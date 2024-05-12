ARAB EAST INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB EAST INVESTMENT
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 12-05-2024 10:00:15 AM
AM 10:00:15 2024-05-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Death announcement
ﻩﺎﻓﻭ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
We inform you that His Excellency Engineer Ali
ﻮﻀﻋ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﺤﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻮﻄﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻤﻠﻌﻧ
Muhammad Atwi Al-Sahimat, a member of the Board of
. 2024/05/10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻓﻮﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
Directors of our company, passed away on 10/05/2024.
10-05-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: arwa ibrahem
arwa ibrahem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
