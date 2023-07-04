ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB BANKING CORPORATION

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

/(JORDAN)

PM 03:51:27 2023-07-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 03-07-2023 03:51:27 PM

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of ARAB

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN) on the meeting

-07-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

held on 01-07-2023 decided the formation of the

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023

following committees emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 01-07-2023

2023-07-01 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Other Committee: Compliance Committee

ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﻻﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

Suha Basil Andraws

Chairman

ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺱﻭﺍﺭﺪﻧﺍ ﻞﻴﺳﺎﺑ ﻰﻬﺳ

Ennab

ﺏﺎﻨﻋ

Nermeen Ismail Hasan

Member

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻦﺴﺣ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﻧ

Nabulsi

ﻲﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ

ﺮﻘﺻ ﻥﺎﺟ ﺩﺍﻮﺟ

Member

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺮﻘﺻ ﻥﺎﺟ ﺩﺍﻮﺟ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Alaa Saub

Alaa Saub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2023 05:55:03 UTC.