ARAB EAST INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB EAST INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 24-12-2023 12:03:53 PM

PM 12:03:53 2023-12-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Death announcement

ﻩﺎﻓﻭ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

We inform you that Mr. Fayez Sulaiman Ashtian Al-

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺭﻮﻤﻀﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺘﺷﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﺰﻳﺎﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻤﻠﻌﻧ

Damour, representative of Naseem Dubai Real Estate

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺩ ﻢﻴﺴﻧ

Investments LLC as a member of the Board of Directors of

ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ . 2023/12/22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻓﻮﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ

our company, passed away on 2023/12/22. You will be

. ﻪﻨﻣ ًﻻﺪﺑ ًﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ

notified when a representative is appointed to replace

him.

22-12-2023

22-12-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: arwa ibrahem

arwa ibrahem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arab East for Investment PSC published this content on 24 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2023 10:11:13 UTC.