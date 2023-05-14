Advanced search
    ABC   BH0008794115

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

(ABC)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-05-07
0.2550 USD   -0.39%
0.2550 USD   -0.39%
Arab Banking B S C : ​​Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​- 31 Mar 2023
Arab Banking B S C : ​​First Quarter Financial Statements​​​
Bank Abc Q1 2023 Results : net profit attributable to the shareholders of parent surges 94% to US$60 million
Arab Banking B S C : ​​First Quarter Financial Statements​​​

05/14/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 MARCH 2023 (REVIEWED)

Ernst & Young - Middle East

Tel:

+973 1753 5455

P O Box 140

Fax:

+973 1753 5405

10th Floor, East Tower

manama@bh.ey.com

Bahrain World Trade Centre

C.R. No. 29977-1

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED a

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 31 March 2023, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2023 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

14 May 2023

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March 2023 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Audited

31 March

31 December

Notes

2023

2022

ASSETS

Liquid funds

1,546

2,886

Trading securities

1,065

590

Placements with banks and other financial institutions

2,510

2,226

Securities bought under repurchase agreements

1,059

1,386

Non-trading investments

4

7,090

8,080

Loans and advances

5

17,908

18,190

Other assets

3,213

3,016

Premises and equipment

253

265

TOTAL ASSETS

34,644

36,639

LIABILITIES

Deposits from customers

19,948

21,396

Deposits from banks

4,081

3,764

Certificates of deposit

336

435

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,980

2,878

Taxation

118

84

Other liabilities

2,395

2,264

Borrowings

1,301

1,297

Total liabilities

30,159

32,118

EQUITY

Share capital

3,110

3,110

Treasury shares

(6)

(6)

Statutory reserve

545

545

Retained earnings

1,134

1,125

Other reserves

(1,130)

(1,069)

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

3,653

3,705

Additional / perpetual tier-1 capital

390

390

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent

4,043

4,095

and perpetual instrument holders

Non-controlling interests

442

426

Total equity

4,485

4,521

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

34,644

36,639

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 14 May 2023 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

_______________________

__________________________

_______________________

Saddek El Kaber

Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem

Sael Al Waary

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three-month period ended 31 March 2023 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Three months ended

31 March

Notes

2023

2022

OPERATING INCOME

Interest and similar income

661

403

Interest and similar expense

(438)

(226)

Net interest income

223

177

Other operating income

6

76

70

Total operating income

299

247

OPERATING EXPENSES

Staff

108

100

Premises and equipment

13

15

Other

53

44

Total operating expenses

174

159

NET OPERATING PROFIT

BEFORE CREDIT LOSS

EXPENSE AND TAXATION

125

88

Credit loss expense

7

(43)

(25)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

82

63

Taxation charge

on foreign operations

(11)

(20)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

71

43

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(11)

(12)

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT

60

31

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS

PER SHARE (EXPRESSED IN US$)

0.02

0.01

_____________________

____________________________

_________________________

Saddek El Kaber

Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem

Sael Al Waary

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three-month period ended 31 March 2023 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Three months ended

31 March

2023 2022

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

71

43

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Other comprehensive income (loss)

that will be reclassified (or recycled) to profit

or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation:

Unrealised (loss) gain on exchange translation in

foreign subsidiaries

(27)

74

Debt instruments at FVOCI:

Net change in fair value during the period

(24)

(41)

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(51)

33

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

20

76

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the parent

(1)

8

Non-controlling interests

21

68

20

76

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 16:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
