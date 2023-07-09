Accelerate.
Boost.
Capitalise.
Bank ABC Group
Annual Report 2022
2
About Bank ABC Group
- team committed to your success.
An established name for excellence in banking, Bank ABC has innovation at its core and is guided by the mission to develop its 'bank of the future'. It proudly introduces market-leading initiatives to disrupt traditional models to create a seamless, bespoke and agile banking experience, tailored to the evolving needs of the clients and markets it serves.
Bank ABC Group Annual Report 2022
3
Strategic themes that fuel our ambition
Bank ABC Group
About
Accelerate growth
Boost returns
Capitalise on our journey
Bank ABC Group Annual Report 2022
4
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Bank ABC
Group
Snapshot
Performance Review
Corporate
Governance
Report
- Bank ABC at a Glance
- Financial Highlights
- A Strong Investment Proposition
22 Chairman's Statement
- Acting Group CEO's Statement
- Board of Directors
- Executive Management
- Strategy in Motion
- Group Financial Review
- Business & Operations Review
- Risk Management
- Sustainability Report
110 Corporate Governance
Bank ABC Group Annual Report 2022
Financial
139
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
132
Independent Auditors' Report
Results
140
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
141
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
142
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
143
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
144
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Appendices
232
Group Directory
230
ESG KPI Disclosures for Bahrain Bourse
233
Network
Bank ABC Group
Table of
Annual Report 2022
Contents
5
