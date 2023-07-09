Accelerate.

Bank ABC Group

Annual Report 2022

About Bank ABC Group

  1. team committed to your success.

An established name for excellence in banking, Bank ABC has innovation at its core and is guided by the mission to develop its 'bank of the future'. It proudly introduces market-leading initiatives to disrupt traditional models to create a seamless, bespoke and agile banking experience, tailored to the evolving needs of the clients and markets it serves.

Bank ABC Group Annual Report 2022

Strategic themes that fuel our ambition

Bank ABC Group

About

Accelerate growth

Boost returns

Capitalise on our journey

Bank ABC Group Annual Report 2022

Table of Contents

Bank ABC

Group

Snapshot

Performance Review

Corporate

Governance

Report

  1. Bank ABC at a Glance
  1. Financial Highlights
  1. A Strong Investment Proposition

22 Chairman's Statement

  1. Acting Group CEO's Statement
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Executive Management
  1. Strategy in Motion
  1. Group Financial Review
  1. Business & Operations Review
  1. Risk Management
  1. Sustainability Report

110 Corporate Governance

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Independent Auditors' Report

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Appendices

Group Directory

ESG KPI Disclosures for Bahrain Bourse

Network

