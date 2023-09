ARAB EAST FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in real estate operation and investment activities in Jordan. The Company focuses on the purchase, sale, exchange, maintenance, management and development of properties; establishment of housing and tourism projects, parks, shops and industrial buildings; supervision and provision of services, studies and real estate consulting, reclamation and development of lands. It provides through its subsidiaries including Technical Company for Concrete Products, Dara Oman for Housing Projects Co., Noor Al Sharq Real Estate Investment Company and Asrar Real Estate Investment Company.