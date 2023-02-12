Arab Banking B S C : ​​Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 31 Dec 2022​

Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Introduction

In June 2019, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as part of the Basel III reforms.

The main objective of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is to promote the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover net outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 calendar days. Under the requirements, the Bank is required to maintain an LCR requirement of at least 100% on a daily basis.

HQLA eligible securities, fall into three categories: Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 liquid assets, which are of the highest quality and deemed the most liquid is subject to no or little discount (or haircuts) to their market value and may be largely used without limit in the liquidity buffer. Level 2A and 2B securities are recognised as being relatively stable and reliable sources of liquidity, but not to the same extent as Level 1 assets. LCR rules therefore set a 40 per cent composition cap on the combined amount of Level 2A and Level 2B securities that firms may hold in their total eligible liquidity buffer. Level 2B liquid assets, which are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets, are subject to large and varying haircuts and may not exceed 15 per cent of the total eligible HQLA.

Bank ABC Group's HQLA comprised primarily "Level 1" securities (92%) with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the sovereign and central banks of countries where the Bank has branches and subsidiaries, and also include highly rated corporate debt issuances.

Outflows & Inflows

Expected outflows are generally calculated as a percentage outflow of on-balance sheet items (e.g. funding received) and off-balance sheet commitments (e.g. credit and liquidity lines) made by firms. The % of outflow varies typically by counterparties per the liquidity rules.

Expected inflows are also generally calculated as a percentage inflow on-balance sheet items and include inflows (e.g. from corporate or retail loans) that will be repaid within 30 days. To ensure a minimum level of liquid asset holdings, and to prevent firms from relying solely on anticipated inflows to meet their liquidity coverage ratio, the prescribed amount of inflows that can offset outflows is capped at 75 per cent of total expected outflows.

The cash-outflows were driven primarily by unsecured wholesale funding and inter-bank borrowings.

The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure LCR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements at all times.