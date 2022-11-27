Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 11 27

occurrence of the following material event:

Material changes in the Company's long and short term

obligations and any Liens upon its assets

Based on the provisions of Article 8 / A /

2 of the disclosure instructions for

standards for the year 2004 and their

amendments, please be informed that

the assets of the company located in Al-

Muwaqqar / Al-Naqira, as a result of the

decision of the Amman Court of First

Instance in the two cases that it brought

Company against the company, which

includes a financial claim in the amount

that the company is currently seeking to