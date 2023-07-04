ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB BANKING CORPORATION
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
/(JORDAN)
PM 03:51:27 2023-07-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 03-07-2023 03:51:27 PM
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of ARAB
ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN) on the meeting
-07-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
held on 01-07-2023 decided the formation of the
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023
following committees emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 01-07-2023
2023-07-01 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Other Committee: Compliance Committee
ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﻻﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
Suha Basil Andraws
Chairman
ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﺱﻭﺍﺭﺪﻧﺍ ﻞﻴﺳﺎﺑ ﻰﻬﺳ
Ennab
ﺏﺎﻨﻋ
Nermeen Ismail Hasan
Member
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻦﺴﺣ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﻧ
Nabulsi
ﻲﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ
ﺮﻘﺻ ﻥﺎﺟ ﺩﺍﻮﺟ
Member
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺮﻘﺻ ﻥﺎﺟ ﺩﺍﻮﺟ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Alaa Saub
Alaa Saub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
