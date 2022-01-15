Arab Banking B S C : 2022 Annual General Meeting MORE

Log in
Arab Banking B S C : 2022 Annual General Meeting

01/15/2022 | 12:05pm EST
2022-01-16
Page Content
Date: To be announced​
Time: 12:00 pm
Venue: ABC Tower, Diplomatic Area, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Related Documents

Date

Announcement Regarding Election of New Directors

16 Jan 2022

​​Invitation to the Annual General Meeting To be announced​
​Proxy Form for the Annual Ordinary General Meeting ​To be announced​


* CBB Form 3: Application for Approved Person Status
(Application for approved person status in the Kingdom of Bahrain)
​​​​​​​

Disclaimer

ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 17:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 317 M - -
Net income 2020 -89,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 160 M 1 160 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khaled Said Ramadan Kawan Group Chief Executive Officer
Brendon Hopkins Group Chief Financial Officer
Saddek Omar El-Kaber Chairman
Ziad Khouri Group Head-Information Technology
Ismail bin Ibrahim Mukhtar Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)0.27%1 160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%231 499
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%192 430