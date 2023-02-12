Advanced search
    ABC   BH0008794115

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

(ABC)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-01-24
0.2720 USD   -1.09%
Arab Banking B S C : ​​​Year End Financial Statements​​​​​

02/12/2023 | 12:16pm EST
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2022

Ernst & Young - Middle East

Tel:

+973 1753 5455

P O Box 140

Fax:

+973 1753 5405

10th Floor, East Tower

manama@bh.ey.com

Bahrain World Trade Centre

C.R. No. 29977-1

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and the consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the 'Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements' section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) ("IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the 'Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements' section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.) (continued)

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements (continued)

Key audit matters (continued)

Impairment provision for loans and advances

Description of key audit matter

How the key audit matter was addressed in

the audit

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments (IFRS 9)

Our approach included testing the controls

requires use of expected credit loss ("ECL")

associated with the relevant processes for

models for the purposes of calculating

estimating ECL and performing substantive

impairment loss against loans and advances

procedures on such estimates. Our

carried at amortised cost and FVOCI. The

procedures, among others, focused on

process for estimating the impairment

following:

provision on loans and advances in

accordance with IFRS 9 is a significant and

●We assessed:

complex area, due to subjective nature of ECL

calculation and the level of estimation

- the compliance of Group's IFRS 9 based

involved.

impairment provisioning policy including the

significant increase in credit risk criteria with

the requirements of IFRS 9 and regulatory

guidelines;

- the Group's ECL modelling techniques and

methodology against the requirements of

IFRS 9;

- the basis of determination of any

management overlays applied by the

Group's management to incorporate the

effects of the current and future economic

outlook;

- the theoretical soundness and tested the

mathematical integrity of the models.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.) (continued)

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements (continued)

Key audit matters (continued)

Impairment provision for loans and advances (continued)

Description of key audit matter

How the key audit matter was addressed in

the audit

Additional subjectivity and judgement has

● We obtained an understanding of the design

been introduced into measurement of ECL

and tested the operating effectiveness of

due to the heightened uncertainty associated

relevant controls over the ECL models,

with the impact of current economic outlook

including approvals for any changes to the

and uncertain geopolitical situation in

models, ongoing monitoring / validation,

countries where the Group and its customers

model governance and mathematical

operate. Due to the complexity of ECL related

accuracy. We have also tested the

IFRS 9 requirements, effect of the matters

completeness and accuracy of the data

stated above, significance of the judgements

used and evaluated the reasonableness of

applied in determination of ECL and the

the management assumptions.

Group's exposure to loans and advances

forming a major portion of the Group's assets,

● We understood and assessed the significant

the audit of ECL is a key area of focus.

modelling assumptions adopted by the

Group for calculating ECL against

exposures as well as process and basis for

arriving at ECL related management

overlays.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.) (continued)

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements (continued)

Key audit matters (continued)

Impairment provision for loans and advances (continued)

Description of key audit matter

How the key audit matter was addressed in

the audit

As at 31 December 2022, the Group's gross

● For a sample of exposures, we performed

loans and advances amounted to US$ 18,863

procedures to evaluate:

million and the related ECL amounted to US$

- Appropriateness of exposure at default,

673 million, comprising US$ 210 million of

probability of default and loss given default

ECL against Stage 1 and 2 exposures and

(including collateral values used) in the

US$ 463 million of ECL against exposures

calculation of ECL;

classified under Stage 3.

- Timely identification of exposures with a

significant increase in credit risk and

The basis of calculation of ECL is presented

appropriateness of the Group's staging; and

in note 4 "summary of significant accounting

- Appropriateness of the ECL calculation.

policies" and note 25 "risk management" to the

consolidated financial statements. Significant

● For forward looking information used by the

accounting judgements, estimates and

Group's management in its ECL

assumptions and disclosures of loans and

calculations, we held discussions with

advances and credit risk are included in notes

management and checked internal

4, 9 and 25 to the consolidated financial

approvals by management for the economic

statements.

outlook used for purposes of calculating

ECL.

● We considered the adequacy of the

disclosures included in the consolidated

financial statements in relation to

impairment of loans and advances as

required under IFRS.

We also involved our specialists in performing

the above procedures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 12 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 17:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 748 M - -
Net income 2021 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 842 M 842 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Group Chief Executive Officer
Brendon Hopkins Group Chief Financial Officer
Saddek Omar El-Kaber Chairman
Ziad Khouri Group Head-Information Technology
Ismail bin Ibrahim Alsadiq Mukhtar Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)0.74%842
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.71%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.21%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428