Arab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements
11/13/2022 | 09:12am EST
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 SEPTEMBER 2022 (REVIEWED)
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 30 September 2022, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2022 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income for the three-month period and nine-month period then ended, and interim consolidated statements of cash flows and changes in equity for the nine-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
13 November 2022
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 September 2022 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
(Restated)
Reviewed
Audited
30 September
31 December
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Liquid funds
2,056
2,626
Trading securities
811
902
Placements with banks and other financial institutions
2,486
3,031
Securities bought under repurchase agreements
1,240
698
Non-trading investments
4
7,587
8,390
Loans and advances
5
17,350
16,716
Other assets
3,022
2,219
Premises and equipment
279
319
TOTAL ASSETS
34,831
34,901
LIABILITIES
Deposits from customers
21,175
20,734
Deposits from banks
3,521
4,388
Certificates of deposit
493
725
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,703
2,011
Taxation
70
83
Other liabilities
2,133
1,514
Borrowings
1,240
1,211
Total liabilities
30,335
30,666
EQUITY
Share capital
3,110
3,110
Treasury shares
(6)
(6)
Statutory reserve
530
530
Retained earnings
1,111
1,055
Other reserves
(1,040)
(817)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
3,705
3,872
Additional / perpetual tier-1 capital
13
390
-
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent
4,095
3,872
and perpetual instrument holders
Non-controlling interests
401
363
Total equity
4,496
4,235
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
34,831
34,901
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 13 November 2022 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.
_______________________
__________________________
_______________________
Saddek El Kaber
Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem
Sael Al Waary
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Acting Group Chief Executive Officer
The attached notes 1 to 14 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Reviewed
Three months ended
Nine months ended
30 September
30 September
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
OPERATING INCOME
Interest and similar income
539
373
1,435
848
Interest and similar expense
(345)
(214)
(871)
(429)
Net interest income
194
159
564
419
Other operating income
6
77
60
227
207
Total operating income
271
219
791
626
OPERATING EXPENSES
Staff
109
88
308
244
Premises and equipment
13
13
40
36
Other
41
46
146
120
Total operating expenses
163
147
494
400
NET OPERATING PROFIT
BEFORE CREDIT LOSS
EXPENSE AND TAXATION
108
72
297
226
Credit loss expense
7
(27)
(29)
(78)
(78)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
81
43
219
148
Taxation charge
on foreign operations
(22)
(11)
(64)
(47)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
59
32
155
101
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(15)
(7)
(41)
(21)
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT
44
25
114
80
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS
PER SHARE (EXPRESSED IN US$)
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
_____________________
____________________________
_________________________
Saddek El Kaber
Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem
Sael Al Waary
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Acting Group Chief Executive Officer
The attached notes 1 to 14 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 (Reviewed)
All figures in US$ Million
Reviewed
Reviewed
Three months ended
Nine months ended
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
2022
2021
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
59
32
155
101
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Other comprehensive income (loss)
that will be reclassified (or recycled) to profit
or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Unrealised loss on exchange translation in
foreign subsidiaries
(55)
(80)
(84)
(39)
Debt instruments at FVOCI:
Net change in fair value during the period
(6)
(3)
(128)
39
Other comprehensive loss for the period
(61)
(83)
(212)
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
(LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
(2)
(51)
(57)
101
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent
(6)
(29)
(109)
92
Non-controlling interests
4
(22)
52
9
(2)
(51)
(57)
101
The attached notes 1 to 14 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4
