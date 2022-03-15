Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan launches 'Masa' Program for Women MORE

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Bank ABC in Jordan launches 'Masa' Program for Women
Page Image
Image Caption
15/03/2022
Page Content
​Amman, Jordan - As part of its continuous efforts to meet the needs of its customers of various segments, driven by its belief in the importance of women's role in any society, Bank ABC in Jordan has recently launched 'Masa' program for women; offering tailor-made banking services that meet the needs of this particular segment in the Jordanian society.

Masa program enables its subscribers to receive a bundle of competitive advantages, including exemptions from specific commissions and charges such as salary transfer commission, minimum balance fee and prepaid 'e-shopping' card issuance fee. In addition, Masa clients are offered preferential interest rates on credit cards, loans, as well as current and saving deposits. finally, the program allows Masa clients to benefit from a wide range of discounts, such as the discount on safe deposit boxes' annual fees, and the discounts offered to them from various shops to further enjoy the shopping experience with the bank.

In the same context, the Bank explained through its Retail Banking Group that this service is driven by its belief in the importance of improving the welfare of Jordanians in general, and in supporting women in particular, which will have a positive impact on the society by offering products and services that meet their needs and desires, while managing the relationship with them in the most effective manner; whether face-to-face through the Bank's branches network located in different areas across the Kingdom, or virtually through the bank's online banking platform 'ABC Digital'

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is a member of Bank ABC Group, MENA's leading international bank, with Head Offices in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a solid global across five continents. It offers its clients an innovative financial products and services including wholesale banking, trade finance, project & structured finance, syndications, treasury and Islamic banking products. The Bank also provides retail-banking services through its network of banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, in addition to "ila" digital bank in Bahrain.

Disclaimer

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
