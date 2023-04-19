Advanced search
    AEIV   JO3108211017

ARAB EAST INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

(AEIV)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
0.6700 JOD    0.00%
Arab East Investment : Disclosure (AEIV) 2023 04 19
PU
04/18Arab East Investment : Board Of Directors-(AEIV)-2023-04-18
PU
04/18Arab East Investment : Disclosure (AEIV) 2023 04 18
PU
Arab East Investment : Disclosure (AEIV) 2023 04 19

04/19/2023 | 07:30am EDT
ARAB EAST INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB EAST INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 19-04-2023 02:12:48 PM

PM 02:12:48 2023-04-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Nominating a representative of a member of the

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Boa

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺱﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ ﻢﺗ

ﻮﻫﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ

A representative of

AL

-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺐﻳﺪﻫ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻟﺍ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻩﺩﺎﺤﺷ ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ

Band al Sades

for Real

2023

Estate Investments

Company was named to

the Arab East Company

for Financial and

Economic Investments,

and he is Engineer

Shehada Abdullah Al-

Hamad Abu Hudaib on

19-04-2023

19-04-2023

19-04-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: arwa ibrahem

arwa ibrahem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Arab East for Investment PSC published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 11:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022 0,89 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2022 -0,46 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net Debt 2022 0,34 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -53,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 183x
EV / Sales 2022 28,9x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Mazen Mesbah Ahmad Al-Qudaimat General Manager, CFO & Secretary
Shahada Abdullah Al-Hamad Abu Hadib Chairman
Ammar Wael Izzat Al-Sajdi Vice Chairman
Bakr Siddique Omar Abu Sido Independent Non-Executive Director
Fayez Suleiman Eshtian Al-Damour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB EAST INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC24.07%44
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.95%45 023
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.85%9 393
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.32%5 431
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.90%3 752
AJ BELL PLC-8.10%1 683
