Arab Banking B S C : ​​​Year End Financial Statements​​​​​

Ernst & Young - Middle East
Tel:
+973 1753 5455
P O Box 140
Fax:
+973 1753 5405
10th Floor, East Tower
manama@bh.ey.com
Bahrain World Trade Centre
C.R. No. 29977-1
Manama
Kingdom of Bahrain
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and the consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the 'Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements' section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) ("IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the 'Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements' section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements (continued)
Key audit matters (continued)
Impairment provision for loans and advances
Description of key audit matter
How the key audit matter was addressed in
the audit
IFRS 9 Financial Instruments (IFRS 9)
Our approach included testing the controls
requires use of expected credit loss ("ECL")
associated with the relevant processes for
models for the purposes of calculating
estimating ECL and performing substantive
impairment loss against loans and advances
procedures on such estimates. Our
carried at amortised cost and FVOCI. The
procedures, among others, focused on
process for estimating the impairment
following:
provision on loans and advances in
accordance with IFRS 9 is a significant and
●We assessed:
complex area, due to subjective nature of ECL
calculation and the level of estimation
- the compliance of Group's IFRS 9 based
involved.
impairment provisioning policy including the
significant increase in credit risk criteria with
the requirements of IFRS 9 and regulatory
guidelines;
- the Group's ECL modelling techniques and
methodology against the requirements of
IFRS 9;
- the basis of determination of any
management overlays applied by the
Group's management to incorporate the
effects of the current and future economic
outlook;
- the theoretical soundness and tested the
mathematical integrity of the models.
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements (continued)
Key audit matters (continued)
Impairment provision for loans and advances (continued)
Description of key audit matter
How the key audit matter was addressed in
the audit
Additional subjectivity and judgement has
● We obtained an understanding of the design
been introduced into measurement of ECL
and tested the operating effectiveness of
due to the heightened uncertainty associated
relevant controls over the ECL models,
with the impact of current economic outlook
including approvals for any changes to the
and uncertain geopolitical situation in
models, ongoing monitoring / validation,
countries where the Group and its customers
model governance and mathematical
operate. Due to the complexity of ECL related
accuracy. We have also tested the
IFRS 9 requirements, effect of the matters
completeness and accuracy of the data
stated above, significance of the judgements
used and evaluated the reasonableness of
applied in determination of ECL and the
the management assumptions.
Group's exposure to loans and advances
forming a major portion of the Group's assets,
● We understood and assessed the significant
the audit of ECL is a key area of focus.
modelling assumptions adopted by the
Group for calculating ECL against
exposures as well as process and basis for
arriving at ECL related management
overlays.
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements (continued)
Key audit matters (continued)
Impairment provision for loans and advances (continued)
Description of key audit matter
How the key audit matter was addressed in
the audit
As at 31 December 2022, the Group's gross
● For a sample of exposures, we performed
loans and advances amounted to US$ 18,863
procedures to evaluate:
million and the related ECL amounted to US$
- Appropriateness of exposure at default,
673 million, comprising US$ 210 million of
probability of default and loss given default
ECL against Stage 1 and 2 exposures and
(including collateral values used) in the
US$ 463 million of ECL against exposures
calculation of ECL;
classified under Stage 3.
- Timely identification of exposures with a
significant increase in credit risk and
The basis of calculation of ECL is presented
appropriateness of the Group's staging; and
in note 4 "summary of significant accounting
- Appropriateness of the ECL calculation.
policies" and note 25 "risk management" to the
consolidated financial statements. Significant
● For forward looking information used by the
accounting judgements, estimates and
Group's management in its ECL
assumptions and disclosures of loans and
calculations, we held discussions with
advances and credit risk are included in notes
management and checked internal
4, 9 and 25 to the consolidated financial
approvals by management for the economic
statements.
outlook used for purposes of calculating
ECL.
● We considered the adequacy of the
disclosures included in the consolidated
financial statements in relation to
impairment of loans and advances as
required under IFRS.
We also involved our specialists in performing
the above procedures.
