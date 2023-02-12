Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​ - 31 Dec 2022​

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template

US$ million

PIR as on 31

Basel III Common Disclosure TemplateDecember Reference 2022

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1 Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus 3,104 a

2 Retained earnings 1,028 b

3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) (351) c1+c2+c3+c4

+c5

4 Not applicable -

5 Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount 247 d

allowed in group CET1)

6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 4,028

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7 Prudential valuation adjustments -

8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) 51

9 Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax 75 e

liability)

10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from 3 f

temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

11 Cash-flow hedge reserve -

12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses -

13 Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework) -

14 Not applicable -

15 Defined-benefit pension fund net assets 33 c6

16 Investments in own shares -

17 Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity -

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

18 outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, -

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital

(amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and

19 insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of -

eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20 Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold) -

21 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% -

threshold, net of related tax liability)

22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold -

23 of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials -

24 of which: mortgage servicing rights -

25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences -

26 CBB specific regulatory adjustments -

27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient -

Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1 162