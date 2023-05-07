Arab Banking Jordan : Gift of Life Amman Charity Association MORE

Advanced search
    ABCO   JO1100911014

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)

(ABCO)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
0.7500 JOD   +1.35%
Arab Banking Jordan : Gift of Life Amman Charity Association
Arab Banking Jordan : Board Of Directors-(ABCO)-2023-05-07
Arab Banking Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Arab Banking Jordan : Gift of Life Amman Charity Association

05/07/2023
Gift of Life Amman Charity Association
Amman, Jordan:In line with its mission and active role in serving the community, and as part of its keenness on participating in humanitarian activities and supporting children, particularly the health sector, Bank ABC in Jordan continued its financial support to Gift of Life Amman. The Bank's General Manager, Mr. George Farah Sofia, and Corporate Communications Manager, Ms. Rasha Taher, visited children who underwent open-heart surgery to check on them.

In this respect, Mr. George Sofia stated that supporting GOLA is one of the Bank's key initiatives and part of its humanitarian and social responsibility which requires us to attend to children, and the Bank is always keen on supporting the efforts of GOLA to enable it to fulfil its mission and facilitate the treatment of children in need, while giving them and their families hope and bringing joy to their hearts.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is a member of Bank ABC Group, MENA's leading international bank, with Head Offices in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a solid global across five continents. It offers its clients an innovative financial products and services including wholesale banking, trade finance, project & structured finance, syndications, treasury and Islamic banking products. The Bank also provides retail-banking services through its network of banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, in addition to "ila" digital bank in Bahrain & Jordan.



Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) PSC published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 11:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 36,2 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2022 6,67 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
Net cash 2022 15,6 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 82,5 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 9,64%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)
Arab Banking Corporation (Jordan) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Farah Grace Sofia Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nisreen Ali Jamil Hamati Chief Financial Officer
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chairman
Ali Walid Ali Etaiwi Head-Information Technology
Husam Kamil Mohammed Liswi Senior Vice President-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (JORDAN)-6.25%116
