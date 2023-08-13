Arab Insurance Group (B.S.C.) reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 3.96 million compared to USD 4.38 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.022 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.022 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was USD 6.09 million compared to USD 11.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.031 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.031 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago.
Arab Insurance Group (B.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
