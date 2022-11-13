Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABC   BH0008794115

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

(ABC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-09-19
0.2800 USD   -3.45%
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements​​​​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements​​​​

11/13/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30 SEPTEMBER 2022 (REVIEWED)

Ernst & Young - Middle East

Tel:

+973 1753 5455

P O Box 140

Fax:

+973 1753 5405

10th Floor, East Tower

manama@bh.ey.com

Bahrain World Trade Centre

C.R. No. 29977-1

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) [the "Bank"] and its subsidiaries [together the "Group"] as at 30 September 2022, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2022 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income for the three-month period and nine-month period then ended, and interim consolidated statements of cash flows and changes in equity for the nine-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Bank's Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

13 November 2022

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 September 2022 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

(Restated)

Reviewed

Audited

30 September

31 December

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Liquid funds

2,056

2,626

Trading securities

811

902

Placements with banks and other financial institutions

2,486

3,031

Securities bought under repurchase agreements

1,240

698

Non-trading investments

4

7,587

8,390

Loans and advances

5

17,350

16,716

Other assets

3,022

2,219

Premises and equipment

279

319

TOTAL ASSETS

34,831

34,901

LIABILITIES

Deposits from customers

21,175

20,734

Deposits from banks

3,521

4,388

Certificates of deposit

493

725

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,703

2,011

Taxation

70

83

Other liabilities

2,133

1,514

Borrowings

1,240

1,211

Total liabilities

30,335

30,666

EQUITY

Share capital

3,110

3,110

Treasury shares

(6)

(6)

Statutory reserve

530

530

Retained earnings

1,111

1,055

Other reserves

(1,040)

(817)

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

3,705

3,872

Additional / perpetual tier-1 capital

13

390

-

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent

4,095

3,872

and perpetual instrument holders

Non-controlling interests

401

363

Total equity

4,496

4,235

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

34,831

34,901

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 13 November 2022 and signed on their behalf by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

_______________________

__________________________

_______________________

Saddek El Kaber

Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem

Sael Al Waary

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer

The attached notes 1 to 14 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Reviewed

Three months ended

Nine months ended

30 September

30 September

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING INCOME

Interest and similar income

539

373

1,435

848

Interest and similar expense

(345)

(214)

(871)

(429)

Net interest income

194

159

564

419

Other operating income

6

77

60

227

207

Total operating income

271

219

791

626

OPERATING EXPENSES

Staff

109

88

308

244

Premises and equipment

13

13

40

36

Other

41

46

146

120

Total operating expenses

163

147

494

400

NET OPERATING PROFIT

BEFORE CREDIT LOSS

EXPENSE AND TAXATION

108

72

297

226

Credit loss expense

7

(27)

(29)

(78)

(78)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

81

43

219

148

Taxation charge

on foreign operations

(22)

(11)

(64)

(47)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

59

32

155

101

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(15)

(7)

(41)

(21)

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT

44

25

114

80

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS

PER SHARE (EXPRESSED IN US$)

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.03

_____________________

____________________________

_________________________

Saddek El Kaber

Mohammad Abdulredha Saleem

Sael Al Waary

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer

The attached notes 1 to 14 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 (Reviewed)

All figures in US$ Million

Reviewed

Reviewed

Three months ended

Nine months ended

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

2022

2021

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

59

32

155

101

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Other comprehensive income (loss)

that will be reclassified (or recycled) to profit

or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation:

Unrealised loss on exchange translation in

foreign subsidiaries

(55)

(80)

(84)

(39)

Debt instruments at FVOCI:

Net change in fair value during the period

(6)

(3)

(128)

39

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(61)

(83)

(212)

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

(2)

(51)

(57)

101

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the parent

(6)

(29)

(109)

92

Non-controlling interests

4

(22)

52

9

(2)

(51)

(57)

101

The attached notes 1 to 14 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC - Arab Banking Corporation BSC published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Third Quarter Financial Statements​​​​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022​
PU
09:12aArab Banking B S C : Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures​​ - 30 Sep 2022
PU
11/09Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC appoints new Head of Asia and General Manager for its Singap..
PU
10/09Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC's revolutionary ‘ila Bank' takes its first step toward..
PU
09/01Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC emerges the Middle East Winner of The Banker Transaction Ban..
PU
09/01Arab Banking B S C : Bank ABC emerges the Middle East Winner of The Banker Transaction Ban..
PU
08/30Arab Banking B S C : ​​​Basel III Pillar ​3 Disclosure (30 J​..
PU
08/11Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
08/11Arab Banking B S C : Regulatory Capital Disclosures​​ -  30 Jun 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 748 M - -
Net income 2021 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 867 M 867 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)
Duration : Period :
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sael Fayez Izzat Al-Waari Chief Executive Officer
Brendon Hopkins Group Chief Financial Officer
Saddek Omar El-Kaber Chairman
Ziad Khouri Group Head-Information Technology
Ismail bin Ibrahim Alsadiq Mukhtar Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB BANKING CORPORATION (B.S.C.)-25.13%867
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.70%396 863
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%308 142
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%198 747
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.90%181 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 073