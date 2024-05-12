ARAB EAST INVESTMENT

Company's Name: ARAB EAST INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Subject: Death announcement

ﻩﺎﻓﻭ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

We inform you that His Excellency Engineer Ali

ﻮﻀﻋ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﺤﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻮﻄﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻤﻠﻌﻧ

Muhammad Atwi Al-Sahimat, a member of the Board of

. 2024/05/10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﻓﻮﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

Directors of our company, passed away on 10/05/2024.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

