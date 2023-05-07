Arab Banking Jordan : Gift of Life Amman Charity Association MORE

Page Content

Amman, Jordan:

In line with its mission and active role in serving the community, and as part of its keenness on participating in humanitarian activities and supporting children, particularly the health sector, Bank ABC in Jordan continued its financial support to Gift of Life Amman. The Bank's General Manager, Mr. George Farah Sofia, and Corporate Communications Manager, Ms. Rasha Taher, visited children who underwent open-heart surgery to check on them.

In this respect, Mr. George Sofia stated that supporting GOLA is one of the Bank's key initiatives and part of its humanitarian and social responsibility which requires us to attend to children, and the Bank is always keen on supporting the efforts of GOLA to enable it to fulfil its mission and facilitate the treatment of children in need, while giving them and their families hope and bringing joy to their hearts.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is a member of Bank ABC Group, MENA's leading international bank, with Head Offices in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a solid global across five continents. It offers its clients an innovative financial products and services including wholesale banking, trade finance, project & structured finance, syndications, treasury and Islamic banking products. The Bank also provides retail-banking services through its network of banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, in addition to "ila" digital bank in Bahrain & Jordan.



