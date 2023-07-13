Page Content

Bank ABC in Jordan Supports the National Forum for

Awareness and Development





Amman, Jordan: Based on its social responsibility and Bank ABC in Jordan's belief in the role of the youth in serving local communities, the Bank provided support to the National Forum for Awareness and Development (NFAD), in order to contribute to the "Drug-free Jordan" campaign by sponsoring a training program entitled "Anti-narcotics Assistants" aimed at preparing and empowering a selected group of young people. This support aims to activate the role of young people in combating drugs that threaten social peace and national security.

This training program aims to promote awareness in communities by empowering young volunteers, enhancing their sense of responsibility and training them to take part in raising awareness of this serious scourge in all sectors of society.

It is worth mentioning that Bank ABC in Jordan is a member of Bank ABC Group, MENA's leading international bank, with Head Offices in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a solid global across five continents. It offers its clients an innovative financial products and services including wholesale banking, trade finance, project & structured finance, syndications, treasury and Islamic banking products. The Bank also provides retail-banking services through its network of banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, in addition to "ila" digital bank in Bahrain & Jordan.

