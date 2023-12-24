Arab East Investment Company PLC is a Jordan-based investment company. The Company is engaged in managing its subsidiaries and exercising all real estate investment activities, and investing in stocks and bonds and providing loans, guarantees and financing its subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries include Arab East for Development and Investment PLC, Al Monbathaqa for Training and Consulting LLC, Elaf for Real Estate Investment LL, Ajhara for Real Estate Investment LLC, Al Wajah Al Aqari for Investment LLC, Al Badyia for Real Estate LLC, Panorama Amman for Projects Investment LLC, Al Quilaib for Real Estate Investments LLC, Al Daimumah for Real Estate Investments LLC, Al Noqtah Al Khamesah for Specialized Investments LLC, Tal Al Qamar for Real Estate Investment LLC, Al Marfaq for Real Estate Investment LLC, and Al Masarh for Real Estate Investment LLC, among others.

Sector Diversified Investment Services