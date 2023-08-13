Arab Insurance Group BSC (Arig) is a Bahrain-based company that engaged, along with its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, in the provision of reinsurance and related service activities. The Company's reinsurance operations are structured into two main business segments: Non-Life and Life. The Non-life business segment primarily consists of property, engineering, marine, accident, whole account & other classes. The Life business segment mainly involves short-term group life policies and long-term life policies. Arig, together with its subsidiaries, also provides takaful reinsurance solutions and insurance software products. Arig's operations are mainly tailored to meet the demands of insurers in Africa, the Middle East and in the (East) Asian markets. The Company also participates in Lloyd's market through its wholly owned subsidiary Arig Capital Limited (ACL). The Company is 31.38%-owned by the United Arab Emirates Government.