Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 11 27

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES
ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 27-11-2022 01:00:46 PM
PM 01:00:46 2022-11-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES announces the
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
occurrence of the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 27-11-2022
2022-11-27 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Material changes in the Company's long and short term
ﺀﺍﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺒﺗﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ
obligations and any Liens upon its assets
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺍﺯﻮﺠﺣ ﻱﺃﻭ ﻞﺟﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻳﻮﻃ ﻭﺃ ﻞﺟﻷﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺼﻗ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ
Based on the provisions of Article 8 / A /
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ 2/ﺃ/8 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻸﻟ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ
2 of the disclosure instructions for
ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ
exporting companies and the accounting
ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺮﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﺻ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ
standards for the year 2004 and their
ﺓﺮﻴﻘﻨﻟﺍ / ﺮﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﻟﺍ ﻊﺿﻭ
amendments, please be informed that
ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻴﻀﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻳﺍﺪﺑ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
the Muwaqqar Magistrate Court has
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﻤﻬﺘﻌﻓﺭ
implemented the procedures for seizing
. ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (95,915) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻣ ﺔﻨﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ
the assets of the company located in Al-
Muwaqqar / Al-Naqira, as a result of the
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺽﻭﺎﻔﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺣ ﻰﻌﺴﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ
decision of the Amman Court of First
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟ ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ
Instance in the two cases that it brought
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻜﻋﻼﻃﺇ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ، ﻩﻼﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ
Intermediate Petrochemical Industries
ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﺣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻗﻮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Company against the company, which
ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ
includes a financial claim in the amount
of (95,915) Jordanian dinars. Knowing
that the company is currently seeking to
negotiate with the Intermediate
Petrochemical Industries Company to
settle the financial claim mentioned
above, and you will be informed of the
final details of the matter in due course
once the claim is fully settled.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Hashem ِAlkysi
Hashem ِAlkysi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
