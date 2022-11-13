Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABC   BH0008794115

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

(ABC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-09-19
0.2800 USD   -3.45%
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements​​​​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022​

11/13/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

30 September 2022

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template

US$ million

PIR as on 30

Basel III Common Disclosure TemplateSeptember Reference 2022

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

3,104

a

2

Retained earnings

1,038

b

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

(366)

c1+c2+c3+c4

+c5

4

Not applicable

-

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount

242

d

allowed in group CET1)

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

4,018

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Prudential valuation adjustments

-

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

64

9

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax

80

e

liability)

10

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from

2

f

temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

11

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)

-

14

Not applicable

-

15

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

30

c6

16

Investments in own shares

-

17

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

18

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital

(amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and

19

insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of

-

eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%

-

threshold, net of related tax liability)

22

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

27

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient

-

Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

176

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

3,842

2

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

PIR as on 30

Basel III Common Disclosure Template

September

Reference

2022

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock

380

surplus

31

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

380

32

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

-

33

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5)

93

g

issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group AT1)

35

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

473

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

39

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share

capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities

40

that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short

-

positions)

41

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to

-

cover deductions

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

473

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

4,315

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

-

47

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or

48

34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in Group

75

i

Tier 2)

49

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

50

Provisions

219

h

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

294

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

54

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share

capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)

3

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

PIR as on 30

Basel III Common Disclosure Template

September Reference

2022

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments (continued)

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities

55

that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short

-

positions)

56

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58

Tier 2 capital (T2)

294

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

4,609

60

Total risk weighted assets

26,184

Capital ratios and buffers

61

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

14.7%

62

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

16.5%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

17.6%

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus

64

capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus G-

2.5%

SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

66

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

N/A

67

of which: G-SIB buffer requirement

N/A

68

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk

5.7%

weighted assets)

National minima including CBB (where different from Basel III)

69

CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio

9%

70

CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio

10.5%

71

CBB total capital minimum ratio

12.5%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

8

73

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

35

74

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

190

liability)

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to

251

h*

standardised approach (prior to application of cap)

77

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach

297

  1. N/A
  2. N/A
  • As adjusted based on CBB circular OG/226/2020

4

Regulatory Capital Disclosures

PD 1: Post 1 January 2019 disclosure template (continued)

US$ million

PIR as on 30

Basel III Common Disclosure TemplateSeptember Reference 2022

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)

80

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

N/A

81

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions

N/A

and maturities)

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

N/A

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions

N/A

and maturities)

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

N/A

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and

N/A

maturities)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 14:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements​​​​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022
PU
11/09Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC appoints new Head of Asia and General Manager for its Singap..
PU
10/09Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC's revolutionary ‘ila Bank' takes its first step toward..
PU
09/01Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC emerges the Middle East Winner of The Banker Transaction Ban..
PU
09/01Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC emerges the Middle East Winner of The Banker Transaction Ban..
PU
08/30Arab Banking B S C : ​​​Basel III Pillar ​3 Disclosure (30 J​..
PU
08/11Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
08/11Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ -  30 Jun 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 748 M - -
Net income 2021 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 867 M 867 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chief Executive Officer
Brendon Hopkins Group Chief Financial Officer
Saddek Omar El-Kaber Chairman
Ziad Khouri Group Head-Information Technology
Ismail bin Ibrahim Alsadiq Mukhtar Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)-25.13%867
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.70%396 863
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%308 142
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%198 747
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.90%181 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 073