Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
30 September 2022
Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)
Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
Introduction
In June 2019, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as part of the Basel III reforms.
The main objective of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is to promote the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover net outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 calendar days. Under the requirements, the Bank is required to maintain an LCR requirement of at least 100% on a daily basis.
HQLA eligible securities, fall into three categories: Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 liquid assets, which are of the highest quality and deemed the most liquid is subject to no or little discount (or haircuts) to their market value and may be largely used without limit in the liquidity buffer. Level 2A and 2B securities are recognised as being relatively stable and reliable sources of liquidity, but not to the same extent as Level 1 assets. LCR rules therefore set a 40 per cent composition cap on the combined amount of Level 2A and Level 2B securities that firms may hold in their total eligible liquidity buffer. Level 2B liquid assets, which are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets, are subject to large and varying haircuts and may not exceed 15 per cent of the total eligible HQLA.
Bank ABC Group's HQLA comprised primarily "Level 1" securities (88%) with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the sovereign and central banks of countries where the Bank has branches and subsidiaries, and also include highly rated corporate debt issuances.
Outflows & Inflows
Expected outflows are generally calculated as a percentage outflow of on-balance sheet items (e.g. funding received) and off-balance sheet commitments (e.g. credit and liquidity lines) made by firms. The % of outflow varies typically by counterparties per the liquidity rules.
Expected inflows are also generally calculated as a percentage inflow on-balance sheet items and include inflows (e.g. from corporate or retail loans) that will be repaid within 30 days. To ensure a minimum level of liquid asset holdings, and to prevent firms from relying solely on anticipated inflows to meet their liquidity coverage ratio, the prescribed amount of inflows that can offset outflows is capped at 75 per cent of total expected outflows.
The cash-outflows were driven primarily by unsecured wholesale funding and inter-bank borrowings.
The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure LCR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements at all times.
2
Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)
Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
Quantitative Disclosure
The Group continued to maintain a strong average LCR position over the reporting period with a prudent surplus to both Board approved risk appetite and regulatory requirements. The Group's average LCR was 235% in the third quarter of 2022 (compared to June 2022: 247%) driven by stable HQLA holdings and lower net cash outflows, reflecting the Group's focus on high-quality liquid assets across our units and aligned with overall growth in the Group's balance sheet and external liquidity environment. Bank ABC also holds adequate liquidity across all its footprint to meet all local prudential LCR requirements, where applicable.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 (continued)
Quantitative Disclosure (continued)
All figures in US$ '000
30 September 22
30 June 22
Total
Total
Total
Total
unweighted
weighted
unweighted
weighted
value
value
value
value
(average)**
(average)**
(average)**
(average)**
High-quality liquid assets
1
Total HQLA
4,995
4,335
Cash outflows
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small
business customers, of which:
3
Stable deposits
4
Less stable deposits
1,133
113
1,129
113
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and
481
120
452
113
deposits in networks of cooperative banks
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
8,388
4,355
8,084
4,335
8
Unsecured debt
-
-
-
-
9
Secured wholesale funding
12
121
10
Additional requirements, of which:
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and other
14
14
10
10
collateral requirements
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt
-
-
-
-
products
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
111
11
115
11
14
Other contractual funding obligations
211
211
18
18
15
Other contingent funding obligations
1,652
83
1,797
90
16
Total Cash Outflows
4,919
4,811
Cash inflows
17
Secured lending (eg. reverse repos)
683
30
481
35
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
3,683
2,692
4,091
2,938
19
Other cash inflows
71
71
80
80
20
Total Cash Inflows
4,437
2,793
4,652
3,053
Cap on cash inflows
75%
3,689
75%
3,608
Total cash inflows after applying the cap
2,793
3,053
Total
Total
adjusted
adjusted
value
value
21
Total HQLA
4,995
4,335
22
Total net cash outflows
2,125
1,758
23
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) Average
235%
247%
In accordance with the CBB liquidity module, LCR presented above is a simple average of daily LCR of all working days during Q3 2022 and Q2 2022 respectively.
The Consolidated Group LCR ratio as at 30th September 2022 was 220% (30th June 2022: 244%).
Bank ABC acquired Blom Bank Egypt effective 11th August. Whilst the integration is taking place, figures of the acquired entity has been considered based on their local regulatory submission.
3
Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)
Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
Introduction
In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) effective 31 December 2019. The purpose of this disclosure is to provide the information pursuant to CBB's Liquidity Risk Management module LM 12.5 "General Disclosure Requirements".
The NSFR is a balance sheet metric which requires institutions to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to the characteristics of their assets and off-balance sheet activities over a one-year horizon. It is the ratio between the amount of available stable funding (ASF) and the amount of required stable funding (RSF). ASF factors are applied to balance sheet liabilities and capital, based on their perceived stability and the amount of stable funding they provide. Likewise, RSF factors are applied to assets and off-balance sheet exposures according to the amount of stable funding they require. As per the CBB liquidity disclosure requirement, the Consolidated NSFR is to be published on a quarterly basis. At the last reporting date, the Group NSFR remained above 100 per cent.
The Bank utilises internal Risk Appetite Statement thresholds ("RAS") which act as early warning indicators and safeguards to ensure NSFR is maintained above the regulatory minimum requirements.
Quantitative Disclosure
At 30 September 2022, the Consolidated Group NSFR was stable at 122% (June 22 : 126%), well above the regulatory minimum. Available Stable Funding at Group level as of 30 September 2022 was around US$ 18.9 billion (June 22: US$ 18.9 billion) as against US$ 15.6 billion (June 22: US$ 15.0 billion) of Required Stable Funding.
The drivers of available stable funding include Bank ABC's robust capital base, substantial and reliable wholesale funding from customers and a retail deposits in MENA units. Required stable funding include financing various customers including non-financial corporates, sovereigns, PSE's
financial institutions and retail and small business customers. Bank ABC's HQLA requires minimal funding mainly due to the significant component of Level 1 assets in the portfolio.
4
Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.)
Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
Quantitative Disclosure (continued)
All figures in US$ '000
30 September 22
30 June 22
Unweighted Values (i.e. before applying relevant
Unweighted Values (i.e. before applying
factors)
relevant factors)
Over
Total
Over
Total
weighted
weighted
No specified
Less than
6 months
Over one
No specified
Less than
6 months
Over one
value
value
and less
and less
maturity
6 months
year
maturity
6 months
year
than one
than one
year
year
Available Stable Funding (ASF):
2
Regulatory Capital
3,988
3,988
3,987
3,987
3
Other Capital Instruments
473
294
767
476
286
762
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers:
5
Stable deposits
125
118
122
116
6
Less stable deposits
1,418
259
216
1,725
1,413
209
245
1,705
7
Wholesale funding:
8
Operational deposits
9
Other wholesale funding
14,876
4,152
7,285
12,341
14,374
4,669
6,620
12,368
10
Other liabilities:
11
NSFR derivative liabilities
-
-
12
All other liabilities not included in the above categories
968
-
916
-
13
Total ASF
18,940
18,938
Required Stable Funding (RSF):
14
Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
6,888
138
-
-
452
7,446
139
-
-
541
15
Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
Performing loans and securities:
17
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level 1 HQLA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
18
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to
-
4,145
835
598
1,604
-
3,304
942
594
1,550
financial institutions
19
Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business customers, and
7,152
1,943
5,318
9,068
6,882
2,087
5,266
8,961
loans to sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which:
20
- With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% as per the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio guidelines
-
-
-
198
129
-
-
-
190
123
21
Performing residential mortgages, of which:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio Guidelines
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
23
Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-traded equities
-
536
579
1,426
1,769
-
493
665
1,294
1,679
24
Other assets:
25
Physical traded commodities, including gold
26
Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts and contributions to default funds of CCPs
27
NSFR derivative assets
157
157
170
170
28
NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation margin posted
-
-
-
-
29
All other assets not included in the above categories
