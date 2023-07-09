Arab Banking Corporation BSC (ABC) is a Bahrain-based financial institution engaged in the banking sector. The Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides trade finance, treasury, project and structured finance, corporate banking, financial institutions and syndications, as well as Islamic banking products. The Bank offers its services and products through four segments: the Universal Banking segment covers Retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking activities of the Bank in the Arab World; the International Wholesale Banking segment encompasses project and structured finance, trade finance and forfeiting, Islamic financial services, corporate banking & financial institutions, syndications and corporate finance; the Treasury segment comprises the activities of treasury, and the Others segment includes activities of the Bank's subsidiaries include Banco ABC Brasil SA and Arab Financial Services Company BSCC.

Sector Banks