Arab Banking B S C : First Quarter Financial Statements
05/14/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 MARCH 2023 (REVIEWED)
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED a
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 31 March 2023, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2023 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
14 May 2023
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 March 2023 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Audited
31 March
31 December
Notes
2023
2022
ASSETS
Liquid funds
1,546
2,886
Trading securities
1,065
590
Placements with banks and other financial institutions
2,510
2,226
Securities bought under repurchase agreements
1,059
1,386
Non-trading investments
4
7,090
8,080
Loans and advances
5
17,908
18,190
Other assets
3,213
3,016
Premises and equipment
253
265
TOTAL ASSETS
34,644
36,639
LIABILITIES
Deposits from customers
19,948
21,396
Deposits from banks
4,081
3,764
Certificates of deposit
336
435
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,980
2,878
Taxation
118
84
Other liabilities
2,395
2,264
Borrowings
1,301
1,297
Total liabilities
30,159
32,118
EQUITY
Share capital
3,110
3,110
Treasury shares
(6)
(6)
Statutory reserve
545
545
Retained earnings
1,134
1,125
Other reserves
(1,130)
(1,069)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
3,653
3,705
Additional / perpetual tier-1 capital
390
390
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent
4,043
4,095
and perpetual instrument holders
Non-controlling interests
442
426
Total equity
4,485
4,521
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
34,644
36,639
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 14 May 2023 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.
_______________________
__________________________
_______________________
Saddek El Kaber
Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem
Sael Al Waary
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Acting Group Chief Executive Officer
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three-month period ended 31 March 2023 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Three months ended
31 March
Notes
2023
2022
OPERATING INCOME
Interest and similar income
661
403
Interest and similar expense
(438)
(226)
Net interest income
223
177
Other operating income
6
76
70
Total operating income
299
247
OPERATING EXPENSES
Staff
108
100
Premises and equipment
13
15
Other
53
44
Total operating expenses
174
159
NET OPERATING PROFIT
BEFORE CREDIT LOSS
EXPENSE AND TAXATION
125
88
Credit loss expense
7
(43)
(25)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
82
63
Taxation charge
on foreign operations
(11)
(20)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
71
43
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(11)
(12)
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT
60
31
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS
PER SHARE (EXPRESSED IN US$)
0.02
0.01
_____________________
____________________________
_________________________
Saddek El Kaber
Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem
Sael Al Waary
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Acting Group Chief Executive Officer
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three-month period ended 31 March 2023 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Three months ended
31 March
2023 2022
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
71
43
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Other comprehensive income (loss)
that will be reclassified (or recycled) to profit
or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Unrealised (loss) gain on exchange translation in
foreign subsidiaries
(27)
74
Debt instruments at FVOCI:
Net change in fair value during the period
(24)
(41)
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
(51)
33
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
20
76
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent
(1)
8
Non-controlling interests
21
68
20
76
The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4
