  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Electrical Industries company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIN   JO4107211016

ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC

(AEIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2020-09-21
0.3000 JOD   -3.23%
05:35aArab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 11 27
PU
04/19Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 04 19
PU
03/29Arab Electrical Industries : Assembly Decision-(AEIN)-2022-03-29
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 11 27

11/27/2022 | 05:35am EST
ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 27-11-2022 01:00:46 PM

PM 01:00:46 2022-11-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES announces the

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

occurrence of the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 27-11-2022

2022-11-27 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Material changes in the Company's long and short term

ﺀﺍﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺒﺗﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

obligations and any Liens upon its assets

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺍﺯﻮﺠﺣ ﻱﺃﻭ ﻞﺟﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻳﻮﻃ ﻭﺃ ﻞﺟﻷﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺼﻗ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ

.ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ

Based on the provisions of Article 8 / A /

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ 2/ﺃ/8 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻸﻟ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ

2 of the disclosure instructions for

ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

exporting companies and the accounting

ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺮﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﺻ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ

standards for the year 2004 and their

ﺓﺮﻴﻘﻨﻟﺍ / ﺮﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﻟﺍ ﻊﺿﻭ

amendments, please be informed that

ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻴﻀﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻳﺍﺪﺑ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

the Muwaqqar Magistrate Court has

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﻤﻬﺘﻌﻓﺭ

implemented the procedures for seizing

. ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (95,915) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻣ ﺔﻨﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ

the assets of the company located in Al-

Muwaqqar / Al-Naqira, as a result of the

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺽﻭﺎﻔﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺣ ﻰﻌﺴﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ

decision of the Amman Court of First

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟ ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ

Instance in the two cases that it brought

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻜﻋﻼﻃﺇ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ، ﻩﻼﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ

Intermediate Petrochemical Industries

ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﺣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻗﻮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Company against the company, which

ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ

includes a financial claim in the amount

of (95,915) Jordanian dinars. Knowing

that the company is currently seeking to

negotiate with the Intermediate

Petrochemical Industries Company to

settle the financial claim mentioned

above, and you will be informed of the

final details of the matter in due course

once the claim is fully settled.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Hashem ِAlkysi

Hashem ِAlkysi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AEI - Arab Electrical Industries PSC published this content on 27 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 10:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
