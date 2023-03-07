Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
0.7800 JOD    0.00%
02:53aArab Banking Jordan : G.a (abco) 2023 03 07
PU
02/26Arab Banking Jordan : G.a (abco) 2023 02 26
PU
02/26Arab Banking Jordan : Board Of Directors Decision-(ABCO)-2023-02-26
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Banking Jordan : G.A (ABCO) 2023 03 07

03/07/2023 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB BANKING CORPORATION

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

/(JORDAN)

AM 09:49:49 2023-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 07-03-2023 09:49:49 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of ARAB BANKING

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ/ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

CORPORATION /(JORDAN) cordially invites you to

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 13-04-2023 at Via

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (Lumi AGM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

the visual and electronic communication Lumi to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 21-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

Approving the Board of Director's recommendation to

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

distribute cash dividends to shareholders at (4%) of the

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ (%4) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ

bank's subscribed capital.

.ﻪﺑ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Page 1 of 2

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION /(JORDAN)

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ruzan Wakileh

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Ruzan Wakileh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
02:53aArab Banking Jordan : G.a (abco) 2023 03 07
PU
02/26Arab Banking Jordan : G.a (abco) 2023 02 26
PU
02/26Arab Banking Jordan : Board Of Directors Decision-(ABCO)-2023-02-26
PU
01/19Arab Banking Jordan : Congratulations for the forth credit cards campaign winner MORE
PU
01/19Arab Banking Jordan : Congratulations for the credit cards campaign grand prize winner MOR..
PU
01/10Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Continues to Support YWCA Madaba MORE
PU
01/05Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Co-sponsors The Second sports Conference organize..
PU
01/04Arab Banking Jordan : Bank ABC in Jordan Organizes Cancer Awareness-Raising Campaigns in C..
PU
2022Arab Banking Jordan : Congratulations for the third credit cards campaign winner MORE
PU
2022Arab Banking Jordan : Congratulations for the second credit cards campaign winner MORE
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,2 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net income 2021 9,60 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 5,30 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 85,8 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 9,64%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Farah Grace Sofia Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nisreen Ali Jamil Hamati Chief Financial Officer
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chairman
Ali Walid Ali Etaiwi Head-Information Technology
Husam Kamil Mohammed Liswi Senior Vice President-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)-2.50%121
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%148 253
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.75%68 298
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.47%52 069
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%48 285
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.44%41 127