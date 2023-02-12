Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABC   BH0008794115

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

(ABC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-01-24
0.2720 USD   -1.09%
11:06aArab Banking B S C : Bank ABC announces 2022 results MORE
PU
01/04Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC Egypt targets new era of growth following completion of legal merger with BLOM Bank Egypt MORE
PU
2022Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC Group commemorates Bahraini Women's Day (BWD) 2022 by pledging support to Shamsaha Women's Centre MORE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Banking B S C : ​​Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 31 Dec 2022​

02/12/2023 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

31 December 2022

Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Introduction

In June 2019, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as part of the Basel III reforms.

The main objective of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is to promote the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover net outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 calendar days. Under the requirements, the Bank is required to maintain an LCR requirement of at least 100% on a daily basis.

HQLA eligible securities, fall into three categories: Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 liquid assets, which are of the highest quality and deemed the most liquid is subject to no or little discount (or haircuts) to their market value and may be largely used without limit in the liquidity buffer. Level 2A and 2B securities are recognised as being relatively stable and reliable sources of liquidity, but not to the same extent as Level 1 assets. LCR rules therefore set a 40 per cent composition cap on the combined amount of Level 2A and Level 2B securities that firms may hold in their total eligible liquidity buffer. Level 2B liquid assets, which are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets, are subject to large and varying haircuts and may not exceed 15 per cent of the total eligible HQLA.

Bank ABC Group's HQLA comprised primarily "Level 1" securities (92%) with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the sovereign and central banks of countries where the Bank has branches and subsidiaries, and also include highly rated corporate debt issuances.

Outflows & Inflows

Expected outflows are generally calculated as a percentage outflow of on-balance sheet items (e.g. funding received) and off-balance sheet commitments (e.g. credit and liquidity lines) made by firms. The % of outflow varies typically by counterparties per the liquidity rules.

Expected inflows are also generally calculated as a percentage inflow on-balance sheet items and include inflows (e.g. from corporate or retail loans) that will be repaid within 30 days. To ensure a minimum level of liquid asset holdings, and to prevent firms from relying solely on anticipated inflows to meet their liquidity coverage ratio, the prescribed amount of inflows that can offset outflows is capped at 75 per cent of total expected outflows.

The cash-outflows were driven primarily by unsecured wholesale funding and inter-bank borrowings.

The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure LCR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements at all times.

2

Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Quantitative Disclosure

The Group continued to maintain a strong average LCR position over the reporting period with a prudent surplus to both Board approved risk appetite and regulatory requirements. The Group's average LCR was 210% in the fourth quarter of 2022 (compared to September 2022: 235%) driven by stable HQLA holdings and lower net cash outflows, reflecting the Group's focus on high-quality liquid assets across our units and aligned with overall growth in the Group's balance sheet and external liquidity environment. Bank ABC also holds adequate liquidity across all its footprint to meet all local prudential LCR requirements, where applicable.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 31st December 2022 (continued)

Quantitative Disclosure (continued)

All figures in US$ '000

31 December 22

30 September 22

Total

Total

Total

Total

unweighted

weighted

unweighted

weighted

value

value

value

value

(average)**

(average)**

(average)**

(average)**

High-quality liquid assets

1

Total HQLA

4,588

4,995

Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small

business customers, of which:

3

Stable deposits

4

Less stable deposits

1,194

119

1,133

113

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and

375

94

481

120

deposits in networks of cooperative banks

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

7,988

4,205

8,388

4,355

8

Unsecured debt

-

-

-

-

9

Secured wholesale funding

167

12

10

Additional requirements, of which:

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and other

42

42

14

14

collateral requirements

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt

-

-

-

-

products

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

123

15

111

11

14

Other contractual funding obligations

75

75

211

211

15

Other contingent funding obligations

1,611

81

1,652

83

16

Total Cash Outflows

4,798

4,919

Cash inflows

17

Secured lending (eg. reverse repos)

815

94

683

30

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

3,077

2,223

3,683

2,692

19

Other cash inflows

337

337

71

71

20

Total Cash Inflows

4,228

2,654

4,437

2,793

Cap on cash inflows

75%

3,598

75%

3,689

Total cash inflows after applying the cap

2,654

2,793

Total

Total

adjusted

adjusted

value

value

21

Total HQLA

4,588

4,995

22

Total net cash outflows

2,144

2,125

23

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) Average

214%

235%

  • In accordance with the CBB liquidity module, LCR presented above is a simple average of daily LCR of all working days during Q4 2022 and Q3 2022 respectively.
    The Consolidated Group LCR ratio as at 31st December 2022 was 225% (30th September 2022: 220%).
    Bank ABC acquired Blom Bank Egypt effective 11th August 2021. Whilst the integration is taking place, figures of the acquired entity has been considered based on their local regulatory submission.

3

Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Introduction

In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) effective 31 December 2019. The purpose of this disclosure is to provide the information pursuant to CBB's Liquidity Risk Management module LM 12.5 "General Disclosure Requirements".

The NSFR is a balance sheet metric which requires institutions to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to the characteristics of their assets and off-balance sheet activities over a one-year horizon. It is the ratio between the amount of available stable funding (ASF) and the amount of required stable funding (RSF). ASF factors are applied to balance sheet liabilities and capital, based on their perceived stability and the amount of stable funding they provide. Likewise, RSF factors are applied to assets and off-balance sheet exposures according to the amount of stable funding they require. As per the CBB liquidity disclosure requirement, the Consolidated NSFR is to be published on a quarterly basis. At the last reporting date, the Group NSFR remained above 100 per cent.

The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure NSFR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements.

Quantitative Disclosure

At 31 December 2022, the Consolidated Group NSFR was stable at 124% (September 22 : 122%), well above the regulatory minimum. Available Stable Funding at Group level as of 31 December 2022 was around US$ 19.6 billion (September 22: US$ 18.9 billion) as against US$ 15.7 billion (September 22: US$ 15.6 billion) of Required Stable Funding.

The drivers of available stable funding include Bank ABC's robust capital base, substantial and reliable wholesale funding from customers and a retail deposits in MENA units. Required stable funding include financing various customers including non-financial corporates, sovereigns, PSE's

  • financial institutions and retail and small business customers. Bank ABC's HQLA requires minimal funding mainly due to the significant component of Level 1 assets in the portfolio.

4

Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Quantitative Disclosure (continued)

All figures in US$ '000

31 December 22

30 September 22

Unweighted Values (i.e. before applying relevant

Unweighted Values (i.e. before applying

factors)

relevant factors)

Over

Total

Over

Total

weighted

weighted

No specified

Less than

6 months

Over one

No specified

Less than

6 months

Over one

value

value

and less

and less

maturity

6 months

year

maturity

6 months

year

than one

than one

year

year

Available Stable Funding (ASF):

2

Regulatory Capital

3,995

3,995

3,988

3,988

3

Other Capital Instruments

470

290

759

473

294

767

4

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers:

5

Stable deposits

91

86

125

118

6

Less stable deposits

1,526

241

280

1,871

1,418

259

216

1,725

7

Wholesale funding:

8

Operational deposits

9

Other wholesale funding

16,403

4,056

7,393

12,863

14,876

4,152

7,285

12,341

10

Other liabilities:

11

NSFR derivative liabilities

-

-

12

All other liabilities not included in the above categories

1,084

-

968

-

13

Total ASF

19,575

18,940

Required Stable Funding (RSF):

14

Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

7,744

88

-

-

452

6,888

138

-

-

452

15

Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

Performing loans and securities:

17

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level 1 HQLA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to

-

4,099

819

693

1,677

-

4,145

835

598

1,604

financial institutions

19

Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business customers, and

7,281

2,128

5,729

9,574

7,152

1,943

5,318

9,068

loans to sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which:

20

- With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% as per the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio guidelines

-

-

-

100

65

-

-

-

198

129

21

Performing residential mortgages, of which:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22

With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio Guidelines

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-traded equities

-

231

444

854

1,063

-

536

579

1,426

1,769

24

Other assets:

25

Physical traded commodities, including gold

26

Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts and contributions to default funds of CCPs

27

NSFR derivative assets

0

0

157

157

28

NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation margin posted

-

-

-

-

29

All other assets not included in the above categories

2,772

327

18

2,214

2,504

1,788

287

26

1,735

2,025

30

OBS items

8,130

406

7,678

384

31

Total RSF

15,742

15,588

32

NSFR (%)

124%

122%

5

Disclaimer

ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 12 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
11:06aArab Banking B S C : Bank ABC announces 2022 results MORE
PU
01/04Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC Egypt targets new era of growth following completion of lega..
PU
2022Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC Group commemorates Bahraini Women's Day (BWD) 2022 by pledgi..
PU
2022Bank ABC Appoints Mike Davis as the Group Head of Corporates at its Head Office in Bahr..
CI
2022Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC appoints Group Head of Corporates MORE
PU
2022Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2022Arab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements​​​​
PU
2022Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022​
PU
2022Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022
PU
2022Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC appoints new Head of Asia and General Manager for its Singap..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 748 M - -
Net income 2021 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 842 M 842 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Group Chief Executive Officer
Brendon Hopkins Group Chief Financial Officer
Saddek Omar El-Kaber Chairman
Ziad Khouri Group Head-Information Technology
Ismail bin Ibrahim Alsadiq Mukhtar Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)0.74%842
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.71%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.21%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428