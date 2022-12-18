Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Electrical Industries company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIN   JO4107211016

ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC

(AEIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2020-09-21
0.3000 JOD   -3.23%
12/13Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 12 13
PU
11/27Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 11 27
PU
04/19Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 04 19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Electrical Industries : G.A (AEIN) 2022 12 18

12/18/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 15-12-2022 03:44:10 PM

PM 03:44:10 2022-12-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-12-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

25-12-2022 at amman to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2020-10-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 28-10-2020

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2020 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2020-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2020

2020-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2020

2020-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2020

2020-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Hashem ِAlkysi

Hashem ِAlkysi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AEI - Arab Electrical Industries PSC published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 06:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC
12/13Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 12 13
PU
11/27Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 11 27
PU
04/19Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 04 19
PU
03/29Arab Electrical Industries : Assembly Decision-(AEIN)-2022-03-29
PU
03/27Arab Electrical Industries : Assembly Decision-(AEIN)-2022-03-27
PU
03/21Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 03 21
PU
03/21Arab Electrical Industries : Assembly Decision-(AEIN)-2022-03-21
PU
03/09Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 03 09
PU
03/08Arab Electrical Industries : G.a (aein) 2022 03 08
PU
03/08Arab Electrical Industries : Disclosure (AEIN) 2022 03 08
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,03 M - -
Net income 2020 0,05 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,90 M 1,27 M -
EV / Sales 2019 50,4x
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float -
Chart ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Arab Electrical Industries company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Mahmoud Abdul Fattah Al-Qaisi Vice Chairman & General Manager
Mohammad Saleh Ali Al-Talafhah Manager-Finance & Administration
Ibrahim Yousef Abdul Latif Al-Haliq Independent Chairman
Hashem Ahmed Abdul Fattah Al-Qaisi Secretary, Director & Deputy GM-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC0.00%1
KEYENCE CORPORATION-23.19%98 534
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.14%77 002
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.60%61 445
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.14%56 159
NIDEC CORPORATION-42.41%32 748