Arab Banking B S C : ​​First Quarter Financial Statements​​​

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED a

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 31 March 2023, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2023 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

14 May 2023

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

