaining the necessary financial education.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is a member of Bank ABC Group, MENA's leading international bank, with Head Offices in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a solid global across five continents. It offers its clients an innovative financial products and services including wholesale banking, trade finance, project & structured finance, syndications, treasury and Islamic banking products. The Bank also provides retail-banking services through its network of banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, in addition to "ila" digital bank in Bahrain.

Disclaimer

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 21:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
05:13pARAB BANKING JORDAN : Bank ABC in Jordan Supports ‘Towards Financially Educated Yout..
PU
06/06ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Bank ABC in Jordan Supports Al Malath Foundation for Humanistic Care..
PU
04/26ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Disclosure (ABCO) 2022 04 26
PU
04/26ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Assembly Decision-(ABCO)-2022-04-26
PU
04/24ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Disclosure (ABCO) 2022 04 24
PU
04/24ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Disclosure (ABCO) 2022 04 23
PU
04/21ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Assembly Decision-(ABCO)-2022-04-21
PU
04/21ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Bank ABC in Jordan (Arab Banking Corporation Jordan) holds its Annua..
PU
04/03ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Huzzeret Ramadan Campaign MORE
PU
04/02ARAB BANKING JORDAN : Double your loyalty points during Ramadan by using our Credit Cards ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,2 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net income 2021 9,60 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 5,30 M 7,48 M 7,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 90,2 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 9,64%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Farah Grace Sofia Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nisreen Ali Jamil Hamati Chief Financial Officer
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chairman
Ali Walid Ali Etaiwi Head-Information Technology
Husam Kamil Mohammed Liswi Senior Vice President-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)-6.82%130
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%154 996
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.89%73 670
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.31%61 693
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.42%59 579
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.58%51 504