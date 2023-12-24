ARAB EAST INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB EAST INVESTMENT
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 24-12-2023 12:03:53 PM
PM 12:03:53 2023-12-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Death announcement
ﻩﺎﻓﻭ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
We inform you that Mr. Fayez Sulaiman Ashtian Al-
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺭﻮﻤﻀﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺘﺷﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﺰﻳﺎﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻤﻠﻌﻧ
Damour, representative of Naseem Dubai Real Estate
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺩ ﻢﻴﺴﻧ
Investments LLC as a member of the Board of Directors of
ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ . 2023/12/22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻓﻮﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ
our company, passed away on 2023/12/22. You will be
. ﻪﻨﻣ ًﻻﺪﺑ ًﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ
notified when a representative is appointed to replace
him.
22-12-2023
22-12-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: arwa ibrahem
arwa ibrahem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Arab East for Investment PSC published this content on 24 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2023 10:11:13 UTC.