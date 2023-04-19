Arab East Investment : Disclosure (AEIV) 2023 04 19
ARAB EAST INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB EAST INVESTMENT
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 19-04-2023 02:12:48 PM
PM 02:12:48 2023-04-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Nominating a representative of a member of the
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Boa
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺱﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ ﻢﺗ
ﻮﻫﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
A representative of
AL
-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺐﻳﺪﻫ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻟﺍ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻩﺩﺎﺤﺷ ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ
Band al Sades
for Real
2023
Estate Investments
Company was named to
the Arab East Company
for Financial and
Economic Investments,
and he is Engineer
Shehada Abdullah Al-
Hamad Abu Hudaib on
19-04-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: arwa ibrahem
arwa ibrahem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
